Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Celeben Arinya's avatar
Celeben Arinya
7h

Owch. Geeze I hope they find the guy who did it and lock him (or her) away permanently

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Jacquie's avatar
Jacquie
7h

So sad and troubling. I hope that all will be revealed and her family can have closure and justice. God bless the UK and help us all.

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