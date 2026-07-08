Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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CinderOak's avatar
CinderOak
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I’m doing my best not to read any of these articles today because the reality that is fast approaching feels to say the least, concerning. I did have to at least step into the early part of this one.

“While many Muslims live peacefully and interpret these verses metaphorically or contextually, the plain text and its repeated real-world application cannot be dismissed as irrelevant or “hijacked.””

Those living peacefully are still supporters of those who aren’t. Those who say they don’t support the radicals are lying tajjiqa. They show their support by mass procreation and overwhelming of western systems. The times westerners are facing are about to become very uncomfortable.

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