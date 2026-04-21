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Email to RAF: in defence of our freedom to criticise Islam
If we lose our freedoms, the military defence of the UK is pointless
21 hrs ago
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RAF Officer Cadet Suspended — What This Says About Today’s Military
Tim Davies - Fast Jet Performance
Apr 20
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Rupert Lowe hits back at "filthy attacks" as Restore Britain surges: "Going to get our country back"
Dan Wootton
Apr 20
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Email from a Labour MP re: Palestine Action Prisoner Conditions
Some MPs are very slow to reply
Apr 20
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Intermission
I am away for 2 days
Apr 18
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Melanie Phillips: The West can’t wrap its head around Islam
The Macdonald-Laurier Institute
Apr 17
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Hezbollah is facing defeat: Lebanese insider reveals
The Brink
Apr 17
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Tommy Robinson: Dogs are being poisoned in parks across "Modern England".
Islam is an evil creed.
Apr 16
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Email to MPs: It is not contrary to the human rights of Muslims to oppose aspects of Islam.
There are numerous misconceptions
Apr 15
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Holocaust Survivor Testimony: Ephraim Agmon
Online Torchlighter Film Archive
Apr 14
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The Story of Simcha - the story of Holocaust survivor Simcha Holzberg
https://www.yadvashem.org/education/educational-materials/lesson-plans/holzberg.html
Apr 14
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Islam: What the West Needs to Know
An old video but still highly informative.
Apr 14
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