LETTER

21 Aug 03 01:28P Ann Cryer MP P.07

[House of Commons crest]

Ann Cryer MP for Keighley

Bob Cryer House

35 Devonshire Street

Keighley BD21 2BH

The Rt. Hon. David Blunkett MP

The Secretary of State for the Home Department

The Home Office

50 Queen Anne’s Gate

London

SW1 9AT

Our Ref: 020512 18 August 2003

Dear David,

At the end of June, in Leeds, you met with two mothers from my constituency whose daughters were being sexually exploited by Asian men. I am sure that you will recall that I first raised this issue with you in May 2002.

For some time I have been pressing both West Yorkshire Police and Bradford Social Services to take a more pro-active role in this matter (which has been given the name “Operation Porridge”). Whilst I can appreciate that there is an evidential problem, within the parameters of the Police and Criminal Evidence Bill (ie the girls are unwilling to make a formal complaint – either as a result of the misguided view that they are ‘in love’ with the abuser or they fear the man) that has impeded arrests, I do not believe that this warrants a carte-blanche for inactivity.

At no time, in the last eighteen months, have these men been interviewed, questioned or even spoken to informally to alert them to the fact that the police are aware of what is going on and that they are committing paedophilia. The failure to challenge this behaviour has resulted in its replication and continuation. Indeed, West Yorkshire Police have recently interviewed a further 11 girls who are suspected of being abused. These are the children that we are aware of.

I take this opportunity to pass to you a copy of the letter I have sent to the Divisional Commander of West Yorkshire Police in Keighley and a copy of this letter I have received from Bradford Social Services. I would refer you, in particular, to the top of page 2 of this letter that refers to the problems that have been encountered in securing convictions in these distressing cases.

When I ask the police and the parents of these children (who are also victims) what is needed to actively deal with this problem, they unanimously agree that only by

(The following page is missing. However this first page is ample evidence that the police were deliberately turning a blind eye to this abuse.)

TOMMY ROBINSON MESSAGE ON X

Copy of a letter from Ann Cryer to Tony Blair's Government in 2003, over two decades ago, explaining how even after meeting with parents of children being abused by predominantly Pakistani Muslim men, 18 months on, they'd done nothing to help! No arrests, completely ignored!

SEE ALSO

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