Rape gang letter from Ann Cryer MP to Home Secretary, 2003
Not properly addressed in well over 2 decades.
LETTER
21 Aug 03 01:28P Ann Cryer MP P.07
[House of Commons crest]
Ann Cryer MP for Keighley
Bob Cryer House
35 Devonshire Street
Keighley BD21 2BH
The Rt. Hon. David Blunkett MP
The Secretary of State for the Home Department
The Home Office
50 Queen Anne’s Gate
London
SW1 9AT
Our Ref: 020512 18 August 2003
Dear David,
At the end of June, in Leeds, you met with two mothers from my constituency whose daughters were being sexually exploited by Asian men. I am sure that you will recall that I first raised this issue with you in May 2002.
For some time I have been pressing both West Yorkshire Police and Bradford Social Services to take a more pro-active role in this matter (which has been given the name “Operation Porridge”). Whilst I can appreciate that there is an evidential problem, within the parameters of the Police and Criminal Evidence Bill (ie the girls are unwilling to make a formal complaint – either as a result of the misguided view that they are ‘in love’ with the abuser or they fear the man) that has impeded arrests, I do not believe that this warrants a carte-blanche for inactivity.
At no time, in the last eighteen months, have these men been interviewed, questioned or even spoken to informally to alert them to the fact that the police are aware of what is going on and that they are committing paedophilia. The failure to challenge this behaviour has resulted in its replication and continuation. Indeed, West Yorkshire Police have recently interviewed a further 11 girls who are suspected of being abused. These are the children that we are aware of.
I take this opportunity to pass to you a copy of the letter I have sent to the Divisional Commander of West Yorkshire Police in Keighley and a copy of this letter I have received from Bradford Social Services. I would refer you, in particular, to the top of page 2 of this letter that refers to the problems that have been encountered in securing convictions in these distressing cases.
When I ask the police and the parents of these children (who are also victims) what is needed to actively deal with this problem, they unanimously agree that only by
(The following page is missing. However this first page is ample evidence that the police were deliberately turning a blind eye to this abuse.)
TOMMY ROBINSON MESSAGE ON X
Copy of a letter from Ann Cryer to Tony Blair's Government in 2003, over two decades ago, explaining how even after meeting with parents of children being abused by predominantly Pakistani Muslim men, 18 months on, they'd done nothing to help! No arrests, completely ignored!
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The U.K. is now world famous for appeasing foreign rapists. The cowardice and corruption of the entire UK establishment is disgusting.
Rupert Lowe's plan is to use Parliamentary Privilege to "name names" and pursue private prosecutions. Sammy Woodhouse, campaigner and survivor, helped create the recent Rape Gang Inquiry Report. She has been contacted by the NPCC (National Police Chief Chiefs Council) to
inform them of the people Rupert intends to name - so that these people can prepare to defend themselves. Meanwhile, Sammy has written to the NCA (National Crime Agency) to report
serious crimes (including witness to murder), connected with the Rape Gangs. They haven't even
responded to her.
This sums up the entire revolting situation - the UK Establishment is pure evil - it protects the perpetrators and ignores the victims. Let's hope there's a special place in hell, waiting for all those in our rotten estabishment who have allowed this to happen.
Awful