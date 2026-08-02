Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Phillips's avatar
Robert Phillips
8h

You're wasting your time.He was my MP and a very good one .However he only thinks about money,he's an incredibly vain man and at the end of the day if it wasn't for his GB programme he would have faded into obscurity.

Reply
Share
5 replies by Hellish 2050 and others
Robert Phillips's avatar
Robert Phillips
8h

Best wishes.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hellish 2050 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture