WE HAVE A SERIOUS PROBLEM

Prominent politicians, including David Cameron, Boris Johnson and Theresa May have been grossly inaccurate when responding to Jihad terrorist attacks. They repeatedly deny that Jihad is part of conventional Islamic doctrine. And yet the fact that it is, can easily be confirmed by anyone who reads Islamic scripture. The public is becoming increasingly knowledge about Islam, and so any politician who now attempts to deny the truth, simply damages their own credibility in the eyes of the public – while also making themselves a laughing stock among knowledgeable Muslims.

The Islamic scripture is freely available online. It makes no secret at all of its aims and intentions: to take over the entire world, such that Islam is in control of everywhere, and ultimately that the only religion is for Allah.

Non-Muslims have the traditional choice: convert or die. Some exceptions are made for “the people of the Book”, namely Christians and Jews. These may be given a third option: to live as second class citizens, Dhimmis, and pay the heavy Jizya tax as a sign of inferiority and abasement. Look up “Dhimmi” for yourself. There is no shortage of information about your eventual fate, if Islam takes control of your country.

Also read the Abrogated Koran. The short introduction describes the root of the problem, and key verses are colour coded according to category: Jihad, unbelievers, etc. These verses apply to YOU if you are a non-Muslim. It makes for chilling reading.

Unfortunately even the chief police officer in charge of counter-terrorism, Neil Basu, is in denial regarding the truth about Islam. See the article in The Times describing his wish to use Orwellian language, in order to deny the linkage between Islam and Jihad terrorism:

The Times: Police may drop ‘Islamist’ term when describing terror attacks

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/police-may-drop-term-islamist-when-describing-terror-attacks-7pjsf8pn7

[Note: Neil Basu left that role in September 2021, and resigned from the police in November 2022 see: https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2025/mar/31/neil-basu-racism-riots-met-asian-officer-commissioner ]

It is not possible to solve any problem, in any field, while there is a denial of the root cause of that problem. This ought to be obvious!

Assistant Commissioner Anil Kanti “Neil” Basu wants us to drop using the term “Islamist” (which already is a dishonest term, as it seeks to downplay the scriptural basis of the terrorism) and instead use terms such as: “faith-claimed terrorism”, “terrorists abusing religious motivations” and “adherents of Osama bin Laden’s ideology”.

Why does he want to do so? It is to avoid “Islamophobia”. A phobia is a medical term, describing an irrational fear of something. There is absolutely nothing irrational about fearing Islam. It is responsible for an estimated 270 million deaths in the name of Allah, over 14 centuries. The death toll continues on a daily basis around the world. In reality it is as a result of core Islamic teachings. Being deliberately dishonest puts us at a serious disadvantage, if the aim is to tackle the problem.

It is highly unlikely that Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu would be sacked by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The deceit regarding Islam has happened for many years. In 2013, following the murder of Fusilier Lee Rigby by two converts to Islam, Johnson, who was then the Mayor of London stated:

“I just want to make one obvious point which I’m sure will have occurred to many people, and that is that it is completely wrong to blame this killing on the religion of Islam. But it is also equally wrong to try to draw any link between this murder and British foreign policy, or the actions of British forces who are risking their lives abroad for the sake of freedom. The fault lies wholly and exclusively in the warped and deluded mindset of the people who did it. And what we need now is, for the sake of the victim, and for the sake of his family, is for those killers to be brought to justice.” (Note the studious avoidance of enquiry into the root cause.)

Someone who is knowledgeable about Islam is David Wood. He has numerous videos on YouTube that address Islam, usually in a humorous and ironic style. Of particular relevance to the misinformation propagated by mainstream politicians is this, in response to the murder of Fusilier Lee Rigby in 2013:

Jihad Returns to London: A Reply to Prime Minister David Cameron

THE TIMES

(This article is only partially accessible, due to the paywall.)

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/police-may-drop-term-islamist-when-describing-terror-attacks-7pjsf8pn7

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MUSLIM POLICE

CHANGING THE WORDS USED IS ORWELLIAN

Shall we tell the truth, and be revolutionary?

We are certainly in an age of universal deceit regarding Islam.

SUPPORT MY WORK

I would be grateful for your support. My task is to push back against the Islamisation of the West, with a particular focus on preventing the UK from becoming an Islamic state.

Britain has successfully resisted invasion many times throughout its history. None have succeeded. With our combined efforts, there is no reason why Islam cannot also be repelled. The main obstacle is the current lack of political will. We are shifting the Overton window rapidly, and if Britain can achieve this, many other countries can still be saved too.

Believe that it can be done. Spread that belief — and it will happen. However improbable it may seem and however dire the situation looks today, it can be turned around with sufficient willpower. We are close to the point of no return, but we have not passed it yet. There is still hope.

This work can only continue with your generous support. Please become a paid subscriber and/or “buy me a coffee,” and consider purchasing my books as well.

Paperback books have lasting value because you can pass them on to others, who can then share them in turn. Your immediate task is to wake up your relatives, friends, and colleagues — now. The paperback “Concise Islam” is an excellent starting point. Printed books also bypass online censorship.

Paperback edition:

https://www.lulu.com/shop/-hellish-2050/concise-islam/paperback/product-m68mn9.html

The more funding I receive, the more effective I can be. Those promoting Islam have enormous financial backing, but they are at a disadvantage: truth and higher moral values are on our side. We must urgently spread the harsh but truthful reality of Islam, especially to public figures such as MPs, bishops, judges, police officers, and teachers. Time is running out.

Become a standard paid subscriber (monthly or annual) and receive four key ebooks free as a thank you: Project Phoenix UK, Concise Islam, Allah is a Zionist, and The Abrogated Koran. All books are also available in paperback. For full details, see the article: “Book catalogue and subscription bonus: free ebooks”.

Upgrade to Super Subscriber (Founder Member) status and receive all of my ebooks free. Link below.

Speaking out against Islam has come at a considerable personal cost. I was dismissed from my job as an electronics engineer in the Physics department at a UK university simply for writing a book critical of Islam.

Paid subscribers keep this work going. Please note that your payment will appear on your bank statement as “BOOKS AND SUBSCRIPTION”.

You can also support me via Buy Me a Coffee:

https://buymeacoffee.com/hellish2050

(Note: the page can sometimes take 20+ seconds to load — please be patient.)

A big THANK YOU!

Who do you think you are kidding Mr Mohammed, if you think old England’s done?