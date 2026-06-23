Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeremy Stewardson's avatar
Jeremy Stewardson
1h

As Harold Wilson would have it “a farrago of twisted bollocks” . This man has big trouble with the truth and reality . Best he is gone . Preferably to deradicalisation .

Reply
Share
Kaycee's avatar
Kaycee
32m

Will the replacement be any better, or actually worse?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hellish 2050 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture