Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Layla Mcfadyen's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen
4h

It’s time to get rid of the fake PM and his fake government

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Steve hunt's avatar
Steve hunt
5h

Starmer is a "Dead Man Walking". His days are numbered. I just hope the damage he has done to this country can be undone. We are being ruled over by cowards, traitors, half-wits.

Politics has been described as "Show business for ugly people". I was no fan of the clown BoJo ...

but at least he provided some entertainment ... Starmer has the charisma of a corpse.

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