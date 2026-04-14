Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Steve hunt's avatar
Steve hunt
8d

I'm looking forward to this one. I was at the rally last September and it was superb.

I predict some serious numbers. This will give an important message to the corrupt

UK Establishment. No mainstream media needed ... we will have our own media, out

in force.

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Mason B's avatar
Mason B
8d

DEFINITELY! See you all there.

Just got this from Elsa: https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/bat-yeor-the-mother-of-us-all?publication_id=1565735&post_id=194057543&isFreemail=true&r=16p3op

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