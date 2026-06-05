A STRANGE ANOMALY

A non-Muslim writes an unpleasant message on social media, suggesting firebombing, and soon deletes it. And is sent to prison.

Muslims who actually carry out an arson attack, seriously injuring people, are NOT sent to prison, but just given suspended sentences.

Why? Why? Make it make sense please.

I think there may be an explanation. But first the outlines of the cases.

LUCY CONNOLLY

From Wikipedia:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2024_United_Kingdom_riots

ARSONIST MUSLIMS NOT SENT TO PRISON

This is copied from X. I am not necessarily endorsing any views in this quote.

The point is that they can commit actual arson, seriously injuring people, and NOT be sent to prison. An example of two tier justice.

Quote:

Two men involved in a street fight, which included a man being stabbed & later petrol-bombing someone's home with a mother & daughter inside, have been spared jail & given suspended sentences.

Naveed Hussain had a dispute with Bilal Ahmed in Kildare Street, Dresden, Stoke-on-Trent, along with three other men.

It led to Bilal Ahmed’s brother, Kashif Ahmed, being stabbed in the shoulder with a machete & taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

Later that day, others went to Hussain’s partner’s home & carried out a revenge arson attack, which left a 31-year-old mum & her 13-year-old daughter in hospital for weeks.

Judge Rupert Mayo sentenced Hussain to 22 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, with a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement & 150 hours of unpaid work.

Ahmed was sentenced to 15 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement & 100 hours of unpaid work. Both men were ordered to pay £500 in costs.

Why are we allowing barbarians to fight with machetes in the street & then petrol-bomb people’s homes? Why have they not been jailed? Two-tier policing & judiciary in Britain?

/ end of quote from X

A THEORY

Here is a theory. Why judges give such lenient sentences for Muslims compared to non-Muslims.

They realise that Muslims cannot be reformed. That their evil beliefs are deeply embedded. And that for them the time in prison will not and cannot reform them.

Thus sending them to prison is pointless.

Do you think this theory has some validity?

PURPOSE OF PRISON

There are several aspects:

Punishment of past behaviour.

Protecting the public from a dangerous individual.

Reforming the convict, to become a better person in the future.

RACISM OF LOW EXPECTATION

Expecting Muslims to live to a lower standard of moral behaviour has become embedded. Rape gangs are the widespread example, of decades of turning a blind eye. And even for such horrendous behaviour they receive relatively short sentences.

NOT REFORMABLE

Islam has a set of values that are completely incompatible with Western values. Islam commands absolute loyalty to itself.

The only realistic way therefore for a Muslim to become a reformed individual, is for them to genuinely leave Islam. That is unlikely to happen in prison, given that Muslims are in control of prisons now, in many cases.

Judges probably realise that prisons are likely to make Muslim prisoners even more radical coming out as when they went in. The example of the jihadi who murdered three gay men in a Reading park shows this. He went into prison for attacking a supermarket security guard. And came out as a murderous jihadi.

WHAT CAN BE DONE?

We do need to at least consider re-introducing the death penalty.

Rupert Lowe says that he would re-introduce it for rape gang members.

In general I am opposed to the death penalty, because it is so final, with no hope of redemption.

However, for those cases where it is their religion that drove them to it, whether raping non-Muslims, or terrorist attacks, there probably is no hope of them changing their mind, as Allah made them do it. The Koran permits it, and they believe the Koran is the supreme instruction book.

I do think the level of evidence must be much higher for the death penalty than for imprisonment.

For example, the man accused of the murder of Jill Dando was in prison for years. But the evidence was re-examined, and he was released. If there was the death penalty, there would be no possibility of that. For me, the assassination was far too professionally done for it to be the work of the local nutcase.

So for the death penalty the evidence quality must be set at a high level of “no possibility of error”. For imprisonment the pragmatic threshold is “beyond reasonable doubt”.

When carried out, it is unlikely to gain public approval if it was barbaric. Such as medieval methods such as hung drawn and quartered. Or even the gallows or guillotine. It could be by humane lethal injection. Just put down, as we may have the vet do to a loved dog with a painful terminal disease. It is a kindness to everybody, a mature realisation that no improvement is possible.

PRISONS ARE NOT WORKING

It is plainly evident that we are operating in a two tier justice system.

Prisons have become a recruiting ground for Islam. Not surprisingly - prisons are filled with angry violent men, and that is a very close fit to the ideology of Islam.

And a nominal Muslim can very quickly become radicalised. As the case of the Reading jihadi shows. He went from a petty shoplifter to a murderous jihadi in just a few months in prison. How and why?

THE KORAN IS KEY

The Koran itself radicalises Muslims. The so-called “self-radicalised” do so using Islamic scripture. They do not need to be in contact with the Taliban or Muslim Brotherhood / Hamas or any other group for the Koran to do its work.

It is the later revealed chapters that are the problem, those revealed in Medina.

If the prison authorities wish to deradicalise Muslim prisoners, it makes no sense to give them the very book that caused them to be radicalised initially.

Would you agree?

Therefore for this purpose I have produced the “Peace Quran”. It is just a standard Koran, but with the Medinan chapters removed. Those have the commands to violent jihad in them.

I have written several times to the prison authorities, justice ministers and others associated with this matter. However none have replied. I should try again.

I did that a couple of years ago. Maybe if I could involve Rupert Lowe and Elon Musk we might make progress?

THE PEACE QURAN

Deradicalisation Strategy

The part of the Quran revealed in Mecca is far more tolerant and peaceful than the part revealed in Medina. In Mecca the revelations were generally more religious than political. In other words, it has primarily a religious impulse. After the migration of Mohammed and the believers to Medina, Islam became increasingly political. The verses revealed in Medina are increasingly Islamist, intolerant, and violent.

This Meccan only Peace Quran should be given to all Muslim extremists to assist them to focus upon the religious aspects of Islam, and to encourage them to abandon the radical, intolerant, Islamist aspects of Islam.

In order to assist with the deradicalisation programme it is recommended that the focus is on the Meccan verses only.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/mm-pickthall/the-peace-quran/paperback/product-9wg8py.html

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