MIKE PAYNE MP

HIS REPLY

29 June 2026

Re: Islamic Punishment of Stoning

At the time you sent your email, I personally read your correspondence and reflected on the points you made. I greatly value hearing the views of constituents, and I wanted to ensure that, despite the delay, you received a response and that your concerns were properly considered.



Part of the reason for this delay was that a member of my parliamentary staff, who ordinarily assists with correspondence, was mobilised for a year of service with the Armed Forces. As a result, my office operated with reduced capacity and had to prioritise urgent casework, where constituents required direct assistance and support with pressing issues.



I am pleased to say that my member of staff has now returned, and this additional capacity will help ensure that responses to policy correspondence are provided more swiftly in future. Thank you for your patience and understanding.



Thank you for getting in touch with me regarding stoning as a method of punishment. I appreciate you taking the time to share your concerns on this issue, and I stand unequivocally against the death penalty wherever it is used in the world.



I note that it is long-standing policy, under successive governments, for the United Kingdom to oppose the death penalty in all circumstances, and in all countries, as a matter of principle. Stoning, especially, is a cruel and inhumane practice that has absolutely no place in the modern world.



The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) is currently reviewing the Government’s Overseas Security and Justice Assistance Guidance so it remains fit for purpose and captures emerging risks that could contribute to violations of human rights and international humanitarian law. I am assured by Ministers that the FCDO will consider a wide range of material from civil society and other stakeholders, including internal users of the guidance across Government Departments and the UK’s overseas network.



I know Ministers do not shy away from challenging countries that fall short of their obligations and also work hard to make progress through partnership, collaboration and finding common ground to deliver change.



Thank you once again for contacting me about this important issue. If you have any further questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to get back in touch.

Yours sincerely,

Michael Payne MP

Member of Parliament for Gedling

EMAIL SENT TO ALL MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT

This was sent in August 2025:

Halting the Islamic punishment of stoning



Dear MP,



Britain once was very active in promoting good moral values worldwide. The suppression of the Arabian slave trade by the Royal Navy is a good example. Slavery is an integral part of Islam. Islamic nations have eventually made it illegal, but only as a result of international pressure.



Today, several Islamic nations still practice the evil of stoning to death for adultery. Can you please call upon our Government, to put pressure on those nations to finally put an end to it?



For more details of this evil, and for an Islamic theological argument that should end it worldwide, please do take the time to read this article:



"Halting stoning for adultery"

https://hellish2050.substack.com/p/halting-stoning-for-adultery



It should not be regarded as "Islamophobic" to demand that this cruel Islamic practice must be banned. We must be guided by what is right, and oppose that which is wrong, not by what is expedient or "politically correct". It has become expedient not to criticise any aspect of Islam. And this appeasement is contrary to traditional Western values. Which side of history do you choose to be on? Will future historians judge you well or ill, if you fail to speak out against clear evil?

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