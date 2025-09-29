Please share and re-stack.

USING LULU PRINT ON DEMAND

Lulu is a very well established company, based in the USA. It makes use of book printers in numerous countries, namely: the USA, Canada, France, UK, Australia, and India. Thus delivery delays and cost are minimised. Lulu hosts some 2.5 million independent authors.

Books are not held in stock. When a book is ordered, it is printed, and then sent directly from the printer to the customer.

Lulu also hosts the ebooks. The ebooks are supplied in the EPUB file format. To read the ebooks I use the Calibre app, which is free. Available for Windows, Mac, and Linux:

https://calibre-ebook.com/download

You can use Calibre to upload the ebooks to a Kindle via USB. Avoiding the need for an Amazon account, and with the added confidence that you retain direct control of the ebook files.

MY BOOKS

I have written over 20 books on the topic of Islam, and associated matters.

KEY BOOKS

There are 4 titles that you should have, as a minimum, in your library:

The Abrogated Koran

Concise Islam

Project Phoenix UK

Allah is a Zionist

CHRISTIANITY AND ISLAM

If you are concerned by the appeasement of Islam by the Church, these titles are of interest. There is an overlap between these two books. If your budget is limited, you may choose one or the other.

How the Church Enables Islam. This particularly examines the failings of the Church of England. With some highly questionable practices, that are contrary to Canon Law.

Enablers of Islam: The Church. This does examine how the Roman Catholic Church has become an appeaser of Islam. The trouble became evident 60 years ago: 28th October 1965. Nostra aetate, part of Vatican II was published.

POLITICS

Politicians have been key players in the destruction of Western nations by Islam. Successive politicians have betrayed us. For example Boris Johnson clearly demonstrated that he once fairly accurately understood Islam. And then curiously he forgot. And in 2013 he blatantly lied to the public about it, after the murder in London of Fusilier Lee Rigby, by two jihadis. He is not the only deceiver, it is across political parties.

Enablers of Islam: Politicians and Voters. Successive UK Prime Ministers have blatantly lied to the public about Islam. After every jhad terrorist attack they have stated that it is nothing to do with “true peaceful Islam”.

Boris Spreads Disinformation About Islam. Boris Johnson once had a fairly good understanding of Islam and its clear pro-jihad doctrines. And then mysteriously he forgot, and denied any such connection!

CLASSIC BOOKS

A number of classic books that are no longer copyright restricted are available. And yes they are freely available online too, but it is also helpful to have printed copies of these classics.

George Orwell: 1984

Václav Havel: The power of the powerless

Wilhelm Reich: The mass psychology of Fascism

John Stuart Mill: On liberty

Thomas Paine: Common sense

YOU CAN HELP

I am doing my best to save Western civilisation. This is an extremely significant task now. Time is very rapidly running out now. We must try. The younger generations will not thank us if we are inactive.

Please do help to spread the word:

Share the link to this web page. And re-stack.

Download the PDF of the book catatloge (below) and email it to your contacts.

Download, print, and distribute the leaflet. Thank you!!!

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And of course, order books, and give copies to your friends.

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Note that your payment will appear with the description: “BOOKS AND SUBSCRIPTION” on your bank statement.

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DOWNLOAD, PRINT, AND DISTRIBUTE THE LEAFLET:

If you are going on a rally or a march, please download, print, and hand out this leaflet.

The books are a great resource for patriots. This leaflet helps to introduce patriots to the books, and to this substack.

Leaflet PDF:

Leaflet Books Collage 02 867KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

BOOKS:

THE ABROGATED KORAN

The Koran must be read with an understanding of Abrogation.

The chronologically more recent verses supersede the older verses, wherever the numerous contradictions exist. The chapters within this Koran have been arranged in reverse chronological order, so that the most relevant ones are read first.

Abrogated verses are crossed out. Those verses promoting Jihad and religious hatred are highlighted.

The Abrogated Koran has 3 characteristics. As far as I am aware, no other existing Koran has all 3 features. Don’t waste your time trying to understand a standard Koran. Knowing which verses are abrogated (effectively deleted) is absolutely key to understanding it. A standard Koran does not indicate which verses are abrogated.

Puts the chapters into reverse chronological order. A standard Koran does not arrange chapters into any logical order. Abrogated verses are shown crossed out. The abrogating verse number is indicated. Verses are colour coded by category. At a glance the verses relating to unbelievers, jihad, Israel, Allah, scientific absurdities etc. can be seen.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/paperback/product-1y58mk47.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/ebook/product-yvydyjm.html

CONCISE ISLAM

We must make the effort to understand Islam. We need to understand that although we may not be particularly interested in Islam, Islam is very much interested in non-Muslims, and not in a good way! This book is intended as a brief introduction to the key aspects of Islam.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: This book does not sugar coat Islam, nor view it through rose tinted spectacles. If you want such a book then DO NOT order this book. There are plenty of pro-Islam books to choose from elsewhere.

This book is less than 5mm thick, A5 page size. It can be sent in the UK postal system as a standard letter. You can help greatly with the task of making people aware of the harsh reality of Islam: Order multiple copies of the paperback, and send it to people of significance. And of course to your friends and relatives too.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/-hellish-2050/concise-islam/paperback/product-m68mn9.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/concise-islam/ebook/product-zmydy8n.html

PROJECT PHOENIX UK

PROJECT PHOENIX UK

HALTING THE ISLAMIC CONQUEST OF THE WEST – THE UK IS KEY

It is widely recognised that the UK is on course to become Islamic this century. Vice President J.D. Vance: “What is the first truly Islamist country that will get a nuclear weapon? … maybe it’s actually the UK, since Labour just took over.”

Britain is rapidly becoming Islamic. Islam is not reformable, certainly not in the short timescale of a few decades required to save the UK. And probably not reformable in many centuries either.

Islam is at war with non-Muslims, and has been from nearly its inception – “Dar al-Harb”. Non-Muslims may not realise that Islam is at war with them, and that is part of its deception. Time is rapidly running out. What can we do to save Western civilisation? In fact we have numerous strengths still. We are not yet finished.

NOTE: although the book has “UK” in the title, the ideas and suggestions are just as appliccable to other countries. The USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Israel etc etc can all benefit too. I do hope that every nation that wishes to retain its freedom from Islamisation will set up their own “Project Phoenix”.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/project-phoenix-uk/paperback/product-jewdnd4.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/project-phoenix-uk/ebook/product-7kvmvkn.html

ALLAH IS A ZIONIST

According to the Koran, Moses is described leading the Children of Israel out of bondage and towards the Promised Land. To reside there. Importantly, those verses have not been abrogated, and so are as relevant today as when first revealed.

The Koran is believed by Muslims to be the eternal instructions sent by Allah. No Muslim can therefore argue that Israel should not exist. A Zionist is someone who believes that Israel has the right to exist. This includes Allah!

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ISRAEL JUSTIFIED WITHIN THE KORAN

Note: this book has been included into “Allah is a Zionist”. Unless you particularly like the front cover, you should buy that instead!

Moses is described within the Koran leading the Children of Israel out of bondage and towards the Promised Land. The Koran is believed by Muslims to be the eternal instructions sent by Allah. No Muslim can therefore argue that Israel should not exist!

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THE TEMPLE MOUNT GUIDE

A modern, legible printing of the guide. First published in 1925:

A BRIEF GUIDE TO AL-HARAM AL-SHARIF JERUSALEM.

Published by the Supreme Moslem Council.

The original is not easily legible, and the photos are grainy. In most cases now overlaid with better quality images from old postcards.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/supreme-moslem-council/the-temple-mount-guide/paperback/product-kv68z6y.html

THE CHILDREN OF ISRAEL

The Children Of Israel by al-Tabari

This volume continues the accounts of the prophets of ancient Israel and of ancient Arabian tradition, and further illustrates al-Tabari’s efforts at the historical synchronization of these accounts with ancient Iranian foundation myths. In this difficult process, al-Tabari shows again and again his striving for historical accuracy, despite the heavy odds against him.

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ISLAMIC BRITAIN TO NUKE ISRAEL

Vice President J.D. Vance: “What is the first truly Islamist country that will get a nuclear weapon? ...maybe it’s actually the UK, since Labour just took over.” Britain is becoming Islamic. If this demographic trend continues we can expect an Islamic government around 2050 to 2060. And with nuclear weapons. We have a binary choice: EITHER halt and reverse the Islamisation. OR remove all nuclear weapons and nuclear materials, from the UK with utmost urgency. Including all nuclear fuel for power stations.

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HAMAS CHARTERS

IMPORTANT: This is included here for research purposes only. Not in any way to endorse it.

The Hamas Covenant or Hamas Charter, formally known in English as the Covenant of the Islamic Resistance Movement, was originally issued on 18 August 1988 and outlines the founding identity, stand, and aims of Hamas (the Islamic Resistance Movement). A new charter was issued by Hamas leader Khaled Mashal on 1 May 2017 in Doha.

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ISLAMIC BRITAIN WITH NUKES

Vice President J.D. Vance:

“What is the first truly Islamist country that will get a nuclear weapon? … maybe it’s actually the UK, since Labour just took over.”

Britain is rapidly becoming Islamic, creating an unprecedented situation. We have a binary choice:

EITHER halt and reverse the Islamisation.

OR remove all nuclear weapons and nuclear materials, from the UK with utmost urgency. Including all nuclear fuel for power stations.

France has a similar dilemma. There is an impending civil war in France. It has nuclear weapons and power stations. These must be rapidly shut down now, as it will take several years to remove all nuclear materials to safe countries.

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HOW THE CHURCH ENABLES ISLAM

The Church of England and the Roman Catholic Church are both enabling Islam. This is to the detriment of Christians worldwide.

At the root is a misunderstanding regarding Allah by numerous Christian theologians. If corrected, the Church might then have the ability to oppose Islam.

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ENABLERS OF ISLAM: THE CHURCH

Why does the Church promote evil? Islam is evil, the Church promotes Islam, thus the Church promotes evil. The root of this error goes back some 6 decades. This book examines how and why it happened. And gives recommendations for reversing the error.

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ENABLERS OF ISLAM: POLITICIANS AND VOTERS

A long list of politicians have lied to us about Islam. Why don’t they suffer the consequences of such lies? Why do we keep voting for them? Being lied to repeatedly does, to some extent, require the willing co-operation of the deceived. Until this circle of deceit can be broken, Islam will continue to grow stronger.

People prefer a comfortable lie, to the harsh truth. We must actively share the information in this book, otherwise your children will despise your inaction. Time is rapidly running out.

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HOW THE TORIES CAN BEAT REFORM

REFORM UK IS PROVING TO BE A GREAT DISAPPOINTMENT

The Conservative Party lost many seats in 2024, and this was with good reason. They had utterly betrayed those who put their trust in them. They took immigration to record levels, despite their repeated promises to bring it down. They need a period in the wilderness as punishment.

Reform UK is making bold promises, but careful analysis shows they will be a huge let down too, in other ways. The UK urgently needs a political party that will halt and reverse the existential crisis. The Conservatives could do it, but only if they heed the recommendations in this book. Time is very rapidly running out now. There can be no more blunderings

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BORIS SPREADS DISINFORMATION ABOUT ISLAM

Up until 2005 Boris Johnson had a fairly good understanding of Islam and the evils associated with it. At some point between 2005 and 2009 he made a U turn. He now spreads disinformation about Islam.

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EXPRESSIONS OF MUSLIMNESS

“ISLAMOPHOBIA” DEFINITION

Here is the UK All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) definition of “Islamophobia”:

“Islamophobia is rooted in racism and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness.”

There are at least two major problems with this definition:

Islam is not a race. Islam is a collection of very bad ideas. It is a supremacist totalitarian ideology, with religious aspects. They use another new word: “Muslimness” in the definition of the new word “Islamophobia”.

“Islamophobia” is a nonsense word, and so it is in quotes, to indicate that it is not a valid word. A phobia is an irrational fear of something harmless. Islam is far from harmless, and it is not irrational to fear it.

Since the APPG provides no definition of “Muslimness”, maybe we should do so? Please read the book: “Expressions of Muslimness”:

Paperback:

https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/expressions-of-muslimness/paperback/product-dy6wwr5.html

Ebook:

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THE PEACE QURAN

Deradicalisation Strategy

The part of the Quran revealed in Mecca is far more tolerant and peaceful than the part revealed in Medina. In Mecca the revelations were generally more religious than political. In other words, it has primarily a religious impulse. After the migration of Mohammed and the believers to Medina, Islam became increasingly political. The verses revealed in Medina are increasingly Islamist, intolerant, and violent.

This Meccan only Peace Quran should be given to all Muslim extremists to assist them to focus upon the religious aspects of Islam, and to encourage them to abandon the radical, intolerant, Islamist aspects of Islam.

In order to assist with the deradicalisation programme it is recommended that the focus is on the Meccan verses only.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/mm-pickthall/the-peace-quran/paperback/product-9wg8py.html

THE PEACE QURAN IN ARABIC

السلام القران

في هذا القرآن لا يوجد سوى سور مكية. يجب أن تعطى لجميع المتطرفين المسلمين لمساعدتهم على التركيز على الجوانب الدينية للإسلام ، وتشجيعهم على التخلي عن الجوانب الإسلامية الراديكالية وغير المتسامحة للإسلام.

ن أجل المساعدة في برنامج مكافحة التطرف ، يوصى بالتركيز على الآيات المكية فقط

Paperback:

https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/arabic-peace-quran/paperback/product-rwnqyr.html

THE PEACE QURAN IN FRENCH

Le Coran de la Paix

Stratégie de déradicalisation

La partie du Coran révélée à La Mecque est bien plus tolérante et pacifique que la partie révélée à Médine. A La Mecque, les révélations étaient généralement plus religieuses que politiques. En d’autres termes, il a avant tout une impulsion religieuse. Après la migration de Mohammed et des croyants à Médine, l’islam est devenu de plus en plus politique. Les versets révélés à Médine sont de plus en plus islamistes, intolérants et violents.

Ce Coran de la paix de la Mecque devrait être donné à tous les extrémistes musulmans pour les aider à se concentrer sur les aspects religieux de l’islam et les encourager à abandonner les aspects islamistes radicaux, intolérants et islamistes.

Afin d’aider avec le programme de déradicalisation, il est recommandé de se concentrer uniquement sur les versets mecquois.

Paperback:

https://www.lulu.com/shop/albert-kazimirski/le-coran-de-la-paix/paperback/product-5w2w4e.html

THE HATRED KORAN

The Koran includes large numbers of verses which promote religious hatred. This is a fundamental fact which must be widely recognised and acknowledged, or it will not be possible to achieve genuine peace in the world. In order to achieve peace, it is necessary to tackle Islam itself. And to do that, we have to firstly be honest and accurate about the contents of the Koran.

Read this book, it quotes the very numerous problematic verses that exist in the Koran.

Oppose religious hatred, everyone, please. Stop being an apologist for, or enabler of Islam. Do this before it is too late. Time is rapidly running out.

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DON’T BE FOOLED

MODERATES ARE A GRAVE DANGER TOO

The UK is on a trajectory towards civil war. If current demographic trends continue, the UK is very likely to have an Islam-controlled government in the latter half of this century.

“Moderate” Muslims have zero theological basis for being moderates. If they understand Islam, they will know this. They are acting as a smokescreen for the advancement of Islam by stealth. We must rapidly get up to speed on the facts about Islam, and call them out too.

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REVOLTING FARMERS: HARBINGER OF CIVIL WAR

If you want to destroy a society, the British Government has been doing it pretty much according to the textbooks on civil conflict. Elon Musk is highly intelligent. He wrote: “civil war is inevitable”.

The Government and elites do not comprehend the peril – they blame the “far right” but are blind to their own culpability. What could possibly go wrong?

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THE EMAILS

Those in positions of authority need to understand Islam, and do something to halt and reverse the Islamisation of the West. Once Islam is in control, it is exceptionally hard to depose it.

Here are some of the emails sent to those in authority. They cannot at a future date claim that nobody warned them

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Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/the-emails/ebook/product-nv98z9n.html

BLUEPRINT FOR THE DESTRUCTION OF ISLAM

Islam is at war with non-Muslims and always has been, and always will be. Dar al-Harb. This is the reality, do not deceive yourself that it is not. The “moderates” have zero theological authority to curb the radicals. If non-Muslims wish to preserve ourselves we must acknowledge these facts. Our only option is: we must destroy Islam. Islam is evil, but it is also very fragile. It has within itself the seeds of its own destruction. Non-Muslims must fully exploit these weaknesses to completely destroy Islam, this book reveals how. Our greatest gift to Muslims is to help them leave Islam. They will thank us profoundly.

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DECEIT IN ISLAM

Islam permits Muslims to tell lies in certain circumstances. Such circumstances include: helping Islam to spread, and to protect it from criticism. We also have the phenomenon of “useful idiots”, those non-Muslims who are apologists for Islam and hence allow it to strengthen and spread, contrary to their own self-interests. All forms of deceit must be opposed.

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HELLISH 2050

We, in Britain, may only have until the decade 2030 to 2040 before we reach the ‘point of no return’. Thereafter, current demographic trajectories indicate that the process of Islamisation in this country will become irreversible. If Britain becomes ‘Islamised’ whilst retaining nuclear weapons, we shall constitute a major threat to other nations. There is a binary choice to be made: either we avoid Islamisation, or we must remove our military capability entirely. There is no obvious third option.

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ISLAM VERSUS HUMAN RIGHTS

In the West, the concept of Human Rights has a long history of development. The opposition to totalitarian forms of Government has led to the Universal Declaration shortly after WW2. The Islamic world has attempted to join in with its own definitions, however seeking to word these in accordance with Sharia Law. This clearly is absurd. The deceitfulness of the Cairo and Arab declarations are examined.

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THE IMPENDING FRENCH CIVIL WAR

A letter by 20 retired French generals and around 1000 mainly retired soldiers has warned the French government of an impending civil war. France is changing rapidly, becoming increasingly lawless and dangerous. Islam is winning the demographic conflict and before long it may well win the military conflict for control of France. The government is of course in denial, and blames the patriots for mentioning that a problem exists.

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CAN THE KORAN BE BANNED IN SCOTLAND AND INDIA?

Legislation in Scotland and in India that outlaws “hate” speech and writing has the potential consequence that the Koran may have to be banned. An attempt was made in India in 1985, however that failed, seemingly due to political expediency. Could such a legal challenge succeed in Scotland? It certainly seems to be a possibility!

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THE CALCUTTA QUR’AN PETITION

Muslims in India have often sought shelter under Sections 153A and 295A of the Indian Penal Code (I.P.C.) for preventing every public discussion of their creed in general and of their prophet in particular. Chandmal Chopra of Calcutta filed a Writ Petition in the Calcutta High Court on 29 March 1985 stating that publication of the Quran attracts these Sections of the I.P.C. because it “incites violence, disturbs public tranquility, promotes, on ground of religion, feelings of enmity, hatred and ill-will between different religious communities, and insults other religions or religious beliefs of other communities in India”.

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WHY I LEFT ISLAM

Powerful testimonies by former Muslims. The testimonies of ex-Muslims are powerful indeed. They have studied Islam, lived it, and for a time believed it and defended it. They really do know what they are talking about. Look up on YouTube “Why I left Islam”, and you will find many ex-Muslims giving powerful testimonies. Their life stories are transcribed in this book.

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COMMON SENSE

Thomas Paine was born on 9th February 1737. Paine has a claim to the title The Father of the American Revolution, which rests on his pamphlets, especially Common Sense, which crystallized sentiment for independence in 1776. It was published in Philadelphia on January 10, 1776, and signed anonymously “by an Englishman”.

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ON LIBERTY

The subject of this Essay is not the so-called Liberty of the Will, so unfortunately opposed to the misnamed doctrine of Philosophical Necessity; but Civil, or Social Liberty: the nature and limits of the power which can be legitimately exercised by society over the individual. John Stuart Mill was born on 20th May 1806. On Liberty was published in 1859.

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ORWELL 1984

This is a classic dystopian novel. This book was supposed to be a prophetic warning, not an instruction manual! ‘If there is hope,’ wrote Winston, ‘it lies in the proles.’

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THE MASS PSYCHOLOGY OF FASCISM

This is a 1933 book by the Austrian psychoanalyst Wilhelm Reich, in which he explores how fascists come into power, and explains their rise as a symptom of sexual repression.

For Reich, fighting Fascism meant first of all studying it scientifically, which was to say, using the methods of psychoanalysis. He believed that reason alone would be able to check the forces of irrationality and loosen the grip of mysticism and is also capable of playing its own part in developing original modes of political action, building on a deep respect for life, and promoting a harmonious channelling of libido and orgastic potency. Reich proposed “work democracy”, a self-managing form of social organization that would preserve the individual’s freedom, independence, autonomy and encourage his/her responsibility and society would thus base itself on these principles: Love, work and knowledge are the well-springs of our life. They should also govern it.

Not surprisingly, the NAZIs burned this book. But so did the USA!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Mass_Psychology_of_Fascism

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THE POWER OF THE POWERLESS

If the basic job of the “dissident” movements is to serve truth, that is, to serve the real aims of life, and if that necessarily develops into a defense of individuals and their right to a free and truthful life (that is, a defense of human rights and a struggle to see the laws respected), then another stage of this approach, perhaps the most mature stage so far, is what Václav Benda called the development of “parallel structures.”

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THE 1776 REPORT

This report was instigated by President Trump. On the 150th Anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, President Calvin Coolidge raised the immortal banner in his time. “It is often asserted,” he said, “that the world has made a great deal of progress since 1776 … and that we may therefore very well discard their conclusions for something more modern. But that reasoning cannot be applied to this great charter. If all men are created equal, that is final. If they are endowed with inalienable rights, that is final. If governments derive their just powers from the consent of the governed, that is final. No advance, no progress can be made beyond these Propositions.” As we approach the 250th anniversary of our independence, we must resolve to teach future generations of Americans an accurate history of our country so that we all learn and cherish our founding principles once again. We must renew the pride and gratitude we have for this incredible nation that we are blessed to call home.

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THE FLYING INN

“The Flying Inn” was published in 1914. The word “flying” in the context of the title of this book has the meaning of moving rapidly from place to place. In its visionary treatment of human interactions, and in identifying the severe threat that we face from Islam, it is indeed prophetic. In 1914, who could have imagined that Islam would become such a powerful force in England? The idea would have been utterly preposterous. And yet here we are. Scholars of Islam, such as Robert Spencer, have been barred entry into the UK, simply for having studied Islam in great depth, lectured upon it, and written books. Those ‘at the top’ of society are clearly nervous of such knowledge. G.K. Chesterton shows foresight about a betrayal of this country from the top down and prescience in warning of the threat of Islam.

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MILESTONES

‘Sayyid Qutb was an outstanding personality from amongst the great figures of Islamic thought, from the men of contemporary Islamic Awakening….He possessed the true Imaanic stance, a person of Jihad, struggle, sacrifice, and sincerity to the Ummah. He enriched the Islamic heritage with masterpieces of work from literature and thought.’ Shaykh Ahmed Fareed, Mawaaqif Imaaniyah ‘Sayyid Qutb (in) his now-celebrated book, Ma’alim fi’l-tareeq (Milestones)……..denounces the existing order in Muslim societies as Jahiliyyahh, provides guidelines for Muslim activists and describes the steps they must take to establish a society based on divine guidance.’ Zafar Bangash, Institute of Contemporary Islamic Thought ‘….We heard that the death sentence….on Imam Shahid Sayyid Qutb…..had been carried out….Such a great loss. Sayyid Qutb….a man who held fast to his religion, trusting in Allah’s victory. Read Milestones to find out why Sayyid (Qutb) was executed.’ Zainab al-Ghazali, Return of the Pharaoh JIHAD “...according to the explanation by Imam Ibn Qayyim, the Muslims were first restrained from fighting; then they were permitted to fight; then they were commanded to fight against the aggressors; and finally they were commanded to fight against all the polytheists.”

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THE LITTLE GREEN BOOK

Selected Fatwa and Sayings of the Ayatollah Khomeini

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SIRAT RASOUL ALLAH

Sirat Rasul Allah (Arabic: سيرة رسول الله, Romanization: Sīrat Rasūl-Allāh, Abv: Sirat), or Biography of the Prophet of Allah, refers to the collected biographies of Muhammad. Muhammad ibn Ishaq ibn Yasār (704-770 AD), commonly known as Ibn Ishaq, was responsible for the earliest-known collection of Hadith arranged in chronological order, eponymously known as Sirat Rasul Allah.

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RELIANCE OF THE TRAVELLER

Umdat as-Salik wa ‘Uddat an-Nasik (Reliance of the Traveller and Tools of the Worshipper, also commonly known by its shorter title Reliance of the Traveller) is a classical manual of fiqh for the Shafi’i school of Islamic jurisprudence. The author of the main text is 14th-century scholar Shihabuddin Abu al-’Abbas Ahmad ibn an-Naqib al-Misri (AH 702-769 / AD 1302–1367)

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