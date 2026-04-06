One of my subscribers pointed this out. I thought I would share it

GEORG ELSNER

https://substack.com/@georgelsner/posts

It’s almost a reversal of the ‘What have the Romans done for us’ sketch.

“What harm has Islam done to us?”

“Well, there’s the grooming and rape gangs.”

“Alright, OK. Apart from the grooming rape gangs, what harm has Islam done to us?”

“Attack us with knives?”

“OK, apart from the knife attacks and the grooming rape gangs, what harm has Islam done?”

“What about the suicide bombers?”

“Yes, alright. But apart from the suicide bombers, the knife attacks and the grooming rape gangs, what harm has Islam done?”

“They want to behead us all.”

“Alright. So, apart from wanting to behead us all, the suicide bombers, the knife attacks and the grooming rape gangs, what harm has Islam done?”

/ end of comment by Georg Elsner

WHAT HAVE THE ROMANS DONE FOR US?

Monty Python - What have the romans ever done for us

ROME IN THE KORAN

Chapter 30 of the Koran is named “Ar-Rum”, meaning “The Romans”.

Islam regards the West as Rome, (pedantically the Byzantine part was known at the time of writing of the Koran) which, if not necessarily genetically descended, is culturally a descendant of Christianised Rome.

The Koran regards Rome (i.e. the West) as being in need of conquest by Islam.

It is a sacred duty of Muslims to migrate to non-Islamic lands, and conquer them for Allah. The Koran itself promises them ultimate victory. Well, how about we prove the Koran wrong?

This chapter is one that legitimises such conquest, both in the short term and the long term - see verses 2 to 7.

The Romans have been defeated In the nearer land, and they, after their defeat will be victorious Within ten years - Allah’s is the command in the former case and in the latter - and in that day believers will rejoice In Allah’s help to victory. He helpeth to victory whom He will. He is the Mighty, the Merciful. It is a promise of Allah. Allah faileth not His promise, but most of mankind know not. They know only some appearance of the life of the world, and are heedless of the Hereafter

In the historical context, it sees the ultimate triumph as being for Alla, but this being a step on that path: the people of the book, in this case the Christians, triumphing over those who are not people of the book. Is history repeating….

It is thought that it describes conflicts between Byzantines (Christians) and Sassanids (Zoroastrians / Persians).

See:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ar-Rum

(As an aside: there are several phrases in the Koran that are meaningless even in Arabic. Even the most learned Muslim scholars have no idea what these mean. Verse 1 is an example of such lack of meaning, and hence cannot be translated: “Alif. Lam. Mim.” The Koran is supposedly the perfect book that has never been corrupted. That is a blatant lie - there are numerous Korans available today with textural variants in Arabic. And the fact that there are meaningless phrases is a further proof of its imperfection.)

AR-RUM CHAPTER 30 IN THE KORAN

It is a fairly short chapter, 60 verses.

It is a Meccan chapter.

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BOOKS

There are over 20 books on Islam. See the Book Catalogue article for details.

BOOK: ABROGATED KORAN

If you are serious about defeating Islam it is necessary to examine it.

We must examine the Koran, and identify its points of weakness.

As far as I am aware, there is no other translation of the Koran like this:

The Koran must be read with an understanding of Abrogation.

The chronologically more recent verses supersede the older verses, wherever the numerous contradictions exist. The chapters within this Koran have been arranged in reverse chronological order, so that the most relevant ones are read first.

Abrogated verses are crossed out. Those verses promoting Jihad and religious hatred are highlighted.

The Abrogated Koran has 3 characteristics. As far as I am aware, no other existing Koran has all 3 features. Don’t waste your time trying to understand a standard Koran. Knowing which verses are abrogated (effectively deleted) is absolutely key to understanding it. A standard Koran does not indicate which verses are abrogated.

Puts the chapters into reverse chronological order. A standard Koran does not arrange chapters into any logical order. Abrogated verses are shown crossed out. The abrogating verse number is indicated. Verses are colour coded by category. At a glance the verses relating to unbelievers, jihad, Israel, Allah, scientific absurdities etc. can be seen.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/paperback/product-1y58mk47.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/ebook/product-yvydyjm.html