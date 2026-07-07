Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Steve hunt's avatar
Steve hunt
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Here are a few quotes from some very famous people ....

MLK (Martin Luther King) : "And I must say tonight that a riot is the language of the unheard"

Malcolm X: "We will be non-violent to those who are non-violent to us"

JFK: "Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable"

Gandhi: "Where choice is set between cowardice and violence, I would advise violence"

[ He believed that non-violence requires courage and could only be practiced by the brave ]

Interestingly, every one of these 4 leaders were assassinated.

Where's Wat Tyler and Guido Fawkes when you need them ??

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