Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
alexei's avatar
alexei
Apr 6

Whilst it's essential to be aprised of the latest developments, IMO, for those of us who are more or less up-to-speed with Islam and its machinations, rather than reading more anti-islamic material i.e. (preaching to the converted), the real challenge is with alerting those who have little understanding of the dangers to western society posed by islamic ambitions. The general ignorance is very visible in comments on a wide variety of substacks covering various political, medical or health issues. The challenge is to arouse enough interest when posting a link to induce the reader to want to follow it. Much easier said than done.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Hellish 2050
Steve hunt's avatar
Steve hunt
Apr 6

Douglas Murray. douglaskmurray.substack.com

I've read all his books. "The War on the West" is particularly good.

I don't think Gad Saad has a Substack but he has an active Youtube Channel.

It's been very entertaining see him verbally rip Piers Morgan to shreds.

Gad is a brilliant debater. He has great knowledge: in-depth academic knowledge

and real-world experience from his upbringing, and escape, from Lebanon.

Reply
Share
2 replies
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hellish 2050 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture