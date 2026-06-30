AN EXCELLENT ARTICLE

Please read this excellent article by David Collier:

The Archbishop, Terrorists, and the Christians She Chose to Ignore

antisemitism in the church, Antizionism, Islamic extremism

British Christians are being misled, not only by their own government and institutions, but increasingly by some of their own religious leaders. What the Archbishop of Canterbury did this week during her visit to Israel and the Palestinian Authority-controlled areas facilitates those who support violence. It sends a dangerous and deeply misleading message to the very people she is supposed to serve. At a time when Christians are crying out for moral courage and effective leadership, the new Archbishop of Canterbury showed the world she is gullible, spineless and cowardly.

It isn’t just that the Archbishop of Canterbury presented a shallow, propaganda-driven account of the lives of Christians in the birthplace of Christianity, or that she completely obscured the far broader challenges posed by Islamist extremism confronting the Christian communities who actually live there. At a time when hundreds of millions of Christians live under persecution, intimidation, discrimination and violence, Britain’s most senior church leader chose to stand alongside individuals with publicly documented associations with the PFLP, ignore the Islamist persecution of local Christians completely, and resort to that age-old Christian failsafe when the going gets tough – she simply blamed the Jews for it all.

Continue reading the article here:

https://david-collier.com/archbishop-of-canterbury-and-the-pflp/

THE ANGLICAN CHURCH APPEASES ISLAM

I have witnessed this directly in person:

In February 2020 I attended an inter-faith service at Wells Cathedral, Somerset.

An imam preached, quoting several verses from the Koran.

What is the problem with that?

It is contrary to Canon Law to allow a religion that is incompatible with Christianity to be preached in Church premises. The clergy of Wells Cathedral are thereby giving credence to the Koran. De facto they are stating that Mohammed was a genuine prophet. Which is in direct contradiction with the New Testament of the Bible.

Jesus taught us how to recognise false prophets: by their fruits. The fruits of Mohammed are utterly rotten and evil.

See this article for further details:

BOOK: HOW THE CHURCH ENABLES ISLAM

The Church of England and the Roman Catholic Church are both enabling Islam. This is to the detriment of Christians worldwide.

At the root is a misunderstanding regarding Allah by numerous Christian theologians. If corrected, the Church might then have the ability to oppose Islam.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/how-the-church-enables-islam/paperback/product-7kem7re.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/how-the-church-enables-islam/ebook/product-dy6wzdr.html

CONTENTS

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It is emotionally draining to read the Koran, as it is utterly evil. However we have to understand thoroughly what exactly we are opposing, if we are to be effective in opposing it. We cannot avoid this serious task.

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