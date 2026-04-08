WITH RAYMOND IBRAHIM

Why He Burned the Quran—and What Happened Next

In Copenhagen, Raymond Ibrahim sits down with Rasmus Paludan for a rare, unfiltered conversation on one of Europe’s most controversial flashpoints: the burning of the Koran.What drove Paludan to take such a provocative step—and what has happened since?



Speaking from firsthand experience, Paludan describes the intense reactions, confrontations, and consequences that followed, offering a glimpse into the realities of testing the limits of free speech in modern Denmark. Ibrahim then steps in with historical depth and scholarly insight, addressing pressing questions about Islamic teachings, interpretation, and how these issues continue to shape events across Europe.



The result is a gripping exchange that cuts through media narratives and soundbites—exploring the tension between freedom of expression and religious sensitivity, and what it means for the future of European society.



Be sure to check out Raymond's article, where he discusses how this interview came about, and what he thought about Rasmus:

THE ABROGATED KORAN

The Koran must be read with an understanding of Abrogation.

The chronologically more recent verses supersede the older verses, wherever the numerous contradictions exist. The chapters within this Koran have been arranged in reverse chronological order, so that the most relevant ones are read first.

Abrogated verses are crossed out. Those verses promoting Jihad and religious hatred are highlighted.

The Abrogated Koran has 3 characteristics. As far as I am aware, no other existing Koran has all 3 features. Don’t waste your time trying to understand a standard Koran. Knowing which verses are abrogated (effectively deleted) is absolutely key to understanding it. A standard Koran does not indicate which verses are abrogated.

Puts the chapters into reverse chronological order. A standard Koran does not arrange chapters into any logical order. Abrogated verses are shown crossed out. The abrogating verse number is indicated. Verses are colour coded by category. At a glance the verses relating to unbelievers, jihad, Israel, Allah, scientific absurdities etc. can be seen.

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