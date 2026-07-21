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Labour cannot simultaneously oppose antisemitism and Islamophobia

Dear {{Forename}},

Under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn around 70% - 80% of the Muslim vote went to Labour.

Under his leadership there were fresh revelations of antisemitism among members of the Labour Party very frequently. Including among some who were elected to office. The party became extremely uncomfortable for Jewish members. Recall that Jewish MP Luciana Berger received so many threats that she required a police escort to attend the 2018 Labour Party conference. The antisemitism became extremely concerning.

One of the important legacies of Keir Starmer is that he did make a genuine attempt to root out the antisemitism that was rife within the Labour Party. Labour members need to acknowledge with gratitude that he really did try to do this, and thus is on the right side of history.

However, the direct consequence of rooting out antisemitism, is that the support for Labour among Muslim voters dropped from around 70% to around 5%. This is according to a very large poll of 30,000 Muslims. Here is the link to the report:

https://muslimcensus.co.uk/labour-losing-muslim-vote/

Labour thus has a binary choice: oppose antisemitism OR oppose Islamophobia. Choosing to oppose both is not a logically valid option. Why not? For this fundamental fact, that must be acknowledged as the reality: Islam itself is institutionally antisemitic.

You can readily prove for yourself that Islam is inherently antisemitic, by purchasing an ebook edition of the Koran, and doing a text search for "Jew”. It is not complicated or hard to demonstrate this fact to your own satisfaction.

It would be a rational decision if Labour were to try to regain the Muslim vote, since it is some 10 times larger than the Jewish vote. However as the very large poll shows, the Muslim vote has already departed, and is unlikely to be won back now.

It is puzzling that Islam ever attached itself to the Labour Party, since Islamic values are diametrically opposed to traditional Labour values. Labour needs to strongly oppose the evils of Islam, which include:

Jihad terrorism, abuse of women and girls, antisemitism, Female Genital Mutilation, cousin marriage and its horrifically disabled offspring, rape gangs, animal cruelty - including a hatred of dogs, and its long term goal to subjugate the entire world with non-Muslims becoming second class citizens as subjugated dhimmis and paying the exorbitant jizya tax as a sign of inferiority and abasement.

Within Islam it is not regarded as immoral to tell lies. Every non-Muslim must carefully avoid becoming duped by convincing sounding Muslims. Even if they present well and sound plausible, you need to understand that they are just using you for their own ends. And to advance the cause of Islam to ultimately take over.

If you still believe that the verse “no compulsion in religion” in the Koran is proof of the reasonableness of Islam, then I can tell you for a fact that there is very much that you still do not understand about Islam. I urge you to stop being naive and ignorant. That is verse Koran 2:256. It, and numerous other tolerant verses have been abrogated, effectively deleted by “the verse of the sword” Koran 9:5. This abrogates an astonishing 108 more peaceful verses. It commands the murder of non-Muslims.

If you are serious about studying Islam, I urge you to read the Abrogated Koran. It clearly indicates which verses are abrogated, and which are the abrogators. A standard Koran omits this absolutely key information. You will thus become very confused if you try reading a standard Koran. It is painfully evident that Tony Blair, David Cameron, Nick Clegg, Boris Johnson, and Theresa May among others are very confused about Islam. This lack of a clear understanding cannot solve the problems that we face. An urgent task for all MPs now is to reverse the very grave errors that past political leaders have committed.

Begin by reading the Abrogated Koran. Every MP should read it diligently. The solution must be devised across political parties, since the problem was allowed to grow across parties.

Order the Abrogated Koran here:

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/paperback/product-1y58mk47.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/ebook/product-yvydyjm.html

With best wishes,

etc

Koran 2:256

There is no compulsion in religion. The Right Way stands clearly distinguished from the wrong. Hence he who rejects the evil ones and believes in Allah has indeed taken hold of the firm, unbreakable handle. And Allah (Whom he has held for support) is All-Hearing, All-Knowing.

Koran 9:5

Then when the Sacred Months (the 1st, 7th, 11th, and 12th months of the Islâmic calendar) have passed, then kill the Mushrikûn * wherever you find them, and capture them and besiege them, and lie in wait for them in each and every ambush. But if they repent and perform As-Salât (Iqâmat-as-Salât), and give Zakât, then leave their way free. Verily, Allâh is Oft-Forgiving, Most Merciful.

Note: Mushrikûn is usually translated as “idolators” or “polytheists”. It means “those who associate other things with Allah”. This includes Christians, who Islam sees as associating Jesus with Allah. This verse therefore is commanding the murder of Christians.

Note: the month of Ramadan is NOT one of the four sacred months. Anyone who states that it is, is showing their ignorance of Islam.







BOOK: THE ABROGATED KORAN

The Koran must be read with an understanding of Abrogation.

The chronologically more recent verses supersede the older verses, wherever the numerous contradictions exist. The chapters within this Koran have been arranged in reverse chronological order, so that the most relevant ones are read first.

Abrogated verses are crossed out. Those verses promoting Jihad and religious hatred are highlighted.

The Abrogated Koran has 3 characteristics. As far as I am aware, no other existing Koran has all 3 features. Don’t waste your time trying to understand a standard Koran. Knowing which verses are abrogated (effectively deleted) is absolutely key to understanding it. A standard Koran does not indicate which verses are abrogated.

Puts the chapters into reverse chronological order. A standard Koran does not arrange chapters into any logical order. Abrogated verses are shown crossed out. The abrogating verse number is indicated. Verses are colour coded by category. At a glance the verses relating to unbelievers, jihad, Israel, Allah, scientific absurdities etc. can be seen.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/paperback/product-1y58mk47.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/ebook/product-yvydyjm.html

BECOME A PAID SUBSCRIBER

I am struggling financially, because I was fired from my job for writing a book criticising Islam. If you have any spare funds, now would be a very good time to help me.

Paid subscribers receive the PDF of the Abrogated Koran ebook for free, and the PDFs of 3 additional ebooks. Having the PDF allows you to very easily do text searches for key words. I don’t think you will get anything like this anywhere else on the internet. Put a comment if you can prove me wrong.

It is emotionally draining to read the Koran, as it is utterly evil. However we have to understand thoroughly what exactly we are opposing, if we are to be effective in opposing it. We cannot avoid this serious task.

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