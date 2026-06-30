Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Tyrell Bowman's avatar
Tyrell Bowman
8h

Bit late, now there are ‘millions’ in the country who endorse stoning.

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Kaycee's avatar
Kaycee
5h

Yet another useless and spineless reply

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