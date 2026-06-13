This leaflet will annoy some of my readers and please others.

The UK is in a terrible state right now. Who is the most likely to sort out the mess?

Put your suggestions in a comment. Please listen to each others point of view respectfully. We are all in this mess together. To a large extent we at our level are just spectators. Like a horror movie, you know something bad is about to happen, because the music becomes more creepy.

My ongoing aim is to wake up ALL political parties to the severe threat from Islam itself. It will take a concerted effort across the political spectrum to sort out the mess.

It is important that I archive the campaign material, such as this leaflet.

This leaflet is unlikely to do anything to the Labour vote. It will just reinforce their view of the “far right bigots”.

It is unlikely to cause anyone planning to vote Restore Britain to switch to Reform UK. Will it cause switching the other way? Quite possibly.

As a general rule, negative campaigning does not work. However… we will find out quite soon if this has worked.

It has come way too late to affect the postal vote. From what I gather Reform UK has run a far from optimal campaign, also peaking too late for the postal vote, which greatly favours the incumbent.

I suspect that the various polls are badly wrong.

We live in “interesting times”!

Be kind to one another. We are all of us worried sick for the future. Time is very rapidly running out.

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It is emotionally draining to read the Koran, as it is utterly evil. However we have to understand thoroughly what exactly we are opposing, if we are to be effective in opposing it. We cannot avoid this serious task.

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