GAVIN ASHENDEN

When the Mob tried to silence Laurence Fox at Oxford. Racism, Revolution and Islam.

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It is emotionally draining to read the Koran, as it is utterly evil. However we have to understand thoroughly what exactly we are opposing, if we are to be effective in opposing it. We cannot avoid this serious task.

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