We have every right to oppose Islamic practice

I often come across statements like this, quote:

“As a Liberal Democrat MP, I will always stand up for our fundamental right to religious freedom. Freedom of religion is an essential component of our democracy, which we must always defend.”

It is a common view on the liberal side of the political spectrum that Muslims must be allowed to practice their religion without restriction. This position is a serious error. Islam, as laid out in its foundational texts and historical practice, contains doctrines that directly conflict with the universal human rights of non-Muslims.

The Koran includes multiple verses that command or endorse violence against non-believers, apostates, and those who oppose Islamic rule (for example, Koran 9:5, 9:29, and 8:39). These are not obscure or purely historical passages: violent jihadists across centuries — from early Islamic conquests to modern groups such as al-Qaeda, ISIS, Boko Haram, and others — explicitly cite them as divine justification for their actions. This pattern is extensively documented in both Islamic sources and Western scholarship. While many Muslims live peacefully and interpret these verses metaphorically or contextually, the plain text and its repeated real-world application cannot be dismissed as irrelevant or “hijacked.” Supporting unrestricted religious freedom in this case therefore risks endorsing a system that subordinates or threatens the rights of outsiders. Religious liberty is not absolute. It has natural limits where it collides with the fundamental rights of others — particularly the right to life, security, and freedom from coercion.

The European Convention on Human Rights already recognises this hierarchy. Article 9 protects freedom of thought, conscience, and religion, but explicitly allows restrictions that are “necessary in a democratic society” for public safety, the prevention of disorder or crime, or the protection of the rights and freedoms of others. European courts have repeatedly upheld that religious practices cannot override core secular protections. In practice, this means that ideologies or customs involving violence, discrimination on grounds of belief or sex, or the denial of others’ basic equality can lawfully be curtailed.

Article 9: Freedom of thought, conscience and religion.

Everyone has the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion; this right includes freedom to change his religion or belief and freedom, either alone or in community with others and in public or private, to manifest his religion or belief, in worship, teaching, practice and observance. Freedom to manifest one’s religion or beliefs shall be subject only to such limitations as are prescribed by law and are necessary in a democratic society in the interests of public safety, for the protection of public order, health or morals, or for the protection of the rights and freedoms of others.

Suppose a religion required ritual cannibalism as a core practice. Such a practice would be illegal under criminal law in any civilised society, and no appeal to religious freedom could override that prohibition. This illustrates a fundamental principle: religious liberty is not absolute. Why, then, should societies accommodate or tolerate other religious practices – such as those permitting or encouraging husbands to beat their wives – that directly violate basic human rights like bodily integrity, equality, and freedom from violence? The European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), which entered into force in 1953, explicitly recognises this tension. Article 9 protects freedom of thought, conscience, and religion, including the right to manifest one’s beliefs. However, it subjects the manifestation of religion to proportionate limitations “prescribed by law and necessary in a democratic society” for the protection of public safety, order, health, morals, or – the key point – the “rights and freedoms of others.”

In contrast, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) of 1948 states freedom of religion in broader, seemingly unqualified terms in Article 18, without an explicit limitations clause in that article itself (though the Declaration as a whole contains other rights that can come into conflict with it). This has sometimes created the impression that religious practice enjoys near-absolute priority, underestimating the inevitable clashes with other fundamental rights.

We rightly limit other ideologies or religions when they endorse harm (e.g., historical bans on certain cults or practices). Islam should face the same scrutiny.

Integration failures in many parts of Europe, repeated terrorist attacks, rape gang scandals, parallel societies, and honor-based violence are not random. They correlate strongly with orthodox Islamic teachings on sharia, jihad, and the treatment of kafirs (non-Muslims) and apostates.

Prioritising the religious freedom of one group while eroding the safety and freedoms of everyone else is not tolerance – it is incoherent and ultimately self-defeating. Toleration of the intolerable must stop.

BOOK: ISLAM VERSUS HUMAN RIGHTS

In the West, the concept of Human Rights has a long history of development. The opposition to totalitarian forms of Government has led to the Universal Declaration shortly after WW2. The Islamic world has attempted to join in with its own definitions, however seeking to word these in accordance with Sharia Law. This clearly is absurd. The deceitfulness of the Cairo and Arab declarations are examined.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/islam-versus-human-rights/paperback/product-8m4jey.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/islam-versus-human-rights/ebook/product-q6dvnjp.html

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It is emotionally draining to read the Koran, as it is utterly evil. However we have to understand thoroughly what exactly we are opposing, if we are to be effective in opposing it. We cannot avoid this serious task.

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