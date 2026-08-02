WHAT CAN WAKE HIM UP?

He seems very tolerant and accepting of Islam. It is quite a puzzle. Watch his speech at the Oxford Union, the link is below.

He lives in a very large house in Somerset. The postal address is in the public domain. I will write a letter to him, and enclose the book “Why I Left Islam”. That book does include a letter to lawmakers. I am in the first instance sending it to Members of Parliament, and by including the letter within the book, I did not need to print a separate letter. Saving a fair amount of my time and effort.

I will include a letter to Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg. I would like suggestions please regarding what I should write in it.

If you would like to also write to him, of course using your own words, not copying mine, you can write to him at his address:

Gournay Court,

West Harptree,

Bristol.

BS40 6EB

If we can persuade him to be on our side, rather than on the side of Islam, he could be of considerable help. He has money and influence.

BOOK: WHY I LEFT ISLAM

Powerful testimonies by former Muslims. The testimonies of ex-Muslims are powerful indeed. They have studied Islam, lived it, and for a time believed it and defended it. They really do know what they are talking about. Look up on YouTube “Why I left Islam”, and you will find many ex-Muslims giving powerful testimonies. Their life stories are transcribed in this book.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/-hellish-2050/why-i-left-islam/paperback/product-2dvqzr.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/why-i-left-islam/ebook/product-959ry7m.html

OPEN LETTER TO LAWMAKERS

Western nations are under severe threat from Islam

Dear Sir or Madam,

Western nations are under severe and existential threat from Islam. Islam itself, not just “Islamism” or “Islamic extremists”. Those are false terms that seek to hide the true scale of the threat. They shield Islam from criticism.

Islam itself is a totalitarian supremacist ideology. Previous generations sacrificed so much in order to oppose such evil ideologies, in order to preserve our freedoms. It is now our turn to protect the liberal democracy and free speech that has been so hard fought for by our forbears. Opposing evil is our important duty.

The younger generations will not forgive us if we fail to do our duty. If the current demographic trajectory continues, your grandchildren will very probably live as subjugated dhimmis – paying the exorbitant jizya tax as a sign of inferiority. They will have no freedom of expression. Your granddaughters will have to wear restrictive head-covering clothing.

What is at stake? If we do nothing to oppose Islam then it will, in a relatively few decades, take over Western nations. It makes no secret of its aims to take over the entire world. You cannot ignore this grave reality, nor pretend that it is not happening. The time for naive wishful thinking is over.

Your duty is to enact laws that will do these three things:

1. Severely limit all immigration of Muslims.

2. Deport as many Muslims as possible.

3. Create a concerted campaign to persuade the remaining Muslims to leave Islam. Not all will do, but if sufficient do, then the numbers will shrink.

These seem like draconian measures for a liberal democratic nation to take, however it is a matter of survival now. Unless Islam is eliminated as a force in such nations, then relatively soon there will be no liberal democratic nation. The binary choice: do something and survive or do nothing and die.

Item 3 is absolutely key. A survey of a significant number of Muslims shows which are the primary factors that cause Muslims to question their faith.

Details are given within this book. The existing approach has largely been ineffective. The new approach promises to be some 7 times more effective.

Since Islam itself is demonstrably evil, with severe adverse consequences for Muslims too (including first cousin marriage, and repression of women) the greatest possible kindness that a non-Muslim can do for a Muslim is to help them leave Islam. All good people must see this is a matter of humane concern. The task is urgent. Do not delay examining the problem honestly.

I appreciate that some receiving this letter may respond negatively, categorising me simply as racist or a religious bigot, and so enabling them to ignore the essential truth I bring to their attention.

Many say to me: “You can’t be right. I know some nice Muslims”. That would be to miss the point. Individuals of course have a variety of perspectives. And they may change their mind – either to abandon religion entirely in one direction, or to become violently radical in the other direction. In some cases a violent radical can completely switch to becoming genuinely peaceful – by rejecting Islam. It’s about the warlike dominating ideology many do follow, and feel they have no choice other than to subscribe to. There is an identifiable path away from this.

I hope you will take the time to reflect on my book and carefully examine the threat we face. I welcome your feedback. You may feel my suggestions for reclaiming our country’s essentially wonderful Christian history, culture and heritage is a step too far but I urge you to recognise we are facing an existential crisis which will not go away by ignoring it.

This paperback book “Why I Left Islam” is being sent to all UK Members of Parliament. I strongly urge that you discuss the matter with your parliamentary colleagues. And I hope that between you, across parties, there will be a concerted effort to halt and reverse the Islamisation of the UK. The UK has a long and proud history of pushing back against evil practices – abolishing slavery for example and suppressing the slave trade, starting some two centuries ago. Today we have the evil of Islam to root out from our land, and to suppress it worldwide. It is an entirely achievable task, provided that firm action is taken urgently, before it becomes too late.

If you are to seriously study Islam, I do recommend that you read the “Abrogated Koran”. It, and numerous other relevant books on Islam are available here:

hellish2050.substack.com/p/book-catalogue

OXFORD UNION SPEECH

THB the West is Right to be Suspicious of Islam - Jacob Rees-Mogg - Opp

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