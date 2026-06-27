Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
FFP's avatar
FFP
1h

Met HRH years ago. Sad to see He gets dumber year by year.

Reply
Share
English & Proud's avatar
English & Proud
2h

Multi-Faith protection unless of course Christians who Charles,William and the Pope have said nothing concerning the brutal deaths inflicted on 10s of thousands of Christians by there beloved religion of peace.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hellish 2050 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture