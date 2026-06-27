TELEGRAPH ARTICLE

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/royal-family/2026/06/26/king-multi-faith-definition-monarchy/

King to ‘protect multi-faith nation’ in revised definition of monarchy

His Majesty’s redrafted job description also includes ‘strengthening the UK’s social fabric and cohesion’

Hannah Furness Royal Editor

Published 26 June 2026

The King’s official job is to protect faith “within the multi-faith nation”, under a newly published palace definition of the monarch’s role.

The King, who is Supreme Governor of the Church of England, will “protect the space for Faith” under a redrafted job description from Buckingham Palace.

Published in the annual review of the Royal family’s finances, the Sovereign Grant report 2025-26, it changes the description of the King’s role as “Head of Nation” from last year, when he was the “Head of the Church of England and Defender of the Faith”.

This year it goes further to specify: “His Majesty is Supreme Governor of the Church of England and protects the space for Faith within the multi-faith nation.”

Before the King’s coronation, there was debate over whether the King would choose to be “Defender of Faith” in the plural, rather than “the Faith” as his Christian ancestors had been. In the event, he chose the traditional wording.

But he has made interfaith dialogue one of the cornerstones of his working life, both as Prince of Wales and now as King. He speaks regularly of the Abrahamic faiths and undertakes engagements with the Jewish, Muslim, Sikh, Orthodox, and other religious communities in Britain and around the world.

The late Elizabeth II’s job description, as defined in the Sovereign Grant reports of her era, was simple: the “Supreme Governor of the Church of England”. She was also “Head of the Armed Forces”.

The King, in this year’s review, “provides pastoral support to our Armed Forces”.

This year’s report also includes detailed descriptions of the King’s key causes, including being a “catalyst for charitable action”, recognising the “degradation of nature”, and “fostering a sense of pride, continuity and stability, whilst strengthening the UK’s social fabric and cohesion, particularly at key moments in national life and in times of both celebration and tragedy”.

“His Majesty also has a special role in bringing communities and faiths together, engaging with them across the regions and nations of the UK,” it reads.

The briefing also revealed that the King paid £12.9m in tax in 2024-25, placing him among the top 100 taxpayers in the country for that year.

The briefing also announced that the King and Queen will not move into Buckingham Palace when a £369m refurbishment is complete.

A snap YouGov poll published on Friday indicated that 66 per cent of the British public supported the decision.

It is not the first time Buckingham Palace has changed the monarch’s job description.

In 2022, at the end of Elizabeth II’s reign, the Sovereign Grant rewrote the monarch’s role to remove duties she “must fulfil” and entrust more to the then Prince of Wales.

The Queen’s official duties were edited in the palace’s annual report for the first time in at least a decade, to take out specific events such as the state opening of parliament that were previously considered necessary by “constitutional convention”.

/ end of Telegraph article

SOVEREIGN GRANT ANNUAL REPORT

https://www.royal.uk/sites/default/files/documents/2026-06/Sovereign%20Grant%20Annual%20Report%202025-26.pdf

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