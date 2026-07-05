Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Jacquie
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This is truly 1984 in our day. I’m praying it won’t be allowed. Tousi TV is already having trouble as an independent news YouTube channel. Mayhar Tousi is trying to set up in the US and that’s taking its time. Do you think we can use other ways to communicate? Is mail still working well in the UK?

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