Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Jeremy Stewardson's avatar
Jeremy Stewardson
9m

This by election will reveal whether

conservative parties can proceed on their own ( ie , all take votes from the left ) or whether a joint venture is required . I believe that Restore has the best chance of appealing to British people , as Reform has seemingly surrendered to the status quo , a failing bankrupt system .

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Kaycee's avatar
Kaycee
3m

how will Reform win over the Tommy Robinson supporters? did you see the size of the crowds this past Saturday for the Unite the Kingdom rally? If Farage is disparaging that part of the populace that wants to have their country back, I wonder will they vote Reform just because it is the least bad option rather than the best - Restore!

Hard choices. Same as here although my vote really counts for nothing as I am in a socialist New England state. And yet, I vote.

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