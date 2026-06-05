Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Smile Again's avatar
Smile Again
4hEdited

I think there’s a simple answer what labour & the Islamic regime have done in Britain have merged sharia law already under the radar into British law which explains how people & crimes are committed are perceived. The fact that other ethnicities including & mostly white people receive harsher sentences is to do with their perception of everyone else being “less than”. The crimes committed by Muslims are seen as for “the good of Islam”, however they recognise if they go full sharia at this time they will be caught out. They’re downright evil 👿

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Steve hunt's avatar
Steve hunt
4h

It's true that Muslims receive much lighter sentences. But I believe this is part of a much

bigger problem. We are now living in a state of "Anarcho Tyranny". The state refuses to protect citizens from crime (Anarchy), and at the same time there is aggressive enforcement against

law-abiding citizens (Tyranny).

Not long ago we had "Operation Freedom", implemented by this brain-dead government.

Robbers, rapists and even murderers were let out of jail early .... to clear space for people like

Lucy Connolly. Another example of this insanity is the IPP (Imprisonment for Public Protection),

brought in by the previous Labour government. People are still in prison, 18 years later (for fairly trivial crimes) when they were initially sentenced for 18 months. There are thousands of cases like this .... no wonder the prisons are full. Just for good measure, "IPP Prisoners" were NOT eligible for early release under the idiotic "Operation Freedom". We are being ruled over by R*tards.

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