Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
5h

Even her smile looks deranged! I just returned from a two week trip to Israel, and not only was on a tour visiting Jewish sites, but protected and respected Christian sites as well! In Jerusalem we even visited Santa’s house! I have pictures to prove it! There was also a Mosque on one side of a narrow street and a Synagogue on the other side. I have witnessed Muslims and Jews and Arabs walking the streets as one! Too many lies being perpetrated to plant hate and division.

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Kaycee's avatar
Kaycee
5h

and this surprises, no one?

again, I am no biblical scholar, but Revelations warns of the coming one world religion and yet I can think of none who are standing up to islam. so is it islam that it will be? because they won't tolerate being under any other religion's thumb. the pope is doing the same as are many others. God help us all!

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