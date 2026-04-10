Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Elaine Thomas's avatar
Elaine Thomas
Apr 10

Wonderful!! The truth at last

❤️👏👏👏👍🎗

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Debbie's avatar
Debbie
Apr 10

What was the response to this Arabs revelation!

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