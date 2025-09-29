Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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IsraelActivistCalendar's avatar
IsraelActivistCalendar
Mar 4

Audiobooks? please let me know.

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Bless America
Dec 6

This is beyond sick. It looks illegal to me. Aren't there laws against this? Can a Jew be taken to a Church and " taught" to make the sign of the cross and partake of the Eucharist?

No civil rights union will sue this Muslim enclave?

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