STARMER WROTE THIS ON X:

Quote:

The horrific attack in Belfast last night is sickening. I have absolutely no tolerance for abhorrent scenes of violence like this on our streets. My thoughts are first and foremost with the victim, and I thank the first responders, including members of the public who intervened.

JULIA HARTLEY-BREWER REPLIED:

Isn’t this you happily shaking hands with the Syrian President, Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led an Al-Qaeda linked terror group which carried out multiple beheadings? Just checking on your tolerance levels for this sort of stuff

Keir Starmer

AHMED AL-SHARAA

The hand that Starmer shook held up a beheaded head.

Curiously, it is not so easy to find the image of him holding up the beheaded heads. And those photos that exist are all blurred out.

I will not post them here as they are gruesome. And may result in this article being censored.

WELCOMED BY KING CHARLES

WELCOMED BY DAVID LAMMY

WELCOMED BY THE HEAD OF THE ARMED FORCES

Chief of the Defence Staff Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton

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