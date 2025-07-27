It always comes down to “the few”. The few who stand up to evil, and do not allow it to pass:

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WHAT IS THE PURPOSE OF THIS SUBSTACK?

We are rapidly losing our Western civilisation to Islam. My primary focus is to halt and reverse the Islamisation of the UK. If we are able to achieve that, then our lessons learned, and methods of doing so can usefully be applied to other nations that are under threat too, including the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and almost every nation in Europe. At the moment, none of these nations seem to have the will to survive against Islam. Brave Israel does have that will to survive, and we need to learn lessons from them and their approach to dealing with it.

Time is very rapidly running out. We must put in our best effort right now, without delay.

Why is it called “Hellish 2050”? Because if we fail to do something, right now, to halt and reverse the Islamisation, the year 2050 will be a hellish experience. The UK will be beyond the point of no return to becoming Islamic, with virtually no hope of reversing it then. And with Sharia law being increasingly applied. Non-Muslims face the prospect of life as subjugated dhimmis in the UK. A baby born today in the UK is likely to live the latter half of their life as a dhimmi. The demographic change is happening very rapidly.

As you can see, I am putting in considerable time and effort to push back against the Islamisation of the West, and to try to retain our Western values. Time is extremely short now. The “point of no return” for the UK has been calculated as the date range 2030 - 2040. It feels utterly surreal that this is our situation, but this is the harsh reality. We either survive, or we do not.

Scenario A: Solid lines. Assuming the current rate of demographic change remains constant. This is the best case scenario. The point of no return would be around the year 2040. And a Muslim majority around 2065 - 2070.

Scenario B: Dotted lines. The rate of demographic change accelerates, as non-Muslims see the future of the UK as hopeless, and emigrate at an increasing rate. This is the more likely scenario. Point of no return around the year 2030 - 2035. As of 2025, we may be as little as 5 - 10 years away from the point of no return. Muslim majority around 2045.

Our full focus must be on halting and reversing the Islamisation of the West. To save Western civilisation. I do believe that it is achievable, and that we should not yet collapse into despair. My actions should help the UK, but also can help other nations too, including: the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe. And of course brave Israel too. We can learn from each other. Islam is encroaching everywhere. We must all of us push back, as a concerted effort. Previous generations pushed back against evil, and it is our turn to do so, right now.

I am doing the following actions:

I have published well over 200 articles on Substack. With many more to follow.

Published over 20 books on Islam and related matters.

Written many emails to: MPs / House of Lords, Bishops / clergy, ambassadors, local authorities, schools, judges, prison service, political party branches / candidates, and various public figures. With others to follow.

Assisted with other campaigns by fellow activists.

Very numerous emails and messages with those also concerned about these matters.

Deeply concerned about Israel. I am doing my best to provide thoughts and inspiration for those who are battling for its survival.

Seeking and developing innovative ways to tackle Islam itself. Truth is on our side, it is not on the side of Islam. High moral values are on our side, not on the side of Islam. Islam should not be able to survive the internet age.

I am not giving up! I do have young relatives who will very probably be subjugated dhimmis in the latter part of this century, if we should fail to halt and reverse the Islamisaton of the UK. No doubt you have young relatives too. It is for their sake that I persevere.

Many countries are on the same path. Much of what we do to tackle the Islamisation of the UK is just as useful for other nations. We must stand firmly together.

If you agree with my aims and actions, then please do assist me. It means a lot. I am extremely grateful. You are key to making all this happen!

You can help in these ways:

Share my articles with all your contacts. Share via social media and emails. And of course re-stack. This helps very much. Thank you!

If you are not already a paying subscriber to my Substack, it is time now to upgrade to paid. Preferably the annual option, but monthly is great too! You surely agree that I give excellent value for money! Standard paid subscribers receive three free ebooks. Super paid subscribers receive up to 10 ebooks free, on request!

Give donations via “buy me a coffee”. It can be a one-off, or recurring. You can choose the level of support. Thank you. Here is the link: https://buymeacoffee.com/hellish2050 Note: the page can be slow to load, be patient!

Purchase books. And after reading them, pass them on to others to read. Order multiple copies, and give them to others. Everyone needs to see the threat we face. Books still do have a key role to play, whether ebook or paperback. The printing press is still a powerful means to spread ideas. Click on the “Book Catalogue” link:

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