Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Mfyffe's avatar
Mfyffe
Apr 6

Our nation has been made a subordinate adjective to the belief - muslim people who consider themselves to be British call themselves "British muslims" rather than muslim British.

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Boatsailor566's avatar
Boatsailor566
Apr 8

The ONLY GOOD moooslum IS A DEAD moooslum !!!%

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