TELEGRAPH ARTICLE

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2026/06/30/should-white-people-really-stop-having-children/

Should white people really stop having children?

A German feminist argues that Westerners have a ‘moral duty’ to remain childless – and take in more refugees. There’s just one problem

Michael Deacon

Published 30 June 2026

Many conservatives are worried about the seemingly relentless decline in Western countries’ birth rates. But that’s not because they fear the inevitable disintegration of our economies and collapse of our public services.

No, it’s simply because they’re massive racists.

That, at least, is the view of Dr Verena Brunschweiger, a German feminist who writes books urging women to remain “child-free”, like her. In an interview at the weekend with a leading Australian news website, she claimed that Right-wing Western politicians “want women to have more and more white babies” so that they can use it as an excuse to turn away refugees from “the global south” (formerly known as the Third World). In her opinion, this is “a really dangerous development”. Instead, she declares, Western countries have a “moral duty” to take in as many refugees as possible – and stop having children of their own.

This is of course wonderfully compassionate of her. All the same, I fear there may be a small flaw in her logic.

After all, if Westerners stop having children, and thus in due course become extinct, who’s going to pay the taxes needed to fund welfare and accommodation for future refugees?

If anything, Dr Brunschweiger should be telling Westerners to have more children. Meanwhile, she should furiously berate any Westerner who remains childless.

“How dare you, you fascist pig!” she should screech. “Clearly you hate non-white people so much, you’ve deliberately neglected your moral duty to produce the future tax-payers required to subsidise the next generation of refugees! These poor people will arrive on our shores, desperate for help – but thanks to you, you selfish bigot, there will be no Westerners left to provide them with it!”

Something tells me, however, that Dr Brunschweiger will ignore my suggestion, and will instead continue spreading her “anti-natalist” message. This may sound tiresome. In the long run, however, I believe it will pay off handsomely.

That’s because studies of Western birth rates reveal a very interesting pattern. Western conservatives are actually having almost as many children today as they were having 30 years ago. It’s Western progressives who are having far fewer.

So, if that trend continues, the West’s long-term future is surely bright. Which is why we should wish the very best of luck to Dr Brunschweiger – and hope that her fellow progressives continue to take her excellent advice.

Autorin & Aktivistin

https://verenabrunschweiger.net

SELF-HATING

She sounds quite unhinged.

Apologies if this has put your blood pressure up!

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