Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Irene AEnglisc's avatar
Irene AEnglisc
7h

Reform won't ban first cousin marriage Muhammad Zia Yusuf and Reform’s numerous Muslim backers wouldn't allow it. Farage knew a ban would be rejected but, he knew it would appeal to his supporters outside of Islam. It's all a game to that lot in Westminster.

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Dougie 4's avatar
Dougie 4
3h

Readers of Jane Austen will know that marriages between cousins was commonplace in 19C England. It was a way of keeping wealth in the family and, also, dating apps were still in their infancy.

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