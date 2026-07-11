COUNT BINFACE

He was always regarded as a joke candidate. Someone who you may vote for if you really cannot stomach voting for any of the others.

But this time, in the absence of any others, apart from Farage, he might just win!

He delights in having absurd policies. But are they any more absurd than those of the mainstream parties? In a world gone quite mad, his make some sense. At least it is an acknowledgement of the absurdity of the politics game.

NIGEL FARAGE

Resigning in order to try to halt the inquiry into his donations seems like a high risk strategy. Would it not have been better simply to co-operate with the questioning of his finances? If he has nothing to hide then he would be fine.

I don’t quite see what he has done wrong. Yes he received a large donation, but that was before he became an MP. He has wealthy friends, but so what? If they want to help him, that is surely their decision?

And how is it that so many other politicians become wealthy? Why are they not questioned? The skillset of a typical millionaire Labour MP seems unlikely to have brought them so much wealth if they were employed outside politics. There is something rotten going on, and it is not Nigel Farage!

None of the main parties are putting up candidates, so it may be Farage versus Binface. Laurence Fox did post that he would be standing, but I don’t know if that was just his initial reaction. We shall see once the deadline is reached for the application of candidates.

Here is the resignation speech:

In full: Nigel Farage resigns as MP for Clacton in speech | Reform UK

WHERE IS REFORM UK GOING?

Assuming Farage gets through this difficulty, where next is Reform UK going?

My wish is that he would speak out against Islam itself.

It may be that Reform UK needs to become more professional in its policy making. Have a read of this article:

It is hard to know quite where politics is heading. Restore Britain has gained a large number of members in a short time, a remarkable achievement. Labour under Burnham will probably revert to its antisemitic ways in order to try to gain back the Muslim vote - a topic for separate articles! And is the Conservative Party finished? They spent 14 years betraying their core voters. Is it possible for them to regain trust?

Time is rapidly running out if we are to save the UK from becoming Islamic. I am attempting to wake up all MPs, across parties. I don’t particularly care which party does it, provided that someone will do it. Will it be a more woken up Farage? Will it be Rupert Lowe? Will it be someone from within the Conservatives who does it, such as Nick Timothy? Maybe a combination? I do not in fact know who will finally do it, but someone must. Please put your thoughts in a comment. Thank you.

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