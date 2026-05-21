Would you fight for your own country?
The higher the multiculturalism, the less is the willingness to fight. Islam rots nations from within.
It is obvious that multiculturalism destroys countries.
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Shocking but not surprising. There's a brilliant film, "Official Secrets" from a few years ago,
starring Keira Knightley. She plays Katherine Gun, a whistleblower who worked at GCHQ.
She tried to stop the Iraq war by revealing offcical secrets, showing the dirty tactics of the U.S. and U.K. governments. When she was interviewed by the police she was confronted with:
"You've revealed secrets. You've betrayed your country". She says: "I am loyal to my country.
Loyalty to country and loyalty to the government are different things".
Spoiler Alert: she gets off using the legal defence of "the defence of necessity". Yes, she committed a crime, but she did this to stop a much more serious crime - an illegal war. It was rvealed at the time of her revealing state secrets, the Attorney General, Goldsmith, had advised the government
that the war would be illegal. Later, he was told by Blair to go away and have another think about it.
He did ... and the rest as they say is history. A shameful history.
Getting back to the here and now ... why would anyone fight for a government that is itself
guilty of Treason? The government is guilty of betraying the people of this country. They have made the indigenous people of this country second class citizens. They have opened the borders to the Third World. Personally, I would fight for the country but I would never fight for this cowardly, traitorous government.
🪬 Anything above this colour is a danger to the future of Europe.
🇸🇦 🇨🇳 These are the colours of Eurabia.