THE UK HAS A BINARY CHOICE

The UK has a nuclear weapon system. The warhead is made in the UK, however the missile that carries the warhead is called “Trident”. It is manufactured and maintained in the USA.

Two years ago Vice President JD Vance warned about an Islamic UK with nuclear weapons.

The US National Defence Strategy document did not state the same quite so specifically, however for anyone with eyes to see, that is indeed what it is strongly suggesting.

The UK has a binary choice:

EITHER nuclear weapons OR Islam.

BOTH is not a valid answer. The US will not stand for it.

The details are examined in this book:

BOOK: ISLAMIC BRITAIN WITH NUKES

Vice President J.D. Vance:

“What is the first truly Islamist country that will get a nuclear weapon? … maybe it’s actually the UK, since Labour just took over.”

Britain is rapidly becoming Islamic, creating an unprecedented situation. We have a binary choice:

EITHER halt and reverse the Islamisation.

OR remove all nuclear weapons and nuclear materials, from the UK with utmost urgency. Including all nuclear fuel for power stations.

France has a similar dilemma. There is an impending civil war in France. It has nuclear weapons and power stations. These must be rapidly shut down now, as it will take several years to remove all nuclear materials to safe countries.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/islamic-britain-with-nukes/paperback/product-459qrwk.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/islamic-britain-with-nukes/ebook/product-65vzyjn.html

Note: JD Vance did mention Pakistan in his speech. That part has been cut from the quote above, for brevity. That is the blurb description on the back of the book, and there are a limited number of words in that space.

THE UK ECONOMY CANNOT COPE

Many £billions are spent on housing illegal immigrants.

Those with incompatible cultures, even if legally here, cost £billions more. Cousin marriage is a huge burden. Monitoring 10s of thousands of terrorists and keeping some in prison for decades is a huge burden. Welfare for unemployable Muslims is a huge burden.

And it will just keep on getting worse. As more arrive.

When will this madness stop?

Successive governments have de facto made the binary choice: Islam over defence.

As the welfare bill for Muslims has increased, the defence budget has stagnated.

Still, if the USA refuses to continue supplying Trident or its successor, that will save a fair amount of £billions. Soon swallowed up by the welfare bill.

WHAT HAPPENED?

John Healey resigned because the Treasury refused to fund the defence of this country adequately.

Pamela Nash, Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Defence Secretary, resigned.

Al Carns DSO OBE MC, the Minister for Veterans, resigned because he could not in good conscience ask fellow veterans to trust a process he no longer trusts himself.

The Chief of the Defence Staff wrote directly to the Prime Minister warning the money was not enough. The head of the British armed forces writing directly to Downing Street is not a routine communication. It is a signal of desperation. Starmer ignored it.

JOHN HEALEY

PAMELA NASH

ALISTAIR CAIRNS

Quote:

We owe those who serve the UK the kit to do the job and the loyalty to stand by them when it's done. We are failing on both. I’ve spent my whole time in government making that case. Number 10 will not listen, so I am resigning as Minister for the Armed Forces.

CHIEF OF THE DEFENCE STAFF

I cannot find the letter. If you find it, please put a link in your comment and I will update this article.

The fact that he has written directly is highly significant. This is not normal behaviour. It indicates the level of the crisis.

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