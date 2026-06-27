LUCY RIGBY MP

REPLY FROM LUCY RIGBY MP

Thank you for taking the time to write to me regarding the Marriage (Prohibited Degrees of Relationship) Bill. Questions around marriage and relationships are sensitive, and as such we should always afford them nuance and respect.



As you point out, this Bill would, if passed, outlaw marriage between first cousins. As you may know, it is what is known as a Ten Minute Rule Bill, a type of Private Members' Bill (PMB). PMBs are moved by MPs who are not members of the Government. As such, it is not a Government Bill. Given that it has not yet had a Second Reading debate, it has no realistic chance of making any further progress in this session of Parliament.



I note that there is no current legal impediment to marriage between first cousins. Section 1 of the Marriage Act 1949 sets out that any marriages that take place within prohibited degrees of relationship are void. Under the legislation, prohibited degrees of relationship for marriage include marriages to a sibling, parent or child, but not marriages between first cousins.



Regarding marriage law reforms more broadly, the Law Commission made recommendations for wholesale changes in 2022 after being asked to examine the law in this area by the previous administration.



The Government has considered a number of questions in relation to marriage law, following the Law Commission report. In October, Ministers announced that they intend to reform marriage law when parliamentary time allows, and plan to carry out a public consultation on the details of the reform and the Law Commission’s recommendations in the first half of this year.



Thank you once again for getting in touch



With best wishes,

Lucy



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Is it Islamophobic to call for the banning of cousin marriage?



Dear Lucy,



Reform UK has called for the banning of cousin Marriage.



A year ago, several Conservative MPs tried to bring a bill in Parliament to ban it. And of course the Prime Minister blocked that attempt.



Clearly, if any such ban were to be created, it would almost entirely affect the Muslim community. It is virtually unknown for anyone outside the Muslim community to marry their cousin. It is clearly intended to target Muslims.



My straightforward question: should it be regarded as Islamophobic to even call for such a ban?



Marrying first cousins is very clearly permitted by Allah, as this quote from the Koran clearly shows. It is not at all ambiguous. Muslim men can marry the daughters of their uncles and aunts - meaning specifically their first cousins. There is zero scope for misinterpreting this verse. Indeed, marrying first cousins is a genuine expression of Muslimness.



Koran 33:50. O Prophet! Lo! We have made lawful unto thee thy wives unto whom thou hast paid their dowries, and those whom thy right hand possesseth of those whom Allah hath given thee as spoils of war, and the daughters of thine uncle on the father’s side and the daughters of thine aunts on the father’s side, and the daughters of thine uncle on the mother’s side and the daughters of thine aunts on the mother’s side who emigrated with thee, and a believing woman if she give herself unto the Prophet and the Prophet desire to ask her in marriage - a privilege for thee only, not for the (rest of) believers - We are Aware of that which We enjoined upon them concerning their wives and those whom their right hands possess - that thou mayst be free from blame, for Allah is ever Forgiving, Merciful.



This verse also permits Muslim men to keep sex slaves, as do four other verses in the Koran. The key phrase is: “those whom thy right hand possesseth”. Other translations render this phrase as: “those ˹bondwomen˺ in your possession”, “those (slaves) whom your right hand possesses”, “those (bondwomen) whom you own”, “any slaves God has assigned to you”, and “the slave-girls you possess”. In other words, any girls or women who are owned by Muslim men can be raped at will.



Thus the rape of non-Muslim girls and women by Muslim men - the “grooming gangs” - is simply an expression of Muslimness. It is clearly the will of Allah, according to the Koran. You cannot expect anybody from the Muslim community to report rape gang perpetrators, for to do so would be contrary to the permission given by Allah in the Koran. It is almost certainly Islamophobic to even ask them to do so, as they are simply expressing their Muslimness. Attempting to constrain their religious practices must surely infringe their Human Rights!



Personally, I am opposed to first cousin marriage, and I am also opposed to Muslim rape gangs. I am opposed to the murder of anybody, and so naturally I am opposed to jihad terrorism, even though numerous verses in the Koran command it. I am also opposed to animal cruelty - the avoidably painful and traumatic Halal slaughter of farm animals. And I have been called “Islamophobic” numerous times by apologists for Islam, for opposing these Islamic practices. Some people are unwilling to be labelled as Islamophobes, and so they seem willing to tolerate such things. Prime Minister Keir Starmer refuses to ban cousin marriage, and I am quite sure he is not Islamophobic.



Reform UK spokesman Zia Yusuf published this statement on X, dated 12th January 2026. Quote:



“The fact that cousin marriage is not banned in the UK is a disgrace. First cousins share 12% of their DNA, massively increasing the risk that recessive genes are expressed in children. Congenital birth defects are multiplied for the poor children. Infant mortality rates spike. The libertarian argument does not hold water. Cousin marriage affects the children not the parents, and the taxpayer is forced to pick up the bill for the NHS to treat the congenital diseases. The Tories should have banned it during their 14 years and didn't. Now Labour refuse to. Reform will.”



He claims to be a practicing Muslim. However, by calling for it to be banned, he is opposing the will of Allah, as very clearly stated in the Koran, in 5 verses. If you have the opportunity to question him regarding the stance of Reform on Islam, please do. It would appear that they are becoming increasingly anti-Islamic now. Maybe this accounts for their recent decline in the polls? Maybe the Muslim voters are turning away from Reform?



You could also ask him why Reform UK did not support the Conservative MPs a year ago, when they were attempting to bring a bill to oppose cousin marriage. Yes the Conservatives had 14 years in government to do so. But to be fair, they had a succession of Prime Ministers who seemed utterly unaware that the Koran mandates murderous jihad terrorism, in many verses. Significantly, the pro-jihad verses have not been abrogated, and so are just as relevant today as when first revealed 14 centuries ago. After every jihad terrorist attack, successive Conservative Prime Ministers completely denied that it was anything to do with “true peaceful Islam”. David Cameron, Theresa May, and Boris Johnson were indeed the heirs to Blair in this regard.



On the Lib Dem Voice website there is an article claiming that Islam is liberal! I get the impression from that, and other articles, that the Liberal Democrats do not oppose Islam - even though Islam is illiberal, and is incompatible with Western concepts of democracy (the laws of Allah being regarded as superior to man-made laws).



Seriously now: everyone needs to rapidly become familiar with the Koran. A standard Koran is confusing, as it does not indicate which verses are abrogated, effectively deleted. Don’t waste your time reading a standard Koran. However, the “Abrogated Koran” does indicate abrogated verses, and is available as a paperback and ebook:



Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/paperback/product-1y58mk47.html



Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/ebook/product-yvydyjm.html



Kind regards,

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