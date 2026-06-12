EXPRESS ARTICLE

https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/2216110/labour-hilary-benn-alien-culture-lbc

Labour minister refuses to answer ‘beheading’ question 6 times in car-crash LBC interview

The Northern Ireland Secretary was repeatedly asked if beheading is an “alien culture”.

By Katie Harris, Senior Political Correspondent

11:59, Thu, Jun 11, 2026

A Labour minister repeatedly refused to say if beheading is an "alien culture" during a fiery LBC interview. Host Nick Ferrari asked Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn multiple times as he dodged the question.

The clash came after Mr Benn condemned Traditional Unionist Voice MP Jim Allister for using the term "alien culture" in the Commons earlier this week in the wake of the horror Belfast attack. After being repeatedly pressed by Mr Ferrari, Mr Benn eventually said: "It is alien to all right thinking people."

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said beheading people is “alien to British culture” when she was asked the same question later on LBC.

She said: “Yes, it is alien to British culture. I don’t want beheadings here.”

It comes after Mr Benn criticised Mr Allister for using the term in the Commons on Tuesday following the stabbing in Belfast.

The Traditional Unionist Voice MP asked: “What I want to know and what I know my constituents want to hear is what will be done to stop the importation of an alien culture that thinks it’s appropriate to try and behead someone in the UK?”

Mr Benn replied: “I’m sorry the honourable gentleman used the word alien culture because what exactly is he referring to?

“What the British people have had enough of, or anyone from wherever they come, whatever their background, who seeks to commit violence on citizens of the UK, that is what we together are strongly opposed to.”

HE REFUSES TO ANSWER THE QUESTION

Eventually he said “it is alien to all right thinking people”

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