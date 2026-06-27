FREE SPEECH UNION

Welcome to the FSU’s weekly newsletter, our round-up of the free speech news of

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In Today’s Newsletter

So farewell then, Sir Keir

Juries “a lynchpin of a fair society”, according to Burnham

Join the FSU’s campaign against a ban on conversion therapy

Government to decide what news sources we’re allowed to trust…

…but should the BBC qualify as one?

Is multiculturalism the enemy of free speech?

Heckler’s veto strikes at the Oxford Union

Left-wing violence on the rise

Young people terrified of being accused of racism

Further free speech crackdowns in Hong Kong

New podcast

FSU staff out and about

So farewell then, Sir Keir

The Director of the FSU has admitted to feeling “a bit conflicted about the

departure of Sir Keir Starmer” – although perhaps not in the way that

some Labour supporters might be.







“On the one hand he was an enemy of free speech,” says Lord Young. “But

on the other, he was a fantastic recruiting sergeant for the Free Speech

Union. When he became PM in July 2024, we had about 14,000 members.

We’re now up to 45,000.







“That’s not just because of all the things he did to further fetter our

speech – it’s also because he gave off this finger-wagging, head of

compliance, lanyard-wearing vibe, which I think put the fear of God into

people who love liberty.”







Lord Young is not optimistic about a bright new dawn of freedom under

Andy Burnham, who’s already talked about wanting to impose further

restrictions on social media. On a cheerier note, however, he does have

high hopes for Burnham’s effect on the FSU: “I’m sure that in due

course, in spite of his blokeish image, Andy, too, will don the

authoritarian lanyard and prove just as good a recruiting sergeant for

our cause as his predecessor.”







You can watch Lord Young’s full reaction here.

Juries “a lynchpin of a fair society”, according to Burnham

Although, perhaps Burnham will be an improvement on Starmer in one respect: his stance on David Lammy’s proposals to scrap nearly half of all jury trials.







Two days after the Justice Secretary announced the plans last December,

Burnham responded to them on BBC Radio Manchester – and, it’s fair to

say, not positively: “My instinctive reaction is… I think proceed with

huge caution and do not take away something that’s a lynchpin of a fair

society. My call on the government is to pause this and take a step back

and have proper consideration. I understand the pressure on the courts,

but this is about a fundamental part of our country.”







And, according to Karl Turner, who’s had the Labour whip withdrawn for

his hostility to the proposals, Burnham’s position hasn’t changed.

Turner told the Commons last month that he’d recently spoken to the then

Mayor of Greater Manchester, and found he was still “opposed to this

ludicrous idea”.







The Courts and Tribunals Bill, which would enact the reforms, was due to

have its third reading before the summer recess on 16th July. But

that’s now looking unlikely, not least because we’ll soon have a Prime

Minister who apparently doesn’t want them.







If Burnham wants to stiffen his resolve, he might like to read a new paper

by former High Court judge Sir Stephen Mitchell, which points out that

the jury plans weren’t in Labour’s 2024 election manifesto; warns that

they “very seriously” risk undermining public confidence in the criminal

justice system; and expresses concern that judges appear to have been

“under instruction to remain silent” over the planned changes, even

though they were “best able to understand their many ramifications”.







From our perspective, one of Sir Stephen’s many objections is

particularly pertinent. “The role of the jury,” he writes, “also extends

to protecting citizens from freedom-restricting legislation enacted by a

government to micro-control citizens’ activities in relation to freedom

of speech and freedom to protest. This important protection will now

disappear.”







Or will it? All bets, we’d suggest, are now gratifyingly off. Indeed,

the respected legal commentator Joshua Rozenberg wrote on Thursday that:

“I now expect the reforms to be lost and Turner to be given ministerial

office [as Attorney General].” Rozenberg also believes that Lammy’s

days as Justice Secretary are numbered.







Meanwhile, if Andy Burnham would like to sign what looks like being our

successful petition to save trial by jury, it’s still not too late for

him to do so here.







And talking of petitions…

Join the FSU’s campaign against a ban on conversion therapy

The Government has announced that it intends to press ahead with a ban on

‘conversion practices’. On the face of it, this sounds benign: how could

anyone not want to ban giving electric shocks to gay kids?







But the fact is, that’s already against the law, as are (rightly) all

the other coercive practices conjured up by the phrase ‘conversion

therapy’. So what is it the Government wants to prohibit? The answer

seems to be ‘converting’ children who think they’re trans to being

‘cisgendered’. That’s where the impetus for this legislation has come

from – with well-funded pro-trans lobby groups like Stonewall and Mermaids fully behind it.







So any parent who ‘misgenders’ their confused adolescent child, or

attempts to talk them out of embarking on an irreversible medical path,

could face criminal charges for trying to ‘convert’ them. And we’re not

speaking about a slap on the wrist. In the draft bill published

yesterday, the maximum sentence for putting “psychological or emotional

pressure” on your child not to undergo gender reassignment surgery will

be five years in prison.







It won’t only be parents and medical professionals who’ll be at risk of

imprisonment for trying to persuade gender-confused children not to

mutilate themselves. Any religious leaders who share the teachings of

their faith on trans issues, homosexuality or gay marriage could also

face prosecution. That’s what this authoritarian government wants to

ban: any dissent from radical progressive orthodoxy on sex and gender.







Which is why the FSU has set up a petition so you can let Andy Burnham

know how you feel about this anti-free speech measure. Speech is always

curtailed in the name of preventing notional ‘harm’. But stopping

parents talking honestly to their children about the dangers of

irreverrsible medical procedures will cause actual, real-world harm.

This is a fight we have to win – just as we appear to have done with our

petition against the scrapping of trial by jury.







To sign, please click here.







You can also watch Lord Young making the case against this new ban here.

Government to decide what news sources we’re allowed to trust…

On Tuesday, the Government published Watch This Space,

a Green Paper on the future of the media. Heading the list of proposals

is one that would “require social media companies and video sharing

platforms to make sure that news content from public service media,

which includes the BBC, ITV, STV, Channel 4, S4C and 5, and other

trustworthy providers, is prominent and easy to find on their

platforms”.







“More than half of adults in the UK,” the Green Paper acknowledges, “now

include social media as one of the ways they get updates. While this

allows access to a greater range of news from around the world, it

increases the risk of mis- and disinformation, with the potential for

less accurate material to replace trustworthy sources.”







In other words, to the FSU’s traditional question of who gets to

determine what and what aren’t reliable sources of information, there’s

the Government’s traditional answer: we do. It’ll then give priority to

the ‘reliable’ sort while downplaying the ones it doesn’t like. No

wonder that in the Commons, Robert Jenrick called the move “a very serious attack on the freedom of the press and on free speech”.

…but should the BBC qualify as one?

Unfortunately for the Government, the Green Paper came a few days after the BBC was forced to admit its own untrustworthiness in one of the great media

apologies of recent times.







At the beginning of June, its news site reported that “a man who admitted sending a number of threatening hoax emails to schools across Merseyside, causing some to go into lockdown, has been jailed. Darren Rigby, 21, of Runcorn admitted three counts of sending communication threatening death or serious harm over a number of days.”







But this, it now turns out, omitted some rather significant elements of

the story – all to do with the apparently awkward fact that Rigby is a

trans activist. Here, then, is that apology in full, which accompanied a

new version of the piece:







This article was originally published without including key details

about this case, due to miscommunication between BBC reporters in court

and the writers.







We have updated the article to explain that these threats were directed

at three all-girls’ schools, related to the ‘misgendering’ of trans

girls and that Darren Rigby identified in one threat as a trans woman.







We have also included further details from these communications which

referred to TERFs, targeting female pupils and staff and included

threats to use bladed weapons, a crossbow, a revolver, and poison.







Separately, we have also added reaction from senior leaders at all three

schools, in which they explain the fear, disruption and upset caused by

these threats to pupils, parents and staff.







We have also included comments from Recorder Eric Lamb during sentencing

that despite Rigby’s guilty plea at the earliest opportunity, this was a

“planned and sophisticated plot” which included measures to make him

harder to trace, and the Recorder’s references to defence submissions

which included Rigby’s heavy use of cannabis and alcohol, immaturity,

previous convictions and refusals to provide medical information for two

psychiatric reports.







We apologise for the failures in our reporting.







There’s an eye-opening piece here on the Corporation’s handling of the Rigby story by Nick Wallis, himself a former journalist at the BBC, where he did much to uncover the

Post Office scandal. Wallis talks of an “incredibly damaging

institutional capture over gender ideology” and the organisation’s “form

in lying to its audience on trans issues”. (Nor is he terribly

convinced by the bit in the apology about “miscommunication between BBC

reporters in court and the writers”.)

Is multiculturalism the enemy of free speech?

Ben Jones, the Director of the FSU’s Case Team, has given a wide-ranging interview to GB News about his important new book Island of Strangers: Diversity, Decline and Free Speech in Crisis (available here).







In the interview, Ben tells presenter Emma Trimble how “multiculturalism

and freedom of speech are in conflict” in the UK, with an obvious

trade-off taking place between the right for people to express their

views and the authorities’ desperation when it comes to holding together

a hyper-diverse “community of communities”.







“What the entire UK state is doing,” Ben says, “is trying to signal that

in a multicultural society, and one that is heavily Islamic in

character, there are now certain speech acts it will simply not

tolerate.” This is why – not least for the police – free speech has

become “a problem to be managed”.







And yet, of course, if people are (justifiably) frightened of saying

what they think for fear of arrest, or of punishment at work, the

situation can only get worse. After all, “problems can’t be identified

or resolved” if nobody’s able to speak honestly about them.







As Ben also points out, “freedom of speech is not only the right to

speak, it’s also the right not to be compelled to express beliefs you

don’t hold” – something that’s almost a requirement of living in Britain

today.







And then there’s the “ruthless snobbery” of the middle-class liberals

who impose all of this. Speaking from his FSU experience, Ben notes that

it’s working-class people who both face the culture clash most directly

and voice their experience of it in the kind of unvarnished, uncoded

way that gets you into trouble.







“If you care about liberalism, pluralism, democracy,” he concludes,

“there are far bigger threats than Tommy Robinson. Overwhelmingly, they

come from within Islamic communities. And I’m afraid we need to get real

and be deadly serious about the scale of the civilizational challenge

that we’re facing.”







Well worth watching in full here.







And talking of Tommy Robinson…

Heckler’s veto strikes at the Oxford Union

The Oxford Union has been accused of failing to uphold free speech after it

temporarily suspended entry to a debate in which Tommy Robinson spoke

in favour of the motion, “This house believes the West is right to be

suspicious of Islam.”







The society said it had to take the decision because of “concerns for

the safety of our guests, members and staff” after reports of attendees

being harassed, shoved and spat on by several hundred demonstrators who

also linked arms to stop people getting in. Fewer than 60 had done so by

the time the debate was due to begin.







Lord Young said: “If it’s true that the Union itself prevented people

from attending the debate, that’s extremely disappointing. It’s almost

as if it prioritised the free speech of the noisy, left-wing protesters

over that of its own members.







“What’s the point of inviting a controversial speaker if you then stop

people from hearing what he has to say? I expected better from the

world’s leading debating society.”







In the end, just over 100 people made it into a chamber that seats

around 360, with the motion being defeated by 57 to 41. Sir Jacob

Rees-Mogg was among the speakers opposing it.







More here.







There’s also a powerful, if alarming account from one of the proposers of the motion here.

Left-wing violence on the rise

And on a related note, FSU Campaigns Officer Max Thompson has written in Spiked about the growing tendency of left-wing protesters (once content with merely

howling down people they don’t agree with) to resort to violence.







In particular he cites the recent assault in Market Street, Manchester

on Gregory Moffitt – known online as “Young Bob” – a self-declared

“Christian pro-life remigration activist”. Emulating Charlie Kirk, Young

Bob put on a Restore Britain cap and sat at a table bearing a sign that

read: “Reform must be more radical. Change my mind.” But instead of

responding to this invitation to debate him, his opponents punched and

kicked him to the ground.







“Political violence is rising,” says Max, “and, increasingly, it is

‘progressives’ who are responsible for it. What happened to Young Bob in

Manchester is part of a wider pattern.







“It’s time to call out cancel culture for what it is. It’s nothing to do

with ‘being kind’. It’s about suppressing speech by any means necessary

– including violence.”







The full article is here.

Young people terrified of being accused of racism

Speaking at the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC) Conference in London,

Katharine Birbalsingh – aka “Britain’s strictest headmistress” – has

said that young white people are “so consumed by white guilt” that they

will “do crazy, irrational and inhumane things” rather than risk being

accused of racism.







Birbalsingh, who runs Michaela Community School in north-west London,

pointed to the Henry Nowak case as an example of how crazy things can

get once those young people grow up: “When you spend a lifetime in

schools, it’s pretty clear what’s going on. Those police officers were

not evil, they were not incompetent; they were terrified. Terrified of

being seen as racist.”







As for the underlying causes of the craziness, she laid the blame

squarely on adults: “The reason the younger generation see things as

they do is because they have been taught to view people in two camps:

those who are oppressed and those who are oppressors.







“We the boomers, the Gen-Xers, the millennials, are responsible for not

teaching our children the difference between right and wrong. We are the

ones who immersed our children in a culture of victimhood which is at

odds with the culture of personal responsibility we all grew up in, a

culture we have very stupidly taken for granted.”







More from the ARC conference here.

Further free speech crackdowns in Hong Kong

Two owners of the Hunter Bookstore, one of Hong Kong’s last independent

bookshops, were arrested on Wednesday in the latest attack on freedom of

speech there.







Leticia Wong, a former pro-democracy District Councillor, and her

so-far-unnamed business partner were accused by police of “displaying

seditious items” including content “inciting hatred against the Hong

Kong government, judiciary and law enforcement agencies”. The

authorities also claimed that the pair had received remittances from

“foreign political organisations”. The first charge alone carries a

maximum sentence of 14 years.







Since China introduced the notorious National Security Law

in Hong Kong in 2020, the city’s publishing sector has been hit hard by

censorship. Books on ‘sensitive’ topics like the Tiananmen Square

massacre or those written by pro-democracy figures have been removed

from shelves. But not at Hunter Bookstore, which also stocked such

banned books as George Orwell’s Animal Farm.







Praising Wong’s courage, Chloe Cheung, an exiled Hong Kong pro-democracy

activist in the UK, said: “Leticia Wong would have known the likely

consequences. But she is a Hong Konger – prepared to suffer for her

ideals, just like Jimmy Lai [the dissident newspaper owner sentenced to 20 years in February].”







Full story here.

New podcast

In the latest episode of the FSU podcast, David Rose talks to Claire

Coutinho, the Shadow Energy Secretary, about how net zero has become a

religion, meaning that anyone who questions it is labelled a heretic.

She believes we need to “completely repeal the Climate Change Act”.







Claire also reflects more widely on her various battles against

“groupthink”, including as the current Shadow Equalities Minister – and,

when in government, as the minister who helped to drive through the

Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Act: a process that alerted her to

the horrifying prevalence of cancel culture on British campuses.







To watch, click here.

FSU staff out and about

This week, many of our staffers were at the ARC 2026 conference

(see “Young people terrified” story above), where we ran a stall and

much enjoyed meeting our members. There was also a lunchtime panel

featuring Lord Young and the heads of the FSU’s sister organisations in

Australia, New Zealand, Canada, South Africa and Brazil – as well as Jon

Benjamin, the CEO of FSU International.







And in a busy few days for him, Lord Young hosted a free speech dinner

on Wednesday and gave a speech on Thursday, where he highlighted the

threat to free speech from trans ideology: “You often hear an argument

against cancel culture – you hear, ‘Look at J.K. Rowlling, still one of

the richest women in England, people say she’s been cancelled, she

hasn’t been cancelled, she’s still a powerful, well-read author’.

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Kind regards,

Lucy Holmes



Acting Head of Membership

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