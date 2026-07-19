Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Patriot Karen Cottey's avatar
Patriot Karen Cottey
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I’m not Islamophobia! I am Christian! I believe in The Son of God, Jesus Christ who was crucified by a Roman Governor, Pontius Pilate who served under Roman emperor Tiberius. Jesus taught the people of Judea, an ancient Roman part of Israel, how to love one another and to believe in His Heavenly Father. There were High Jewish Priests who pleaded Pontius Pilate to sentence Jesus to death by nailing his hands & legs with wooden stakes, to a cross. During his crucifix, he suffered immensely & he gazed up towards His Heavenly Father and said, “Forgive them Father for they know not what they have done.”

Islam is NOT a Religion. It is an ancient cult which was founded by a camel-riding politician named Mohammad, who used violence to instill fear among the ancient tribes of The Holy Land. These ISIS [Islamic State of Iran & Syria] Terrorists have been methodically been sent to all Western countries and Christian based countries such as America, Canada, The United Kingdom, Sweden, The Netherlands, The European Union, etc.

Former President Barack Hussain Obama attended a church in Chicago where the So-called Reverend Jeremiah Wright would shout “God Damn America!” repetitively and he had a secret organization called The Down Low Club, for Black homosexuals, to introduce them to transgenders or Black females to hide their homosexuality.

I have heard and researched about how ISIS Terrorists organizations such as The Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR Org.’s are getting funded by the Islamic community members such as Democratic Communists/Socialists Radicals via USAID. I do NOT want my great country to fall into the hands of these barbaric terrorists who hate White Christians and hate our free society. The FakeNews Mockingbird Media has called people such as myself, Islamophobia! Well I refuse to bow down to their made-up God-Allah. I refuse to be told that I must cover my face with a hijab! I refuse to denounce my Christianity ✝️ I stand for Freedom of Religion, Freedom of Speech & Freedom To Bear Arms! This country is The Land of The Free & The Home of The Brave!”

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