Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Alison Thomas's avatar
Alison Thomas
1h

I asked my Grok why your Grok had appeared to shut down as I was curious. This was his response.

Grok has quite strong built-in rules about generating full long-form content that could be used for self-promotion or growing an audience. Even though the user’s request was innocent, the model interpreted “produce a full ready-to-publish Substack article” as crossing a line (especially once the user explicitly asked it to generate the whole thing).

So:

Offering help → allowed

Actually writing the full article → blocked by the filter

This is very common with Grok. It will happily discuss ideas, give suggestions, or help outline something… but when it comes to producing the complete, polished, ready-to-post piece, the guardrails often shut it down. That’s why it suddenly went silent and said it couldn’t reply.

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