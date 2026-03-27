ISLAM IS TAKING OVER

In the UK around a quarter of young Muslims have left Islam. With increasingly questioning and critical information online, that percentage should increase.

If Muslim immigration could be halted, and if the conversion from non-Muslim to Muslim can be largely halted, the growth or shrinkage of Islam in the UK would depend on 2 things:

apostasy rate

births per woman

If the apostasy rate exceeds the production of new Muslims, then Islam would shrink. Otherwise it will grow.

Currently the Muslim births per woman in the UK is around 3.

And so, if the apostasy rate could be increased from 25% to 33% then eventually the number of Muslims in the UK would stabilise. Out of the 3 births, 1 would become a non-Muslim. A birth rate of slightly over 2 gives a steady population.

However, there is another factor. Even if the numbers of Muslims stabilised, the numbers of non-Muslims is shrinking. Islam could still take over.

In order for Islam not to take over, the non-Muslim birth rate must increase to at least steady state 2.1 births per woman. Combined with a significant increase in apostasy rate.

The non-Muslim birth rate is somewhere around 1.5 - it could be lower, but assume this to simplify the maths.

And if the Muslim birth rate remains 3 per woman, the apostasy rate would need to be 50% for the Muslim population not to increase relative to the non-Muslim.

Ideally the apostasy rate needs to increase to 66%, so for every 3 births, 2 out of 3 leave Islam. This should be achievable, with a concerted campaign.

HOW TO INCREASE THE APOSTASY RATE

Very conveniently a Muslim did an online questionnaire, asking Muslims why they have doubts.

The survey question: “If you are a Muslim, what causes you to doubt your religion the most from the following options:”

Moral arguments against Islam. Result: 49%

Weakness of the Islamic “civilisation”. Result: 24%

Scientific arguments by Atheist apologists (e.g. Darwinism). Result: 20%

Arguments for the truth of another religion. Result: 7%

The results are fascinating: the primary vulnerability of Islam is its immorality. Yes other factors have significance to, but this single factor is twice as significant as any other single factor.

And trying to persuade a Muslim that Christianity is true and Islam is false is of very low significance, at just 7%. If you try that approach as the only method at your disposal, then you are wasting your opportunities. Try to let go of your own preconceptions, and address the reality of this survey.

See this article for further details:

A CONCERTED EFFORT

Ideally the Government needs to see the necessity to push back against Islam itself.

The whole machinery of Government propaganda would need to be deployed. In particular the “nudge unit” in Whitehall. That was used very effectively to persuade the public to take the Covid jabs.

(Note: I am certainly not advocating Covid jabs, I am just pointing out the effectiveness of the Government propaganda machine.)

This is unlikely to happen under the current Labour Government.

If the next Government is led by Rupert Lowe (or possibly led by Nick Timothy) it could do so.

In either case, that is unlikely to happen before the next General election.

Meanwhile what can we ourselves do?

Several tasks:

Spread the word among non-Muslims regarding the harsh reality of Islam.

Persuade Muslims that the morality of Islam is bad, and that they should leave it.

The apstasy rate needs to be above 50% if we are to have a realistic chance of saving the UK. I do believe it is achievable.

Curchill said: Never give up.

IMPLICATIONS FOR CHRISTIAN MISSION

Apologists for Christianity do naturally try to persuade Muslims that Christianity is true and Islam is false. This is what they see as the most direct approach. However, according to the results of the survey, of the 4 options, this direct approach is the least likely to be successful. Christian missionaries need to take this fact on board very seriously. The implication is that they have been approaching Muslims, for many years, indeed for centuries, using the method most likely to fail.

A more effective approach would be to split the task into two distinct phases:

Phase 1: just focus on the moral bankruptcy of Islam. In this phase, the aim is to persuade the Muslim to leave Islam. Nothing else. Don’t try to advocate for Jesus or engage in theological arguments about whether Jesus is divine or not. At this phase, this is likely to be entirely counterproductive. If you read the Koran, you will see that it has strong defences against any such arguments. All you would do is to trigger those defence mechanisms, and you very probably will achieve nothing. According to the survery results, you will be 7 TIMES more likely to persuade a Muslim to leave Islam by highlighting its numerous immoral aspects, than to try to persuade them regarding the superiority of Christian theology.

Phase 2: Only once the Muslim has definitely left Islam, due to disgust regarding its immorality, can you very gradually introduce Christian theology. However, that they have left Islam will be the major achievement in itself. You will at that point be be morally obligated to help them with their practical difficulties: they will have been ostracised from their relatives. They probably will be receiving death threats from Muslims. And very probably will be homeless too. Do you have the resources to cope with all of this?

There are a number of prominent ex-Muslims. Ayaan Hirsi Ali left Islam due to its immorality. The atheist community was very encouraging and supportive of her during her time of need. Only many years later did she become a Christian.

PANDERING TO ISLAM IS ENTIRELY COUNTERPRODUCTIVE

I have observed first hand the attempts at inter-faith dialogue. Unfortumately, what seems to happen is that Christians compromise themselves to Islam. By permitting imams to preach in cathedrals. And by persuading Christians to pray Islamic prayers.

See the awful details here:

WHY IS PANDERING COUNTERPRODUCTIVE?

For this simple reason: it gives a legitimacy to Islam that it richly does NOT deserve. If the Church really wanted to persuade Muslims to leave Islam, it has two key advantages:

Islam is immoral. Christianity seeks to be moral (often human failings cause it to fall short).

Islam permits deceit. Christianity opposes deceit.

Islam has no answer to these. By pandering to Islam, for example by permitting imams to preach within Church buildings, this fatally undermines these two great strengths of Christianity over Islam.

I do urge any Christian concerned about these matters to read the two books: “Enablers of Islam: The Church”, and “How the Church Enables Islam”. Details are in the Book Catalogue page, below. Or directly use these links:

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/how-the-church-enables-islam/paperback/product-7kem7re.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/how-the-church-enables-islam/ebook/product-dy6wzdr.html

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/enablers-of-islam-the-church/paperback/product-45rm9p2.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/how-the-church-enables-islam/ebook/product-dy6wzdr.html

AN EX-MUSLIM DESCRIBES THE IMMORALITY OF ISLAM

This ex-Muslim knows the problems with Islam very intimately. He was a devout Muslim for many years. Please take heed of his clear message:

Why I Left Islam (After Preaching It 16 Years)

TESTIMONIES OF EX-MUSLIMS

If you search on YouTube for “why I left Islam” you find the testimonies of very many ex-Muslims. It is important to take heed of their reasons for leaving.

Numerous of these testimonies have been collated into a book: “Why I left Islam”. If you are serious about helping Muslims to leave Islam (and we all should be), then this book will be a very helpful tool for this serious task. The greatest kindness we can do for a Muslim is to help them to leave Islam. It is urgent and necessary.

WHY I LEFT ISLAM

Powerful testimonies by former Muslims. The testimonies of ex-Muslims are powerful indeed. They have studied Islam, lived it, and for a time believed it and defended it. They really do know what they are talking about. Look up on YouTube “Why I left Islam”, and you will find many ex-Muslims giving powerful testimonies. Their life stories are transcribed in this book.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/-hellish-2050/why-i-left-islam/paperback/product-2dvqzr.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/why-i-left-islam/ebook/product-959ry7m.html

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