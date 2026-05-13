RACHEL GILMOUR MP

https://members.parliament.uk/member/5252/contact

HER EMAIL TO ME

Your response from Gilmour MP on the subject of Belief and Religion

Thank you for contacting me about belief and religion.

Promoting religion in itself is not what most people understand by charitable work, and charitable status should never be used as cover for intolerance, extremism, or harm. The Liberal Democrats are committed to protecting both freedom of religion and freedom from religion, ensuring equal treatment for people of all faiths and of none.

We recognise that many faith-based charities deliver vital services and play a positive role in communities across the UK. However, charitable status should be reserved for organisations that provide a demonstrable benefit to the wider public, not just to members of a religious group. It must never be used to legitimise harmful practices or discrimination.

We support greater clarity and consistency in the definition of “public benefit” so that all charities, religious or otherwise, are held to the same fair standard. The party therefore calls on the government to review existing guidance to safeguard against abuse of charitable status, while upholding the right to freedom of religion and belief.

The Liberal Democrats firmly believe couples should be able to celebrate their marriage in the way they want to, and that should include humanist celebrations and same sex marriages. We made this case during our time in Coalition Government and were ignored by the Conservatives despite 90% public support for this legalisation. We will continue to back full legal recognition of humanist marriages in this parliament and beyond. This change to the law would be only small but would change the lives of so many people who only want to demonstrate their love for one another in a manner that reflects their own beliefs.

The Liberal Democrats stand out among other major parties by placing equality at the core of their policy-making process. They have consistently championed the rights of marginalized communities, including the LGBT+ community.

The Liberal Democrats were instrumental in securing the legalisation of same-sex marriage during the Coalition Government (2010–2015), with then-Lib Dem Equalities Minister Lynne Featherstone fighting the Conservatives to introduce the legislation.

Marriage for same-sex couples was a crucial step towards equality, and one that has touched so many lives for the better. The joys of getting to marry the person you love, surrounded by family and friends, is something that everyone deserves the chance to experience.

Thank you again for contacting me. If you wish to discuss this further, or wish to discuss any other issues, then please contact my office to arrange a surgery session.

Yours sincerely,

Rachel Gilmour

MP for Tiverton and Minehead

ISLAMIC CHARITY IS FOR THE BENEFIT OF MUSLIMS ONLY

In her email the MP wrote: “charitable status should be reserved for organisations that provide a demonstrable benefit to the wider public, not just to members of a religious group”.

This is what the Koran states, regarding charity. Do a text search of the Abrogated Koran PDF for the word “charity”, and it shows 4 verses. Quote:

Koran 5:45. And We prescribed for them therein: The life for the life, and the eye for the eye, and the nose for the nose, and the ear for the ear, and the tooth for the tooth, and for wounds retaliation. But whoso forgoeth it (in the way of charity) it shall be expiation for him. Whoso judgeth not by that which Allah hath revealed: such are wrong-doers. [abrogates 1 verse 2:178]

The following is an abrogated verse, and hence is de facto deleted. It has been abrogated by the verse shown in brackets after it, in this case by Koran 9:1. Within the Abrogated Koran, the abrogated verses are shown crossed out, but are still legible. No other Koran does this, that I am aware of, other than “Mohammed’s Koran” by Tommy Robinson and Peter McLoughlin. And I think it is only available as a printed book, not a PDF that you can do text serches on. Please correct me if I am wrong.

Koran 4:92. It is not for a believer to kill a believer unless (it be) by mistake. He who hath killed a believer by mistake must set free a believing slave, and pay the blood-money to the family of the slain, unless they remit it as a charity. If he (the victim) be of a people hostile unto you, and he is a believer, then (the penance is) to set free a believing slave. And if he cometh of a folk between whom and you there is a covenant, then the blood-money must be paid unto his folk and (also) a believing slave must be set free. And whoso hath not the wherewithal must fast two consecutive months. A penance from Allah. Allah is Knower, Wise. (abr. 9:1)

Koran 2:267. O ye who believe! Spend of the good things which ye have earned, and of that which We bring forth from the earth for you, and seek not the bad (with intent) to spend thereof (in charity) when ye would not take it for yourselves save with disdain; and know that Allah is Absolute, Owner of Praise.

Koran 30:39. That which ye give in usury in order that it may increase on (other) people’s property hath no increase with Allah; but that which ye give in charity, seeking Allah’s Countenance, hath increase manifold.

HELPER

Within the Abrogated Koran PDF do a text search for “helper”. The word “helper” appears 26 times and “helpers” 19 times.

I won’t list them all. You can look at them yourself after you have downloaded the PDF. Here are a couple of the key examples. I remember that Muslims are not permitted to help non-Muslims, I wanted to search for the specific verses. Online searches can be great, but can lead you off on tangents. Making it a difficult task. Searching within the Koran itself does not take you off on tangents.

Koran 9:73-74

73. O Prophet! Strive against the disbelievers and the hypocrites! Be harsh with them. Their ultimate abode is hell, a hapless journey’s end. 74. They swear by Allah that they said nothing (wrong), yet they did say the word of disbelief, and did disbelieve after their Surrender (to Allah). And they purposed that which they could not attain, and they sought revenge only that Allah by His messenger should enrich them of His bounty. If they repent it will be better for them;and if they turn away, Allah will afflict them with a painful doom in the world and the Hereafter, and they have no protecting friend nor helper in the earth.

Koran 4:89. They long that ye should disbelieve even as they disbelieve, that ye may be upon a level (with them). So choose not friends from them till they forsake their homes in the way of Allah; if they turn back (to enmity) then take them and kill them wherever ye find them, and choose no friend nor helper from among them,

This is the key verse, forbidding Muslims from helping non-Muslims. It should be pretty obvious from the rest of the Koran that this would be the case. But this verse specifically spells it out:

Koran 28:86. Thou hadst no hope that the Scripture would be inspired in thee; but it is a mercy from thy Lord, so never be a helper to the disbelievers.

OBTAIN A COPY OF THE ABROGATED KORAN PDF

You can receive it by simply becoming a paid subscriber!

An annual subscription is preferable for me. But if monthly is better for your budget that is much appreciated also! It is just £5 monthly, about the cost of a pint, or in some places nearly the cost of a coffee.

After subscribing, the second part of this article becomes unlocked to you, and there are 4 “Download” buttons, to download the 4 PDF ebooks:

OTHER WAYS TO HELP

You can greatly help too, by visiting other substacks and within your comments add a link back to one of my articles. Of course be of relevance to the topic discussed. I am sure there must be thousands of people who would appreciate the Abrogated Koran and the numerous other books. But they just have not heard about them - yet!

You would be helping them too. This light is somewhat hidden under a bushel at the moment.

BOOK: THE ABROGATED KORAN

The Koran must be read with an understanding of Abrogation.

The chronologically more recent verses supersede the older verses, wherever the numerous contradictions exist. The chapters within this Koran have been arranged in reverse chronological order, so that the most relevant ones are read first.

Abrogated verses are crossed out. Those verses promoting Jihad and religious hatred are highlighted.

The Abrogated Koran has 3 characteristics. As far as I am aware, no other existing Koran has all 3 features. Don’t waste your time trying to understand a standard Koran. Knowing which verses are abrogated (effectively deleted) is absolutely key to understanding it. A standard Koran does not indicate which verses are abrogated.

Puts the chapters into reverse chronological order. A standard Koran does not arrange chapters into any logical order. Abrogated verses are shown crossed out. The abrogating verse number is indicated. Verses are colour coded by category. At a glance the verses relating to unbelievers, jihad, Israel, Allah, scientific absurdities etc. can be seen.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/paperback/product-1y58mk47.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/ebook/product-yvydyjm.html

SUPPORT “PROJECT PHOENIX”

Become a standard paid subscriber (monthly or annual) and receive FOUR ebooks (PDF files) as a thank you! These are the four key ebooks that you receive: “Project Phoenix UK”, “Concise Islam”, “Allah is a Zionist”, and the “Abrogated Koran”. All books are also available to purchase as paperbacks. Click on the article link below for details: “Book catalogue and subscription bonus: free ebooks”.

Upgrade to be a Super Subscriber (a Founder Member) and receive ALL of the ebooks FREE! Via the link below. Thank you!

Several standard subscribers have upgraded to Super. I see that they have been charged just the difference. If you are new to my substack, you could for example just initially be a monthly standard subscriber. Download and read the four books listed above. Then when you are able to, and see the significance of my work, you can then upgrade to be a Super Subscriber. Whatever you can do is very much appreciated, and it all helps!

My calling is to do something positive, every day, to push back against the darkness that is surrounding us now. The encircling gloom.

I have written over 20 books, with more coming. See the article below for details. My books are supportive of our freedoms, and are supportive of Israel.

I was fired from my job as an electronics engineer at a UK university. I was working in the Physics department at the time. My “crime”: writing a book that criticises Islam. It was an utterly surreal experience to have to be justifying my opposition to Islam, to the Physics Professor who was head of the Physics department! Some 4 centuries after Galileo had a similar experience when trying to explain planetary movements to the Roman Catholic inquiry. How low the UK universities have sunken. They do not uphold rationality nor fair treatment of exemplary employees, in the face of pressure from Islam.

I have subsequently written numerous more books on the topic of Islam. I cannot now get another professional job, as I am on the blacklist of Hope not Hate.

I ask for your support, it is gratefully received. Please upgrade to a paid subscription and / or buy me a coffee. It is appreciated!

Paid subscribers keep me going. Note that your payment will appear with the description: “BOOKS AND SUBSCRIPTION” on your bank statement.

You can also support my work via “Buy me a coffee”. Here is the link: https://buymeacoffee.com/hellish2050 Note: the page is sometimes slow to load (20+ seconds), be patient!