The Hungarian Viszla is a wonderful breed of dog. Extremely loving and attentive, and so amazingly fast. However, they do not like to be left on their own, and so are not suited for those who are away from home for any durations other than briefly. A friend of mine has a Viszla, he is great.

If we are to save Western civilisation we must crank up our speed to the utmost now. We must run with the speed of a Viszla! Time is rapidly running out.

I just do not trust people who hate dogs. Humanity has had a close companionship with dogs for over 10,000 years. And for mutual benefit, in so many ways. Islam hates dogs - for reasons that are utterly bizarre.

REQUESTS

Please indicate what Substacks you find helpful and interesting. Put the links in a comment. Thanks!

When visiting those Substacks, you can greatly help boost this one. If you are commenting below their article, it really helps me if you would post a link to one of my articles. Of course preferably to an article that is relevant, not off-topic.

Many thanks.

I ASKED GROK

“What are the main anti-Islam Substacks?”

Grok replied:

Several Substacks focus on critiquing Islam as a religion, Islamism (political Islam), jihadist ideologies, or related cultural/immigration issues in the West. These range from ex-Muslim perspectives and counter-jihad analysis to broader commentary on compatibility with Western values, often highlighting doctrines, historical patterns, terrorism links, or demographic trends. “Anti-Islam” can mean different things—some target the ideology broadly, others distinguish between Islam and its radical/political forms.

Here are some notable ones that frequently publish critical content (based on visibility in discussions around these topics):

Anti-Islam by Unskool (antiislam.substack.com): Explicitly frames Islam as “the religion of violence” and focuses on direct critiques. antiislam.substack.com

Melanie Phillips (melaniephillips.substack.com): British columnist who often writes on Islamist threats, cultural shifts in the UK/Europe, “Islamist takeover” risks, and criticisms of multiculturalism or “anti-Muslim hatred” definitions as suppressing free speech. melaniephillips.substack.com

Kyle Orton (kyleorton.substack.com, e.g., “It Can Always Get Worse”): Detailed analysis of jihadist groups (ISIS, etc.), their propaganda, history, and global activities, including critical takes on Islamist networks. kyleorton.com

Aymenn Jawad Al-Tamimi (aymennjawadaltamimi.substack.com or similar jihad-focused): In-depth monitoring and translation of jihadist materials, with critical examination of Islamist ideology and operations.

Other Substacks touch on these themes less exclusively but regularly:

Publications or guest posts on platforms like The Free Press (thefp.com) feature voices such as Ayaan Hirsi Ali discussing Islamism’s spread, historical issues like slavery in the Islamic world, or clashes with liberal values. thefp.com

Counter-jihad or ex-Muslim-leaning writers sometimes appear in broader conservative or “heterodox” newsletters critiquing political Islam’s influence (e.g., on immigration, sharia, or Western institutions).

Many critiques frame concerns around specific issues like:

The Muslim Brotherhood’s alleged “civilizational jihad”

Doctrinal elements in Islamic texts/history

Patterns of terrorism or supremacism

Integration failures in Europe

These often overlap with discussions of “Islamophobia” accusations as a tool to stifle debate.

claritywithmichaeloren.substack.com

Context and Caveats

Substack’s ecosystem is decentralized, so “main” ones shift with subscriber growth, events (e.g., attacks, migration debates), and algorithms. Explicitly “anti-Islam” labels are rarer than nuanced critiques of Islamism vs. personal faith, as broad attacks risk deplatforming or low visibility. Ex-Muslim voices (e.g., echoing Ayaan Hirsi Ali’s style) or analysts focusing on jihadist sources tend to be prominent. Pro-Islam or anti-”Islamophobia” Substacks (e.g., those defending the faith or highlighting backlash) often outnumber or counter them in search results.

islamtoday.substack.com

For the most current list, search Substack directly for terms like “jihad,” “Islamism,” “sharia critique,” or “ex-Muslim,” and check subscriber counts/engagement. Recommendations evolve; some writers cross-post or appear in larger outlets. Always read primary sources to assess arguments.

SEARCHING USING GOOGLE

I asked Google the same question:

“What are the main anti-Islam Substacks?”

Unfortunately Google unhelpfully did not include the links. I have added them in.

Google replied:

Based on recent monitoring of the platform, several Substacks have emerged that focus heavily on criticizing Islam, often framed as concerns about Islamism, Islamic theology, or its impact on Western culture.

These publications often feature prominent ex-Muslim critics, right-wing commentators, and voices focused on national security and immigration.

Ayaan Hirsi Ali: A prominent critic of Islam and former Muslim, her Substack (currently part of The Free Press) frequently features articles addressing the spread of Islamism, the need for reform, and challenges to Western secular values. Link:

Islamic Discourse: This publication offers critical analysis of Islamic theology and its application, often challenging mainstream Islamic thought and its interaction with Western liberalism. Link:

The Free Press (Bari Weiss): While a broader media publication, it publishes pieces from authors such as Ayaan Hirsi Ali and Rupa Subramanya, which frequently cover Islamic schools, hijab mandates, and critics of Islam. Link: https://substack.com/@bariweiss

The Equiano Project: Led by Inaya Folarin Iman, this project hosts discussions that include critical perspectives on multiculturalism, integration, and the influence of Islamism in Western democracies. Link:

IBSI (Ideological Blogging & Strategic Insights): Focuses on “prophetic reckoning” and ideological critiques of Islamic political power, particularly in Africa and its impact on the West. (Not sure if this is the same organisation, but it is relevant anyway. Link: https://substack.com/@ibsi )

Sedaa: Founded by Iram Ramzan, a journalist specializing in progressive and critical voices of Muslim heritage, focusing on issues within the Muslim community.

Contextual Factors

The rise of this content is often described by researchers as part of a broader “anti-Muslim industry” that has gained traction on social media, often framing critical discussions around themes of national security, gender issues, and political Islam.

SEARCHING ON SUBSTACK ITSELF

I went on this search area:

https://substack.com/search/top%20anti-islam?utm_source=global-search

I was a bit surprised to find one of my posts! My Substack has only been in existence for 8 months, and I avoid publicising myself, for obvious reasons - not wanting my throat to be slit, and I cannot afford to employ bodyguards.

This is a bit of a work in progress!

YOUR RECOMMENDATIONS

As suggested in the comments:

Douglas Murray. douglaskmurray.substack.com

Gad Saad He seems not to be on Substack. Here is his website:

https://www.gadsaad.com

Andrew Gold's Heretics

Raymond Ibrahim

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Matt Goodwin

Elaine Ellinger - Perspectives on Islam

Michael Oren - Clarity

Danny Burmawi

Peter Imanuelsen, the Freedom Corner: https://substack.com/@petersweden?utm_source=global-search

Sasha Stone: Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning: https://substack.com/@sashastone?utm_source=top-search

Jeff Childers, Coffee and Covid: https://substack.com/@coffeeandcovid?utm_source=top-search

Jenna McCarthy, Jenna’s Side: https://substack.com/@jennamccarthy?utm_source=global-search

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My calling is to do something positive, every day, to push back against the darkness that is surrounding us now. The encircling gloom.

I have written over 20 books, with more coming. See the Book Catalogue article, below. My books are supportive of our freedoms, and are supportive of Israel.

I was fired from my job as an electronics engineer at a UK university. My “crime”: writing a book that criticises Islam. I have subsequently written numerous more books on this topic. I cannot now get another professional job, as I am on the blacklist of Hope not Hate. I have to subsist on low value jobs such as gardening and dog sitting. And selling books too!

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