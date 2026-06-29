Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Steve hunt's avatar
Steve hunt
19h

The U.K. is now world famous for appeasing foreign rapists. The cowardice and corruption of the entire UK establishment is disgusting.

Rupert Lowe's plan is to use Parliamentary Privilege to "name names" and pursue private prosecutions. Sammy Woodhouse, campaigner and survivor, helped create the recent Rape Gang Inquiry Report. She has been contacted by the NPCC (National Police Chief Chiefs Council) to

inform them of the people Rupert intends to name - so that these people can prepare to defend themselves. Meanwhile, Sammy has written to the NCA (National Crime Agency) to report

serious crimes (including witness to murder), connected with the Rape Gangs. They haven't even

responded to her.

This sums up the entire revolting situation - the UK Establishment is pure evil - it protects the perpetrators and ignores the victims. Let's hope there's a special place in hell, waiting for all those in our rotten estabishment who have allowed this to happen.

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Layla Mcfadyen's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen
20h

Awful

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