What harm has Islam done to us?
Georg Elsner
One of my subscribers pointed this out. I thought I would share it
GEORG ELSNER
https://substack.com/@georgelsner/posts
It’s almost a reversal of the ‘What have the Romans done for us’ sketch.
“What harm has Islam done to us?”
“Well, there’s the grooming and rape gangs.”
“Alright, OK. Apart from the grooming rape gangs, what harm has Islam done to us?”
“Attack us with knives?”
“OK, apart from the knife attacks and the grooming rape gangs, what harm has Islam done?”
“What about the suicide bombers?”
“Yes, alright. But apart from the suicide bombers, the knife attacks and the grooming rape gangs, what harm has Islam done?”
“They want to behead us all.”
“Alright. So, apart from wanting to behead us all, the suicide bombers, the knife attacks and the grooming rape gangs, what harm has Islam done?”
/ end of comment by Georg Elsner
WHAT HAVE THE ROMANS DONE FOR US?
Monty Python - What have the romans ever done for us
ROME IN THE KORAN
Chapter 30 of the Koran is named “Ar-Rum”, meaning “The Romans”.
Islam regards the West as Rome, (pedantically the Byzantine part was known at the time of writing of the Koran) which, if not necessarily genetically descended, is culturally a descendant of Christianised Rome.
The Koran regards Rome (i.e. the West) as being in need of conquest by Islam.
It is a sacred duty of Muslims to migrate to non-Islamic lands, and conquer them for Allah. The Koran itself promises them ultimate victory. Well, how about we prove the Koran wrong?
This chapter is one that legitimises such conquest, both in the short term and the long term - see verses 2 to 7.
The Romans have been defeated
In the nearer land, and they, after their defeat will be victorious
Within ten years - Allah’s is the command in the former case and in the latter - and in that day believers will rejoice
In Allah’s help to victory. He helpeth to victory whom He will. He is the Mighty, the Merciful.
It is a promise of Allah. Allah faileth not His promise, but most of mankind know not.
They know only some appearance of the life of the world, and are heedless of the Hereafter
In the historical context, it sees the ultimate triumph as being for Alla, but this being a step on that path: the people of the book, in this case the Christians, triumphing over those who are not people of the book. Is history repeating….
It is thought that it describes conflicts between Byzantines (Christians) and Sassanids (Zoroastrians / Persians).
See:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ar-Rum
1-5 Prophecy concerning the ultimate triumph of the Romans over the Persians
6-7 God‘s power manifest in nature
8-9 The Quraysh heed not the warnings of God
10-12 The despair of the infidels in the resurrection
13-15 The righteous and the wicked shall be separated on the Day of Judgement
16-17 God to be worshipped at stated periods
18 The changes in nature a proof of the resurrection
19-26 Various signs of God’s omnipotence
27-28 The idolaters convinced of folly by reference to their own customs
29-31 Muhammad exhorted to follow the orthodox faith and to avoid idolatry
32-35 The ingratitude of idolaters, who call on God in adversity but forget him in prosperity
39 The idols unable to create and preserve life
40-41 God’s judgements follow man’s iniquity
42 Exhortation to repentance before the judgment
42-44 The separation of the wicked and the just on Judgement Day; rewards and punishments
45 God’s goodness in his providence a sign to men
46 Those who rejected the former prophets were punished
47-49 God’s mercy manifest in his works
50 A blasting wind sufficient to harden the hearts of the unbelievers
51-52 Muhammad unable to make the deaf to hear or the blind to see
53 God the Creator
54-57 Believers and unbelievers on the resurrection day
58 The parables of the Quran rejected
59 Unbelievers are given over to blindness
60 Muhammad encouraged to steadfastness in the true religion[6]
(As an aside: there are several phrases in the Koran that are meaningless even in Arabic. Even the most learned Muslim scholars have no idea what these mean. Verse 1 is an example of such lack of meaning, and hence cannot be translated: “Alif. Lam. Mim.” The Koran is supposedly the perfect book that has never been corrupted. That is a blatant lie - there are numerous Korans available today with textural variants in Arabic. And the fact that there are meaningless phrases is a further proof of its imperfection.)
AR-RUM CHAPTER 30 IN THE KORAN
It is a fairly short chapter, 60 verses.
It is a Meccan chapter.
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BOOK: ABROGATED KORAN
If you are serious about defeating Islam it is necessary to examine it.
We must examine the Koran, and identify its points of weakness.
As far as I am aware, there is no other translation of the Koran like this:
The Koran must be read with an understanding of Abrogation.
The chronologically more recent verses supersede the older verses, wherever the numerous contradictions exist. The chapters within this Koran have been arranged in reverse chronological order, so that the most relevant ones are read first.
Abrogated verses are crossed out. Those verses promoting Jihad and religious hatred are highlighted.
The Abrogated Koran has 3 characteristics. As far as I am aware, no other existing Koran has all 3 features. Don’t waste your time trying to understand a standard Koran. Knowing which verses are abrogated (effectively deleted) is absolutely key to understanding it. A standard Koran does not indicate which verses are abrogated.
Puts the chapters into reverse chronological order. A standard Koran does not arrange chapters into any logical order.
Abrogated verses are shown crossed out. The abrogating verse number is indicated.
Verses are colour coded by category. At a glance the verses relating to unbelievers, jihad, Israel, Allah, scientific absurdities etc. can be seen.
Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/paperback/product-1y58mk47.html
Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/ebook/product-yvydyjm.html
Our nation has been made a subordinate adjective to the belief - muslim people who consider themselves to be British call themselves "British muslims" rather than muslim British.
The ONLY GOOD moooslum IS A DEAD moooslum !!!%