Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
5h

There's no lack of sick demented people who need to be institutionalized.

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Julia Dawn's avatar
Julia Dawn
7h

Let's not care what she thinks or what MSM are publishing,methinks the room is emptying fast and we're making our own way in the streets outside the building now

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