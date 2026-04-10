“WHO ARE THE REAL COLONIZERS?” Arab Refugee STUNS UN Human Rights Council

UN WATCH

https://unwatch.org/who-are-the-real-colonizers-arab-refugee-stuns-u-n-human-rights-council/

In a historic and emotionally charged moment at the United Nations Human Rights Council, Jasem Aljuraid (representing United Nations Watch) delivered a speech that flipped the script on “Agenda Item 7″—the UN’s permanent item targeting Israel.

Aljuraid, an Arab political refugee, challenges the room on the true meaning of “colonization,” pointing to the 3,000-year history of the Jewish people in Judea. He pulls no punches, calling Israel’s fight against terror a “gift to humanity” and demanding the UN end its “ritual of condemning” the only Jewish state.

Highlights from the UN Human Rights Council, March 24, 2026:

UNHRC President: I declare open Agenda Item 7, entitled “Human rights situation in Palestine.”

Cuba: Israel has institutionalized a systematic regime of torture with a genocidal intent against the Palestinians…

Venezuela: Israel’s policy of extermination…

Iraq: Genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes…

Pakistan: Settler-colonial apartheid, and genocide…

Kenya: Colonialism, oppression, and apartheid…

Jasem Aljuraid, joint statement for UN Watch: Mr. Chair, as I speak, my mother is dying. I cannot be with her because I am a political refugee who risked everything for the truth.

This is why I came here. To admit the truth. I heard the term “colonizers” but who are the real colonizers? A Jewish kingdom ruled in Judea for a thousand years.

We, the Arabs, took this land. Who Arabized Egyptians, Phoenicians, Persians, and Amazighs? It was us, the Arabs.

So why does the Council enshrine a lie by keeping a permanent agenda item on Palestine while ignoring the indigenous heart of Israel returning home?

Let us be clear who is actually defending our sovereignty: Today, Israel is a fighter for peaceful nations, freeing Gaza from Hamas and saving Iranians from the Islamic Republic.

What Israel is doing to the IRGC is a gift to humanity. There are 57 Islamic countries and only one Jewish state, Israel.

Despite the ongoing hateful desire to eliminate it, Israel has not only survived, it has thrived. I don’t believe in miracles, but this is one.

So I ask the UN, when will you end the ritual of condemning Israel?

Is it not time instead to learn from Israel how to defeat terror, defend free societies, and pursue peace?

/ end

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