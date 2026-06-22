Guest Speaker Dr. Jay Smith - Looking At Christianity Vs Islam Part 1

HOW TO SOLVE THE IRAN PROBLEM?

Ultimately they must be defeated theologically. High tech military weapons can only go so far. Unless and until the underlying theology is defeated, there is a strong risk that the Iranian regime could bounce back.

The Abraham Accords were going ahead to include Sunni nations. To normalise relations with Israel. Then October 7th put a brake on that.

Shia Iran is the root problem.

My opinion is that all Muslims must examine their Koran again. And acknowledge this reality within its pages:

The Koran describes Allah commanding Moses to lead the Children of Israel to their own land. Which of course is the Promised Land.

Yes the description of this in the Koran is disjointed across chapter, lacks details and has some absurd aspects (such as the mother of Moses described as “casting” him into the water). But beyond that, it is recognisably the same story as in the Bible.

Therefore Allah is a Zionist!

No Muslim who believes the Koran can deny that Allah commanded the creation of the State of Israel.

There are 42 verses in the Koran that include the word “Israel”. Yet only arguably one occurrence of the word “Mecca”. Very strange, given that a significant part of the Koran was supposedly revealed in Mecca. But the criticism of the standard Islamic narrative deserves a separate article.

BOOK: ALLAH IS A ZIONIST

According to the Koran, Moses is described leading the Children of Israel out of bondage and towards the Promised Land. To reside there. Importantly, those verses have not been abrogated, and so are as relevant today as when first revealed.

The Koran is believed by Muslims to be the eternal instructions sent by Allah. No Muslim can therefore argue that Israel should not exist. A Zionist is someone who believes that Israel has the right to exist. This includes Allah!

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/allah-is-a-zionist/paperback/product-m2zzv5m.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/allah-is-a-zionist/ebook/product-84yyvw9.html

BECOME A PAID SUBSCRIBER

I am struggling financially, because I was fired from my job for writing a book criticising Islam. If you have any spare funds, now would be a very good time to help me.

Paid subscribers receive the PDF of the Abrogated Koran ebook for free, and the PDFs of 3 additional ebooks. Having the PDF allows you to very easily do text searches for key words. I don’t think you will get anything like this anywhere else on the internet. Put a comment if you can prove me wrong.

It is emotionally draining to read the Koran, as it is utterly evil. However we have to understand thoroughly what exactly we are opposing, if we are to be effective in opposing it. We cannot avoid this serious task.

After becoming a paid subscriber, go to this article: “Paid subscribers receive…” via this link below. The second part of this article is unlocked for paid subscribers, and there are four “Download” buttons for the free ebooks:

SUPER PAID SUBSCRIBERS

If you are able to become a Super Subscriber (Founder), then as a thank you, you can download ALL of the ebooks at no additional cost.

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BOOK DETAILS

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