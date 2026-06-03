Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Mfyffe's avatar
Mfyffe
6h

That top police officer (in 2020) would, wouldn't he?

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The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
6h

He should be fired.

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