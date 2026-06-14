Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Steve hunt's avatar
Steve hunt
2h

You don't need to be a Body Language expert to see that things aren't going well

with Two-Tier Kier and Mrs Two-Tier. This reminds me of the famous photo of Prince Charles and Diana ... he was obviously bored with her, and she hated him. This reminds me of a quote:

"Hate is by far the greatest pleasure. People love in haste and detest at leisure".

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1 reply by Hellish 2050
Layla Mcfadyen's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen
4h

The fake PM has a problem totally

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