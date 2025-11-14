BOOKS

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Project Phoenix UK

Concise Islam

Abrogated Koran

Allah is a Zionist

Note, this special offer applies to the ebook PDFs only. You would need to order paperbacks in the usual way, direct via the links below.

PROJECT PHOENIX UK

PROJECT PHOENIX UK

HALTING THE ISLAMIC CONQUEST OF THE WEST – THE UK IS KEY

It is widely recognised that the UK is on course to become Islamic this century. Vice President J.D. Vance: “What is the first truly Islamist country that will get a nuclear weapon? … maybe it’s actually the UK, since Labour just took over.”

Britain is rapidly becoming Islamic. Islam is not reformable, certainly not in the short timescale of a few decades required to save the UK. And probably not reformable in many centuries either.

Islam is at war with non-Muslims, and has been from nearly its inception – “Dar al-Harb”. Non-Muslims may not realise that Islam is at war with them, and that is part of its deception. Time is rapidly running out. What can we do to save Western civilisation? In fact we have numerous strengths still. We are not yet finished.

NOTE: although the book has “UK” in the title, the ideas and suggestions are just as appliccable to other countries. The USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Israel etc etc can all benefit too. I do hope that every nation that wishes to retain its freedom from Islamisation will set up their own “Project Phoenix”.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/project-phoenix-uk/paperback/product-jewdnd4.html

CONCISE ISLAM

We must make the effort to understand Islam. We need to understand that although we may not be particularly interested in Islam, Islam is very much interested in non-Muslims, and not in a good way! This book is intended as a brief introduction to the key aspects of Islam.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: This book does not sugar coat Islam, nor view it through rose tinted spectacles. If you want such a book then DO NOT order this book. There are plenty of pro-Islam books to choose from elsewhere.

This book is less than 5mm thick, A5 page size. It can be sent in the UK postal system as a standard letter. You can help greatly with the task of making people aware of the harsh reality of Islam: Order multiple copies of the paperback, and send it to people of significance. And of course to your friends and relatives too.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/-hellish-2050/concise-islam/paperback/product-m68mn9.html

ABROGATED KORAN

The Koran must be read with an understanding of Abrogation.

The chronologically more recent verses supersede the older verses, wherever the numerous contradictions exist. The chapters within this Koran have been arranged in reverse chronological order, so that the most relevant ones are read first.

Abrogated verses are crossed out. Those verses promoting Jihad and religious hatred are highlighted.

The Abrogated Koran has 3 characteristics. As far as I am aware, no other Koran has all 3 features. Don’t waste your time trying to understand a standard Koran. Knowing which verses are abrogated (effectively deleted) is absolutely key to understanding it. A standard Koran does not indicate which verses are abrogated.

Puts the chapters into reverse chronological order. A standard Koran does not arrange chapters into any logical order. Abrogated verses are shown crossed out. The abrogating verse number s indicated. Verses are colour coded by category. At a glance the verses relating to unbelievers,jihad, Israel, Allah, scientific absurdities etc. can be seen.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/paperback/product-1y58mk47.html

ALLAH IS A ZIONIST

According to the Koran, Moses is described leading the Children of Israel out of bondage and towards the Promised Land. To reside there. Importantly, those verses have not been abrogated, and so are as relevant today as when first revealed.

The Koran is believed by Muslims to be the eternal instructions sent by Allah. No Muslim can therefore argue that Israel should not exist. A Zionist is someone who believes that Israel has the right to exist. This includes Allah!

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/allah-is-a-zionist/paperback/product-m2zzv5m.html

A BIG THANK YOU!

Thank you for subscribing. It very much helps me to persevere. The task: halting and reversing the Islamisation of the world!

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