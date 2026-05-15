BREITBART ARTICLE

https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2026/05/14/geert-wilders-for-breitbart-i-will-press-charges-against-wes-streeting/

Geert Wilders For Breitbart: I Will Press Charges Against Wes Streeting

by Geert Wilders

14 May 2026

I will soon file a criminal complaint with the Dutch police against Wes Streeting, the British Health Secretary and allegedly one of the leading contenders to become the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Since 2004, I have lived under constant death threats, forced to reside in government safe houses under round-the-clock police protection. I have lost my freedom and my privacy for more than two decades now. That is the price I pay, as an elected politician, for expressing my views on Islam and opposing mass immigration and the Islamization of my country The Netherlands.

I have received thousands of death threats – mostly from Islamic radicals (including fatwas), but also from other, leftish, extremists. Until earlier today, I was unaware that senior British Labour politician and aspiring Prime Minister Wes Streeting belonged among the violent thugs and jihadis calling for my assassination.

In October 2009, Mr Streeting publicly expressed the desire to establish a vigilante group to throw opponents under trains. One of the individuals singled out for physical elimination by Britain’s current Health Secretary was me. I have never met Mr Streeting, nor have I ever had any dealings with him. Yet apparently, he considered me politically dangerous and “nasty” because, exactly in October 2009, a British court had overturned a travel ban imposed on me by the then Labour government. That ban had prevented me from entering the United Kingdom in February 2009 to address a group of British politicians who had invited me to join them in the House of Lords.

In September 2024, a Dutch court convicted two Pakistani political leaders and a mullah in their absence over their calls to murder me. Mr Streeting deserves a similar conviction.

To those who argue that 17 years is a long time ago, I respond that Mr Streeting has never apologized for calling for me to be thrown under a train and kill me. Threatening with violence may not go unpunished.

Moreover, the intolerant stranglehold of those around Mr Streeting who are in charge of the British state today has only tightened over the past two decades. When I was denied entry to the United Kingdom in 2009, I at least had the right to appeal that administrative political decision before an independent court. Since then, Mr Streeting’s party have abolished that right to appeal, thereby preventing an independent court to overrule their arbitrary diktat.

Unlike in the past, such refusals are now accompanied by the blunt statement: “You cannot appeal this decision.”

Britain, the nation I admire and love and always looked upon as one of the world’s foremost democracies, the country of Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher is increasingly failing to serve as an example to the free world. Today it unfortunately resembles – under the rule of Labour Prime Minister Starmer – more and more a totalitarian state.

Geert Wilders MP is leader of the Dutch Party for Freedom (PVV) and Vice-President of the Dutch Parliament.

GEERT WILDERS ON X

WES STREETING ON X

MY EMAIL TO MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT

Wes Streeting made a death threat against a Dutch MP, and will be sued

Dear {{Forename}},

I have a fairly brief email for you today!

According to an article in the Breitbart online journal, Wes Streeting will be sued by a Dutch MP, for making a death threat against that Dutch MP.

According to the screenshot of the X message by Streeting, it does appear to be a very credible allegation. I would suggest that this death threat makes him ineligible for high office in our Government.

The threat was made against Dutch MP Geert Wilders, who has strong opinions regarding the evils of Islam.

I urge you to read the article in Breitbart:

https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2026/05/14/geert-wilders-for-breitbart-i-will-press-charges-against-wes-streeting/

And also read the post by Geert Wilders on X, in which he has placed the screenshot:

The transcript of the screenshot:

Wes Streeting MP @wesstreeting Oct 16, 2009

Considering starting my own vigilante org to push nasty people under trains. First up Jan Moir, followed by Geert Wilders…

/ end of transcript

Geert Wilders MP receives many very credible death threats from Muslims. And also from some on the left wing. If any of them did succeed, then presumably Wes Streeting would be delighted.

It is acceptable to have strongly differing political views. What is NOT acceptable is to send death threats to someone who you disagree with. Doing so puts Wes Streeting beyond consideration to be the next Prime Minister. He may seek to diminish the importance of his statement from 2009. However it is extremely serious, because it is in the context of Geert Wilders MP receiving many credible death threats, across may years and including no doubt at that time too. The statement by Streeting should probably be regarded as incitement.

If you are one of those who wishes ill of critics of Islam, I do urge that you read the Koran. It is freely available online, and I recommend that you start by reading chapter 9. It is one of the later revealed chapters, and includes many verses expressing hatred towards non-Muslims. If you will read it, then you will soon discover that the critics of Islam, such as Geert Wilders MP, are factually correct. There is zero excuse for ignorance now.

I understand that Wes Streeting is gay. I have no animosity at all towards gays, I have several good friends who happen to be gay. And that in itself should not be a barrier to someone holding a high office. However, it is strange and surreal indeed that a gay man would side with Islam, given that Islam has a hatred of gays, and under Sharia law imposes the death penalty for it. This very poor judgement in itself disbars him from high public office. A highly confused individual such as he seems to be, should NOT be in a position of making serious decisions for our nation.

Making death threats should disbar him from being an MP, let alone being a member of Government.

Streeting is not the only prominent gay politician who sides with Islam. If you have an opportunity to discuss the Sharia death penalty for gays with them, and ask why then do they support Islam, I would be quite interested to learn what their rationale is. Their stance is utterly baffling to me.

I do recommend the Abrogated Koran. It shows the abrogated verses crossed out. Abrogation is key to understanding the Koran and hence is key to understanding Islam overall. A standard Koran is confusing both to Muslims and to non-Muslims, for this basic reason: standard Korans do not indicate which verses are abrogated, effectively deleted. Apologists for Islam often quote the “no compulsion in religion” verse, Koran 2:256. In a vain attempt to “prove” that Islam is kind and tolerant and peaceful. However this and very many other peaceful tolerant verses have been abrogated, effectively deleted by the later revealed intolerant hate-filled verses. Read chapter 9 of the Koran to get a flavour of such verses.

The Abrogated Koran is available only via these links:

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/paperback/product-1y58mk47.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/ebook/product-yvydyjm.html

BOOK: THE ABROGATED KORAN

The Koran must be read with an understanding of Abrogation.

The chronologically more recent verses supersede the older verses, wherever the numerous contradictions exist. The chapters within this Koran have been arranged in reverse chronological order, so that the most relevant ones are read first.

Abrogated verses are crossed out. Those verses promoting Jihad and religious hatred are highlighted.

The Abrogated Koran has 3 characteristics. As far as I am aware, no other existing Koran has all 3 features. Don’t waste your time trying to understand a standard Koran. Knowing which verses are abrogated (effectively deleted) is absolutely key to understanding it. A standard Koran does not indicate which verses are abrogated.

Puts the chapters into reverse chronological order. A standard Koran does not arrange chapters into any logical order. Abrogated verses are shown crossed out. The abrogating verse number is indicated. Verses are colour coded by category. At a glance the verses relating to unbelievers, jihad, Israel, Allah, scientific absurdities etc. can be seen.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/paperback/product-1y58mk47.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/ebook/product-yvydyjm.html

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