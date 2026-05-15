Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Andrew's avatar
Andrew
3hEdited

Streeting🤣 that fat sodomite would have trouble throwing his own bloated carcass under a train, so Wilders really shouldn't worry about the rat or his threats. But I do like the idea that the beast gets sued!

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1 reply by Hellish 2050
Janice byrne's avatar
Janice byrne
2h

Oh Wes, you are toast. Just shut up.

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