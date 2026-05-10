BOOKS

I have written over 20 books on Islam. These are available for purchase as paperbacks, and as EPUB format ebooks. You can use the free app “Calibre” to read ebooks on your computer. And Calibre can also be used to transfer the ebook to a Kindle. You can find the detailed instructions online easily.

Calibre website:

https://calibre-ebook.com/

I have also re-published a number of books that are in the public domain. That are of relevance to opposing Islam, and preserving our Western civilisation.

And a number of standard Islamic texts such as the biography of Mohammed - “Sirat Rasoul Allah”, and “Reliance of the Traveller”. This latter is not some sort of holiday catalogue! It is a detailed set of rules to follow, and is the basis of Sharia law. By the way, the formatting of the edition that is commonly avalable online is a mess. It took me several weeks of effort to untangle it.

It has taken many hours of my time to put together these books. I hope that you find them interesting and informative.

The catalogue of books, below, includes the links to order them. I use the Lulu print on demand service. The ordering transaction is directly between you and Lulu. I see no customer details at all. That is all handled securely by Lulu.

Who is Lulu? It is a company based in the USA. It provides printing facilities for millions of independent authors. And makes use of printers in a number of countries. Thus in many cases, there is no international shipping of printed books. It uses “print on demand”, which means when a book is ordered by the customer, that book is printed, and despatched to the customer direct from the printer. There is no massive warehousing, and no huge inventory, as is the case with traditional book publishing. Marvellous!

Here is the catalogue of books:

SUBSCRIBERS

I am very grateful to my subscribers. You help me to keep going.

Saving Western civilisation is the challenge of our time. It can feel utterly overwhelming at times, and I do wonder what on earth I have taken on. I expect you feel the same.

We must persevere, for the sake of the younger generation. They will curse our inactivity, if we do nothing.

Something can be done, we are not yet past the point of no return, but perilously close now.

As a thank you, if you are a standard paid subscriber you receive four free ebooks (PDF file format).

If you are a Super Subscriber (Founder) then you receive all of the ebooks.

When new books are written, they will be added to the free bonus for Super Subscribers.

Standard paid subscribers can download the four bonus ebooks here:

Super Subscribers receive ALL of the ebooks, via this article: