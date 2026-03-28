How to play:

Copy this code into a text editor such as Notepad.

Save the file as an HTML format, such as “WhackAMullah.html”

Load the file into your browser.

Have fun!

Screenshot:

Question:

Is there a way to get it to run directly in Substack? Or to host it somewhere for free?

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <title>Whack-a-Mullah</title> <style> body { margin: 0; background: #111; display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; height: 100vh; font-family: Arial; } canvas { border: 8px solid #0a0; border-radius: 15px; box-shadow: 0 0 30px #0f0; } #score { position: absolute; top: 20px; left: 50%; transform: translateX(-50%); color: #0f0; font-size: 32px; text-shadow: 0 0 10px #0f0; } #title { position: absolute; top: 80px; left: 50%; transform: translateX(-50%); color: lime; font-size: 48px; text-shadow: 0 0 15px lime; letter-spacing: 4px; } </style> </head> <body> <div id="title">WHACK-A-MULLAH</div> <div id="score">Score: 0</div> <canvas id="game" width="800" height="500"></canvas> <script> const canvas = document.getElementById('game'); const ctx = canvas.getContext('2d'); const scoreEl = document.getElementById('score'); let score = 0; let mullahs = []; let hammerX = 400, hammerY = 300; let isHammerDown = false; let gameTime = 60; let timer = gameTime; const holes = [ {x: 200, y: 250}, {x: 400, y: 220}, {x: 600, y: 260}, {x: 250, y: 380}, {x: 550, y: 370} ]; class Mullah { constructor(x, y) { this.x = x; this.y = y; this.size = 80; this.visible = false; this.timer = 0; this.popTime = Math.random() * 120 + 60; } update() { this.timer++; if (this.timer > this.popTime) { this.visible = !this.visible; this.timer = 0; this.popTime = Math.random() * 100 + 50; } } draw() { if (!this.visible) return; ctx.save(); ctx.translate(this.x, this.y); // Head ctx.fillStyle = '#c9a06b'; ctx.beginPath(); ctx.ellipse(0, -10, 35, 40, 0, 0, Math.PI * 2); ctx.fill(); // Turban ctx.fillStyle = '#111'; ctx.beginPath(); ctx.ellipse(0, -35, 38, 18, 0, 0, Math.PI * 2); ctx.fill(); // Beard ctx.fillStyle = '#333'; ctx.beginPath(); ctx.ellipse(0, 18, 28, 22, 0, 0, Math.PI * 2); ctx.fill(); // Eyes & mouth ctx.fillStyle = '#fff'; ctx.fillRect(-12, -18, 8, 8); ctx.fillRect(4, -18, 8, 8); ctx.fillStyle = '#000'; ctx.fillRect(-10, -16, 4, 4); ctx.fillRect(6, -16, 4, 4); ctx.strokeStyle = '#000'; ctx.lineWidth = 3; ctx.beginPath(); ctx.moveTo(-15, 8); ctx.quadraticCurveTo(0, 25, 15, 8); ctx.stroke(); ctx.restore(); } } holes.forEach(h => mullahs.push(new Mullah(h.x, h.y))); function drawHammer(x, y, down) { ctx.save(); ctx.translate(x, y); if (down) ctx.rotate(0.6); // Wooden handle ctx.strokeStyle = '#8B4513'; ctx.lineWidth = 14; ctx.beginPath(); ctx.moveTo(0, -72); ctx.lineTo(0, 52); ctx.stroke(); // Hammer head - Israeli flag (bigger version) const headW = 96; // significantly bigger const headH = 50; // significantly bigger const headY = -94; // White background ctx.fillStyle = '#ffffff'; ctx.fillRect(-headW/2, headY, headW, headH); // Two blue stripes (top and bottom) ctx.fillStyle = '#0033a0'; ctx.fillRect(-headW/2, headY, headW, 11); ctx.fillRect(-headW/2, headY + headH - 11, headW, 11); // Star of David - larger and bold ctx.fillStyle = '#0033a0'; const cx = 0; const cy = headY + headH / 2; const r = 19.5; // bigger star // Main hexagram ctx.beginPath(); for (let i = 0; i < 6; i++) { const ang = i * Math.PI / 3 - Math.PI / 2; ctx.lineTo(cx + r * Math.cos(ang), cy + r * Math.sin(ang)); } ctx.closePath(); ctx.fill(); // Inner inverted triangle for full Star of David ctx.beginPath(); for (let i = 0; i < 6; i++) { const ang = i * Math.PI / 3 + Math.PI / 2; ctx.lineTo(cx + r * 0.58 * Math.cos(ang), cy + r * 0.58 * Math.sin(ang)); } ctx.closePath(); ctx.fill(); ctx.restore(); } function gameLoop() { ctx.fillStyle = '#0a3'; ctx.fillRect(0, 0, canvas.width, canvas.height); ctx.strokeStyle = '#0f0'; ctx.lineWidth = 25; ctx.strokeRect(40, 80, 720, 380); ctx.fillStyle = '#ff0'; ctx.font = 'bold 48px Arial'; ctx.textAlign = 'center'; ctx.fillText('WHACK-A-MULLAH', 400, 140); mullahs.forEach(m => { m.update(); m.draw(); }); drawHammer(hammerX, hammerY, isHammerDown); ctx.fillStyle = '#ff0'; ctx.font = 'bold 28px Arial'; ctx.fillText(`TIME: ${timer}`, 650, 60); scoreEl.textContent = `Score: ${score}`; if (timer > 0) { requestAnimationFrame(gameLoop); } else { ctx.fillStyle = 'rgba(0,0,0,0.8)'; ctx.fillRect(0, 0, canvas.width, canvas.height); ctx.fillStyle = '#f00'; ctx.font = 'bold 60px Arial'; ctx.fillText('GAME OVER', 400, 250); ctx.font = 'bold 40px Arial'; ctx.fillStyle = '#ff0'; ctx.fillText(`FINAL SCORE: ${score}`, 400, 320); } } canvas.addEventListener('mousemove', e => { const rect = canvas.getBoundingClientRect(); hammerX = e.clientX - rect.left; hammerY = e.clientY - rect.top; }); canvas.addEventListener('mousedown', () => { isHammerDown = true; mullahs.forEach(m => { if (m.visible) { const dx = hammerX - m.x; const dy = hammerY - m.y + 42; if (dx*dx + dy*dy < 2800) { score += 100; m.visible = false; m.timer = 0; } } }); setTimeout(() => isHammerDown = false, 120); }); setInterval(() => { if (timer > 0) timer--; }, 1000); gameLoop(); </script> </body> </html>

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