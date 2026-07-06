What is Lulu? How do I create a Lulu account?

Lulu is a print on demand service for authors.

Creating an account is free.

You need an email address in order to create an account.

You may like to consider having a separate email address just for use with Lulu. Maybe a pseudonym.

You can have any number of Lulu accounts, but each requires a distinct email address, as it is used for logging in.

OK, go ahead and create your Lulu account. Of course keep a note of the password.

https://www.lulu.com/

I am writing a book. Yes of course you are!

I have met several people who tell me that they are writing a book. And they tell everyone, and of course all their friends are so impressed.

A year later I ask: how is the book coming along? And of course it has not progressed beyond a dozen pages. I am not surprised.

Writing a book is a serious slog. It has to be treated as a job, not as a pastime to be dipped in and out of.

If you are writing a book it is probably best not to brag about it to everyone you know. Because you thereby create the reward for yourself in that moment, not in the moment of completion.

In fact there is no such thing as completion. Once you really get into it, you find ever more items to put into it. And then it is best to stop adding to that book, and consider what would be best put into another book, to follow on. A certain amount of pruning and re-arranging is to be expected.

There is the usual stuff, about knowing who your audience is. But I suggest you ignore that and write what you need to write. It is hard to second guess what anyone wants to read anyway. Some of the most amazingly successful books were a puzzle for the publishers. “Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance” could not easily be categorised, and the manuscript was rejected by numerous publishers.

More words does not mean a better book. People have generally low attention spans now, so I tend to write short chapters, maybe even a single page or just 2 or 3 pages per chapter. Of course, this depends on the type of book – factual or fiction. Re-read your chapter, and see how many surplus words can be cut, without losing the meaning.

What does Lulu need you to produce?

Lulu needs a file for the interior pages and a file for the cover artwork. I use PDFs for both.

You can use your favourite applications, assuming they can produce PDFs.

I use Libre Office. This is free. Libre Office Writer for the internal pages, and Libre Office Draw for the cover artwork. Save the work in the default file type. And then export as PDF.

Example cover

Download the step by step instruction

Download:

Creating A Book For Publication On Lulu 1.26MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

BECOME A PAID SUBSCRIBER

I am struggling financially, because I was fired from my job for writing a book criticising Islam. If you have any spare funds, now would be a very good time to help me.

Paid subscribers receive the PDF of the Abrogated Koran ebook for free, and the PDFs of 3 additional ebooks. Having the PDF allows you to very easily do text searches for key words. I don’t think you will get anything like this anywhere else on the internet. Put a comment if you can prove me wrong.

It is emotionally draining to read the Koran, as it is utterly evil. However we have to understand thoroughly what exactly we are opposing, if we are to be effective in opposing it. We cannot avoid this serious task.

After becoming a paid subscriber, go to this article: “Paid subscribers receive…” via this link below. The second part of this article is unlocked for paid subscribers, and there are four “Download” buttons for the free ebooks:

SUPER PAID SUBSCRIBERS

If you are able to become a Super Subscriber (Founder), then as a thank you, you can download ALL of the ebooks at no additional cost.

After subscribing, the second part of this article below is unlocked for you, and it has all the “download” buttons:

BOOK DETAILS

The descriptions of all the books, and the links to order them are here:

If you are being put off becoming a subscriber because of the barrage of emails - don’t. You can switch off receiving emails via the Substack settings. Search online for instructions how to do it. Or set up a separate email account to keep your main email account clear.

You can also support my work via “buy me a coffee”. Note the page can take up to 20 seconds to load, be patient! Click on this link:

https://buymeacoffee.com/hellish2050

Thank you for your generous support. It is very much appreciated.

If you are not able to support financially at this time, you can very much help this Substack by posting links to my articles when you write comments below articles on other Substacks. That helps to widen the audience. Of course, post articles that are relevant to the topic. Thank you.

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