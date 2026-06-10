Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Smile Again
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And the continued slaughter of Syrian Christians. Women children babies men all slaughtered…beheadings, gutted, burned alive and thrown away like pieces of meat while HE WHO SHOOK STARMERS HAND & TOOK OUR MONEY TO CONTINUE THE SLAUGHTER AND PROBABLY BUY WEAPONS TO EQUIP HIMSELF AND HIS TERRORIST ARMY.

BLOOD ON THE HANDS OF EVERY POLITICIAN WHO FACILITATED AND ACTUALLY ENCOURAGED THESE SAVAGES INTO OUR NATION.

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