GAVIN BOBY

We’re going to collapse our way out of this - the Belfast riots

CIVIL WAR

I hope that civil war can be avoided. However since the Government is still in denial, it is becoming increasingly difficult to see how it can be avoided.

Look up Professor David Betz. He has given many interviews on YouTube warning of it. The Government really must take his warnings seriously It is his specialist subject.

Is Civil War Really Coming to Britain?

LIZ TRUSS

She sees time is very rapidly running out.

"We are reaching a tipping point." Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss warns that Western civilisation will be dominated by leftist ideology and Islamism within a decade unless the current trajectory is reversed, citing a decades-long infiltration of key Western institutions. She argues that political figures aligned with these movements risk eroding core Western values and identity if allowed to remain in power.

REVOLTING FARMERS: HARBINGER OF CIVIL WAR

If you want to destroy a society, the British Government has been doing it pretty much according to the textbooks on civil conflict. Elon Musk is highly intelligent. He wrote: “civil war is inevitable”.

The Government and elites do not comprehend the peril – they blame the “far right” but are blind to their own culpability. What could possibly go wrong?

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Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/revolting-farmers-harbinger-of-civil-war/ebook/product-w4ydr79.html

THE IMPENDING FRENCH CIVIL WAR

A letter by 20 retired French generals and around 1000 mainly retired soldiers has warned the French government of an impending civil war. France is changing rapidly, becoming increasingly lawless and dangerous. Islam is winning the demographic conflict and before long it may well win the military conflict for control of France. The government is of course in denial, and blames the patriots for mentioning that a problem exists.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/the-impending-french-civil-war/paperback/product-g4696d.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/the-impending-french-civil-war/ebook/product-v8ydk9y.html

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I am struggling financially, because I was fired from my job for writing a book criticising Islam. If you have any spare funds, now would be a very good time to help me.

Paid subscribers receive the PDF of the Abrogated Koran ebook for free, and the PDFs of 3 additional ebooks. Having the PDF allows you to very easily do text searches for key words. I don’t think you will get anything like this anywhere else on the internet. Put a comment if you can prove me wrong.

It is emotionally draining to read the Koran, as it is utterly evil. However we have to understand thoroughly what exactly we are opposing, if we are to be effective in opposing it. We cannot avoid this serious task.

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