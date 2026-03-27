Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Bruce's avatar
Bruce
Mar 27

Remove all socialists and Medieval death cult members from public office

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The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
Mar 27

Vote for responsible patriotic politicians.

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