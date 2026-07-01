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The Warning from Professor David Betz: Britain and Europe on the Brink of Civil War

By John Surtees on

Wednesday, 1 July, 2026

Many of us can feel it in our bones, that sickening feeling that, because of government policy, we are sliding towards some sort of civil war. We don’t want it, we hope we are wrong, but almost everyday brings fresh evidence that it is, possibly, inescapable. Worryingly, it’s not just far right thuggish conspiracy theorists who are thinking this way: some in academia are saying the same thing.

Betz is no fringe voice. He studies insurgency, civil wars, and modern conflict for a living. His essays, such as “Civil War Comes to the West,” lay out the evidence with cold logic. We ignore him at our peril.

Betz points to deep fractures in our society. Uncontrolled immigration has brought millions of people from cultures that do not share British values. Many have no wish to integrate. They form parallel societies in our cities. Meanwhile, native Britons feel pushed aside in their own homeland. Housing is scarce. Wages are suppressed. Public services strain under the weight. Crime rises. Trust collapses. These are the classic preconditions for civil strife. Betz draws on historical patterns and academic research, including Robert Putnam’s work on how ethnic diversity erodes social capital. Diversity, without strong assimilation, weakens the bonds that hold a nation together.

Look at the facts on the ground. Riots in Leicester, unrest in France, grooming scandals in Rotherham, and no-go areas in parts of our major cities show the strain. Betz argues that multiculturalism is the main driver — around 90 per cent of the problem, as he has said in interviews. It destroys the pre-political loyalty that makes a nation work. People stop seeing each other as fellow citizens. They see rivals or enemies. Global cities become flashpoints: diverse, fragile, and vulnerable to disruption. Rural areas, more homogeneous and traditional, stand apart. This urban-rural split, mixed with ethnic lines, sets the stage for ugly conflict.

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https://www.freespeechbacklash.com/article/warning-professor-david-betz-britain-and-europe-brink-civil-war

SEE ALSO

The Military WON’T PROTECT US in Civil War. Belfast & 80% Chance of War in 4 YEARS. Prof. David Betz

Colonel Richard Kemp: UK Is Heading for Civil War...and Iran Is Part of the Reason

Discusses the problem in the UK at around 50 minutes.

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