THE BRINK

The former ambassador is clearly knowledgeable. He tends to um and err, but please try to get beyond that.

“You Can’t Even Debate This” UK’s Islamism Problem, with former ambassador to Saudi Sir John Jenkins

In this episode of The Brink, Andrew and Jake are joined by former British diplomat and intelligence expert John Jenkins for a deep dive into the influence of Islamism, the Muslim Brotherhood, and the growing challenges facing Britain and the West.



The conversation begins with the controversy surrounding public religious displays in Britain, and whether questions around cultural dominance and the use of public space can still be debated openly. Jenkins argues that these are legitimate issues, but increasingly difficult to discuss without accusations shutting down the conversation.



Drawing on his 2015 government review, he explains how Islamism differs from Islam, and why movements like the Muslim Brotherhood present a long-term ideological challenge to Western liberal democracies. The discussion explores how these ideas operate not just politically, but through social networks, charities, universities, and community structures.



The episode also examines the concept of “creeping influence” within public life, from changing social norms to the role of identity and integration in Britain. Jenkins stresses that the problem is not simple or singular, but part of a broader ideological ecosystem that interacts with wider cultural and economic factors.



Turning to foreign policy, the conversation shifts to Iran, with Jenkins arguing that Western governments have consistently misunderstood the nature of the regime. He critiques decades of policy shaped by wishful thinking, warning that Iran operates as a revolutionary state with global ambitions and deep links to militant networks.



Finally, the discussion focuses on what Britain should do next. Jenkins outlines a clear approach: restore open debate, follow the money behind extremist networks, rebuild institutional expertise, and confront subversive activity before it escalates into violence.



A wide-ranging and provocative conversation about ideology, security, and the future of the West.



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Chapters

00:00 Introduction

03:26 Is Public Religious Display a Political Signal?

05:21 Why Islamism Challenges Western Liberal Democracy

07:48 Islam as Religion vs Islamism as Political System

08:59 Can Islam Be Compatible With Western Democracy?

12:01 Islamism as a Totalising Ideology

14:41 The Muslim Brotherhood’s Long-Term Strategy

17:33 Why Debate on Islamism Is Being Shut Down

18:50 Social Media, Intimidation and Closed Debate

19:34 Universities, DEI and Ideological Monoculture

21:33 The Muslim Brotherhood as a Global Network

24:20 Follow the Money: Financing Islamist Movements

27:52 Integration, Identity and Segregation in Britain

30:17 Economic Growth vs Cultural Fragmentation

31:04 Mosques, Preaching and Inflammatory Rhetoric

33:03 The Rise of a Global Muslim Identity

34:40 Iran Strategy: Where the West Got It Wrong

36:45 The Nuclear Deal, Wishful Thinking and Reality

40:41 Foreign Office Failures and Loss of Expertise

42:29 Is Iran a Revolutionary State and Active Threat?

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