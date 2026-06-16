Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Layla Mcfadyen's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen
1h

I totally agree with you about the whole issue

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2 replies by Hellish 2050 and others
Steve hunt's avatar
Steve hunt
44m

Many thanks for sharing. I will definitely read all of this report. I've previously read about 9 books by survivors, including the book by Sammy Woodhouse and the whistleblower Maggie Oliver.

I know "Justice delayed is justice denied", but let's hope this report finally delivers some justice for all those poor innocent victims. All the people who have contributed to this report deserve huge

respect, especially Rupert Lowe and all the survivors who gave evidence.

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