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Andy Burnham failed twice to become Labour leader in fair contests

Dear {{Forename}},

Andy Burnham failed twice to become Labour leader.

In 2010 he failed to win against Ed Miliband.

In 2015 he came a distant second to Jeremy Corbyn.

Would it be fair to say that both Miliband and Corbyn have a greater democratic mandate to be leader of Labour than Burnham?

Since Corbyn is no longer a member of Labour, if there is to be a coronation of the next Labour leader, then logically it should be Miliband.

Personally I don’t agree with his policies. However I do believe in the democratic process. And so if Labour believes in such process too, at least Miliband has a democratic mandate, whereas Burnham does not.

On the other hand, it will be hilarious if Burnham is the next PM. It is very easy to find his very numerous absurd statements that he has made over the years.

I am greatly looking forward to searching through his many statements on Islam, and reminding you of how absurd they are. If we have someone other than him it will save me the trouble.

Clearly the members of the Labour party twice saw him as not fit to be leader. It is entirely predictable that within a short time they will be wishing that they held on to Starmer.

You may want to read the book: “Enablers of Islam: Politicians and Voters”. I envisage updating it in due course, with a chapter on Burnham.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/enablers-of-islam-politicians-and-voters/paperback/product-v8444dg.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/enablers-of-islam-politicians-and-voters/ebook/product-jeygz56.html

Best wishes,

etc.

ENABLERS OF ISLAM: POLITICIANS AND VOTERS

A long list of politicians have lied to us about Islam. Why don’t they suffer the consequences of such lies? Why do we keep voting for them? Being lied to repeatedly does, to some extent, require the willing co-operation of the deceived. Until this circle of deceit can be broken, Islam will continue to grow stronger.

People prefer a comfortable lie, to the harsh truth. We must actively share the information in this book, otherwise your children will despise your inaction. Time is rapidly running out.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/enablers-of-islam-politicians-and-voters/paperback/product-v8444dg.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/enablers-of-islam-politicians-and-voters/ebook/product-jeygz56.html

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I am struggling financially, because I was fired from my job for writing a book criticising Islam. If you have any spare funds, now would be a very good time to help me.

Paid subscribers receive the PDF of the Abrogated Koran ebook for free, and the PDFs of 3 additional ebooks. Having the PDF allows you to very easily do text searches for key words. I don’t think you will get anything like this anywhere else on the internet. Put a comment if you can prove me wrong.

It is emotionally draining to read the Koran, as it is utterly evil. However we have to understand thoroughly what exactly we are opposing, if we are to be effective in opposing it. We cannot avoid this serious task.

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