UPGRADE YOUR SUBSCRIPTION!

Standard subscribers can already download four ebooks (PDF) at no additional cost. That offer includes the highly relevant “Abrogated Koran”. It is unique, as far as I am aware.

After subscribing, go to this article to download them. The second part of the article is unlocked for you and you will find a download button for each book:

ENHANCED OFFER FOR SUPER (FOUNDER) SUBSCRIBERS

You can upgrade your subscription from standard to Super.

After doing so, the additional ebook PDFs are available to you.

Below this line is visible only to Super subscribers. They can access all the Download buttons.