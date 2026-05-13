Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Kaycee's avatar
Kaycee
1h

OH Good Lord, not even an acknowledgment of what you are telling her, with the receipts to back it up and the drivel about the mish mash of the same old standard comes out of her office - drivel.

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