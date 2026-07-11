MURDER

Yesterday I was watching the news, and we were told that Ann Widdecombe had died. That was sad to hear, but not really unexpected - she was after all 78 years old, and had a good innings.

Then it was announced that she had been murdered.

Who would do that?

Who had she offended?

Or was it simply a burglary gone wrong?

We don’t know at the time of writing.

The police have stated that it is not terrorism related. But they said that about the Southport murders. What they define as terrorism may not be what the ordinary understanding of terrorism is.

The police have arrested a suspect. Described as white male. At an address in Newton Abbot. That is less than 10 miles from the village of Haytor where Ann lived.

WHO MIGHT SHE HAVE OFFENDED?

Assuming it was not simply a burglary gone wrong, it might be politically motivated.

She was always quite outspoken. And she had strong traditional values.

She may have offended gays / LGBT types. But would they really go out of their way to murder her? It would be quite surprising.

And she has been quite outspoken about Islam. Converts tend to be far more radical than those born into Islam. And curiously they tend to be ginger.

We will find out soon enough who did it and why.

It is hard to process. Ann, RIP.

GUARDIAN ARTICLE

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2026/jul/10/police-investigating-death-of-ann-widdecombe

Police arrest man on suspicion of Ann Widdecombe’s murder

Body of former MP, 78, found with serious injuries at her Dartmoor home on Thursday morning

A man is being held on suspicion of the murder of the former MP Ann Widdecombe as political leaders across the spectrum express shock and horror at her alleged killing.

Widdecombe’s body was found with “serious injuries” by the ambulance service at her home in Haytor, Devon, at 11.40am on Thursday, Devon and Cornwall police said.

Earlier on Friday, the force said it was seeking a white male in connection with the death but later confirmed a 26-year-old white British national had been arrested at an address in Newton Abbot, less than 10 miles from Widdecombe’s home. He remained in police custody while inquiries continued.

At a press conference in Exeter, the assistant chief constable Matt Longman said the force did not believe at this stage that the killing was politically motivated, and after an initial consultation with counter-terrorism officers, had ruled out a terrorist motive.

“It’s early stages of the investigation, so we remain open-minded at this time,” Longman said. “I’ve got no information to believe that that is a politically motivated crime.”

Longman would not be drawn on whether the suspect was known to Widdecombe.

The former Conservative minister’s next-of-kin had been informed and were being supported by specially trained officers, the force said.

Speaking at the front door of his home in Cheltenham, Widdecombe’s nephew Roger Widdecombe said: “My thanks go to everybody who has sent messages of condolences. But we are not going to say anything further at this stage.”

Detectives from the force’s major crime investigation team launched a murder investigation and were conducting extensive inquiries into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Widdecombe, who appeared on TalkTV on Wednesday, lived in Haytor Vale, a village within the Dartmoor national park, in a 1970s bungalow named Widdecombe’s Rest. A plaque with the name of the property was positioned at the end of her drive.

She was a Conservative MP from 1987 to 2010 for the Kent constituency of Maidstone, later Maidstone and the Weald. She became a member of the Brexit party in 2019 and served as an MEP, representing South West England, between 2019 and 2020. She was also a member of that party’s successor, Reform UK.

Later in life, she was just as well known for her media work, appearing on shows such as Celebrity Fit Club, Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Big Brother.

The circumstances of her death prompted shock and dismay among political leaders.

Keir Starmer said it was important to “rise above any political differences” and focus on helping the police investigation.

The prime minister said: “This is really shocking news, and my thoughts, I think all of our thoughts, will be with the family and friends of Ann Widdecombe at this awful time for them.

“Ann was a distinguished politician over many, many years with many achievements, and it’s a huge, huge loss.”

He added: “I’ve spoken to the chief constable this afternoon about the details and I think this is really important that this is a moment where we rise above any political differences, the political divide.”

A spokesperson for Andy Burnham, who is widely expected to become prime minister later this month, said: “Andy’s deepest condolences and thoughts are with Ann’s family today, in incredibly distressing circumstances.

“Ann gave a lifetime of public service, and it’s absolutely right that the police put all their resources into investigating this as swiftly as possible.”

Kemi Badenoch said she was “stunned” to hear about the murder inquiry. “To be honest, I’ve really struggled to find the words to say,” the Conservative leader told reporters.

“I don’t understand how someone could do something so horrific to an elderly person. It was a nasty, horrific attack and my heart is breaking for her family. It’s one thing when someone dies, but to know that they’ve been murdered in this horrible way is just awful.

“The Conservative party is reeling. Ann was a longstanding member of the Conservative party, she was a Conservative minister, and then she moved to Reform.”

Ed Davey said he was “really shocked and distressed” by the suspected murder. Writing on social media, the Lib Dem leader said: “She was a woman of deep faith who devoted her life to public service. The idea that she could have been murdered is truly horrifying. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and all who loved her.”

Roads were closed around the scene and a cordon was in place at the property while specialist officers continued forensic examinations.

The force said there would be a significant police presence in the area on Friday while detectives and officers conducted house-to-house and CCTV inquiries.

DCI Ilona Rosson said earlier in the day: “Our murder inquiry is in its early stages but moving at a significant pace. We are deploying all of the necessary resources to find out exactly what has happened.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have information about this incident, however insignificant it may seem, to come forward and speak with us.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the vicinity of Haytor Vale, Haytor, or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which could assist with our investigation.”

She said the extra police presence was also to provide reassurance to residents and anyone with concerns could approach officers.

“I would ask people not to speculate about what might have happened, particularly on social media. This is not only potentially harmful to our investigation but also deeply distressing for family and friends of Ann Widdecombe.”

UPDATE

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2026/jul/11/man-arrested-on-suspicion-of-ann-widdecombes-is-released-not-part-of-investigation

Man arrested on suspicion of Ann Widdecombe’s murder is released

The 26-year-old man is no longer part of the investigation, Devon and Cornwall police say

A 26-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of the murder of the former MP Ann Widdecombe has been released from custody and is no longer part of the investigation, Devon and Cornwall police said early on Saturday.

In a statement, Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman said: “Our priority remains identifying those responsible and ensuring that all available evidence is thoroughly examined.

“Detectives continue to carry out numerous enquiries as part of the ongoing investigation and we remain committed to establishing the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Widdecombe’s body was found with “serious injuries” by the ambulance service at her home in Haytor, Devon, at 11.40am on Thursday, Devon and Cornwall police said.

Longman said the investigation was “moving at a significant pace”, adding: “We are deploying all of the necessary resources to find out exactly what has happened.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have information about this incident, however insignificant it may seem, to come forward and speak with us.

“We will release further information when we are able to do so. In the meantime, I would ask people not to speculate about what might have happened, particularly on social media.

“This is not only potentially harmful to our investigation but also deeply distressing for family and friends of Miss Widdecombe. The family have also asked for their privacy to be respected as they come to terms with what has happened.

On Friday, police said they were seeking a white male in connection with the death and later confirmed a 26-year-old white British national had been arrested at an address in Newton Abbot, less than 10 miles from Widdecombe’s home.

At Friday’s press conference in Exeter, Longman said the force did not believe at this stage that the killing was politically motivated, and after an initial consultation with counter-terrorism officers, had ruled out a terrorist motive.

Widdecombe, who appeared on TalkTV on Wednesday, lived in Haytor Vale, a village within the Dartmoor national park, in a 1970s bungalow named Widdecombe’s Rest. A plaque with the name of the property was positioned at the end of her drive.

On Friday, political leaders across the spectrum expressed shock and horror at the alleged killing. Keir Starmer said it was important to “rise above any political differences” and focus on helping the police investigation.

The prime minister said: “This is really shocking news, and my thoughts, I think all of our thoughts, will be with the family and friends of Ann Widdecombe at this awful time for them.

“Ann was a distinguished politician over many, many years with many achievements, and it’s a huge, huge loss.”

Conservative party leader Kemi Badenoch said she was “stunned” to hear about the murder inquiry. “To be honest, I’ve really struggled to find the words to say,” she told reporters.

“I don’t understand how someone could do something so horrific to an elderly person. It was a nasty, horrific attack and my heart is breaking for her family. It’s one thing when someone dies, but to know that they’ve been murdered in this horrible way is just awful.

“The Conservative party is reeling. Ann was a longstanding member of the Conservative party, she was a Conservative minister, and then she moved to Reform.”

In her post-Commons career, Widdecombe appeared on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2010. She became a member of Nigel Farage’s Brexit party in 2019 and served as an MEP representing South West England in Brussels between 2019 and 2020.

She later became immigration and justice spokeswoman for Reform UK and remained active in the media – she appeared on TalkTV on Wednesday, the day before she was found dead.

Widdecombe was due to be a guest on Channel 5’s Matt Allwright show on Wednesday afternoon, but did not appear, as first reported by ITV. She had exchanged messages with a researcher from the show, but did not respond when they tried to contact her to join a Zoom call from home.

Calls and texts sent after the programme aired remained unanswered, ITV said, and the Channel 5 show’s team followed up with her agent later on Wednesday and on Thursday.

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