CONNOR TOMLINSON

Will Restore Britain Win in Makerfield?

MY THOUGHTS

Restore Britain has a very good local candidate with a track record of helping the community, and is a business owner.

Reform UK has yet to field a candidate as far as I am aware. They tried parachuting someone in to the Gorton by election - Matt Goodwin. And although he is a very knowledgeable person, that did not work.

What Reform need to understand is that people are not entirely happy with them, and that whatever votes they achieve are largely because they are the least bad option. Trust for Labour and Conservatives has largely vanished. Support for Lib Dems is fairly constant at around 10-15% nationally, but is but mainly in the south and south-west. Not so much in the northern regions.

I doubt the Greens / Islamic party will do well here.

Whether Restore or Reform win this by election is perhaps not as relevant as which one beats the other. I do have the feeling that Restore will beat Reform.

Labour can fairly easily be beaten, by pointing out how poorly Andy Burnham has dealt with the Muslim rape gangs. And he is pro-EU- this area voted strongly to leave. He has a tendency to make bizarre pronouncements on a variety of topics. Including on football. Anyone can trawl through his social media posts and highlight the very many absurdities. That is partly the reason he was defeated when he stood in the leadership contest in 2015. He came well behind the winner Jeremy Corbyn. Why does he think he will do any better now?

The Muslim vote is around 1% in this constituency, and hence is of negligible significance. In Gorton it is much higher.

In the recent local elections Reform did very well. But Restore deliberately did not even field a candidate.

Well over a third of Reform UK voters have a high opinion of Tommy Robinson. Nigel Farage on numerous occasions has been very rude about Tommy. I am pretty sure therefore that that third or more have only been lending their vote to Reform. And will switch to Restore, now they have a candidate.

It will be interesting!

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