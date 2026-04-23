THE CHURCH HAS A KEY ROLE IN OPPOSING ISLAM

Christians are being murdered wholesale in Nigeria. By Muslims who believe it is their sacred duty, commanded by Allah, to do so.

The response by the RC and Anglican churches to this attempted genocide is pathetically feeble. We must understand why it is so.

And many Western nations are in the process of falling to Islam, including the UK. The mainstream churches could play a key role in halting and reversing this, but they do not. They are more anxious to appease Islam, than to actually do anything useful.

I have directly and in person witnessed this appeasement, and it disgusts me.

IT IS A PUZZLE

It is not just Pope Leo, this unwillingness to critisise Islam goes back many years in the Roman Catholic church.

I think it goes back to 28th October 1965, with the publication of Nostra aetate, part of Vatican II. It probably goes back further, since that document cannot have sprung out of nowhere.

It maybe have been born from good intentions - to acknowledge that the relationship between the RC church and Judaism had gone wrong. And not helped by much of the RC church collaborating with the Nazis. Most denominations did so, not just the RC. Look up “Deutsche Christen”. And just as today many denominations are effectively collaborating with Islam. There were a few courageous Christians who refused to give legitimacy to the Nazis, look up “The Barmen Declaration”.

There are a very few Christians today who speak out against Islam. You will find them on YouTube, not in a pulpit in a church (with a very few exceptions).

Nostra aetate tried to build bridges with Judaism, which was of course a good intention. However, it seems to have had the unfortunate side effect of giving Islam a free pass.

I do examine these matters in my book “Enablers of Islam: The Church”. That does mainly cover the RC church, but there is quite a significant overlap with the Anglican church, and its reluctance to critisise Islam too.

I am not singling out the RC church, there is plenty to say about the Anglican church too! And some astonishing and disturbing matters regarding its appeasement of Islam are documented in the book: “How the Church Enables Islam”. There is a fair amount of overlap.

Apologies for the similar titles. I may sort it out one day… I might change the titles to: “The Roman Catholic Appeasement of Islam” and “The Anglican Church Appeasement of Islam” respectively. But for now, the images on the front covers tell you which is which.

THE ROOT OF THE PROBLEM

Unfortunately both the RC and Anglican churches have become confused by Islam, and like a rabbit in the headlights, appear stuck and unsure how to respond. We must go back to the very basics.

Key questions:

Are Allah of the Koran and God of the Bible the same entity?

Is Mohammed a true prophet?

Those who reply “no” to both questions are unlikely to be appeasers of Islam.

Those who say “yes” to the first and “no” to the second may well be appeasers of Islam.

Those supposed Christians who say “yes” to both should do everyone a favour and just convert to Islam.

Combinatorially, there is a fourth possibility: “no” to the first question and “yes” to the second. I have not come across anyone in that category. If such existed, they would very probably be a Muslim. However, Muslims seem very keen to discuss “father Abraham” and thus imply that Allah and God are the same entity.

I know that some argue that the word “Allah” just means “God” in Arabic. And therefore they must be the same. That is nonsense. I am not interested in stupid semantic arguments. I am discussing the entities, not the particular words in human languages.

(As an aside - why does Allah only accept prayers in Arabic? Does he not understand all human languages?)

The Anglican and RC churches appear to believe that Allah and God are the same entity. And I came across a seniour Anglican clergyman (the former Chancellor of Wells Cathedral) who refused to state that Mohammed was a false prophet! And that was when he was specifically asked about this matter, not as a mere remark, but as a considered position.

If the Anglican and RC churches can be persuaded that Allah and God are NOT in fact the same entity, but are beings with very different characteristics, then we might make progress in persuading them to stop appeasing Islam. Persuading them of this might be a very difficult uphill struggle however. A more achievable and more rapid goal is this: persuade them that Mohammed was a false prophet.

MOHAMMED WAS A FALSE PROPHET

It should be relatively easy to persuade any Christian (those who actually believe the Bible) that Mohammed was a false prophet. A search online gives this information:

Key Ways to Recognize False Prophets (Based on Jesus’ Teachings)

By Their Fruit (Lifestyle and Character): Jesus stated, “You will know them by their fruits” (Matthew 7:16). This refers to the evidence of their life, such as lack of humility, immoral behavior, and greed. They often fail to produce the spiritual “fruit” of righteousness.

By Their Teaching (Doctrine): False prophets often distort scripture, deny essential truths, and speak things God has not commanded.

By Their Appearance (Deception): They appear harmless and righteous (”sheep’s clothing”) but are internally dangerous.

By Their Focus (Self-Serving): They are driven by personal appetites, flatter people to gain influence, and demand admiration, rather than serving Christ.

By Their Miracles (False Signs): Jesus warned that false prophets will perform signs and wonders to deceive people, even attempting to mislead the faithful.

Key Scriptures Mentioned

Matthew 7:15-20: The central passage warning to watch for false prophets and evaluate them by their fruits.

Matthew 24:4-5, 24: Warnings that many will come in Jesus’ name claiming to be Christ, leading many astray.

Mark 13:22: Prophecy of false teachers performing signs.

Contextual Clues

Jesus specifically warned his followers to be on guard against those who seem to be part of the religious establishment but are not, urging discernment to identify those who turn people away from the narrow path.

WHAT CAN BE DONE?

What can you or I actually do to persuade the church to oppose Islam? It seems like a hopeless task.

If I knew the answer to that, I would have done it already.

What we can do is persevere. Keep on emailing them. Maybe one of them will wake up, and hopefully wake up the others.

I do think the church, across denominations, can have a key role in pushing back against evil. Rather than appeasing evil. Maybe miracles can happen.

There are quite a few overlaps between these books. I am not sure whether to combine them into a single book, or whether to give them more distinct titles.

BOOK: ENABLERS OF ISLAM: THE CHURCH

Why does the Church promote evil? Islam is evil, the Church promotes Islam, thus the Church promotes evil. The root of this error goes back some 6 decades. This book examines how and why it happened. And gives recommendations for reversing the error.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/enablers-of-islam-the-church/paperback/product-45rm9p2.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/enablers-of-islam-the-church/ebook/product-kv5r9y4.html

BOOK: HOW THE CHURCH ENABLES ISLAM

The Church of England and the Roman Catholic Church are both enabling Islam. This is to the detriment of Christians worldwide.

At the root is a misunderstanding regarding Allah by numerous Christian theologians. If corrected, the Church might then have the ability to oppose Islam.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/how-the-church-enables-islam/paperback/product-7kem7re.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/how-the-church-enables-islam/ebook/product-dy6wzdr.html

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