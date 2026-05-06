TWO+ DECADES OF CRASS ERRORS

Why on earth do Western Governments not listen to Stephen Coughlin? He has an excellent understanding of Islamic Jihad. And yet he was sidelined for speaking truthfully and accurately about it.

It is clearly evident that Islam is the root of the problem.

Islam itself, in the raw. Not some fictional distorted version of Islam.

Why then do prominent politicians continue to deny the link between authentic Islamic documents, and the actions of Jihadis? Is it because if they were honest about the harsh reality of Islam, they might have to do something about it?

KEY VIDEOS REGARDING ISLAMIC JIHAD

Stephen Coughlin, Part 1: Lectures on National Security & Counterterror Analysis (Introduction)

Stephen Coughlin, Part 2: Understanding the War on Terror Through Islamic Law

Stephen Coughlin, Part 3: Abrogation & the ‘Milestones’ Process

Stephen Coughlin, Part 4: Muslim Brotherhood, Arab Spring & the ‘Milestones’ Process

Stephen Coughlin, Part 5: The Role of the OIC in Enforcing Islamic Law

Stephen Coughlin, Part. 6: The Boston Attack and “Individual Jihad”’

WE HAVE A SERIOUS PROBLEM

Prominent politicians, including Tony Blair, David Cameron, Nick Clegg, Boris Johnson and Theresa May have been grossly inaccurate when responding to Jihad terrorist attacks. They repeatedly deny that Jihad is part of conventional Islamic doctrine. And yet the fact that it is, can easily be confirmed by anyone who reads Islamic scripture. The public is becoming increasingly knowledge about Islam, and so any politician who now attempts to deny the truth, simply damages their own credibility in the eyes of the public – while also making themselves a laughing stock among knowledgeable Muslims.

The Islamic scripture is freely available online. It makes no secret at all of its aims and intentions: to take over the entire world, such that Islam is in control of everywhere, and ultimately that the only religion is for Allah. Non-Muslims have the traditional choice: convert or die. Some exceptions are made for “the people of the Book”, namely Christians and Jews. These may be given a third option: to live as second class citizens, Dhimmis, and pay the heavy Jizya tax as a sign of inferiority and abasement. Look up “Dhimmi” for yourself. There is no shortage of information about your eventual fate, if Islam takes control of your country.

Also read the Abrogated Koran. The short introduction describes the root of the problem, and key verses are colour coded according to category: Jihad, unbelievers, etc. These verses apply to YOU if you are a non-Muslim. It makes for chilling reading.

Unfortunately even the chief police officer in charge of counter-terrorism, Neil Basu, is in denial regarding the truth about Islam. See the article in The Times describing his wish to use Orwellian language, in order to deny the linkage between Islam and Jihad terrorism:

The Times: Police may drop ‘Islamist’ term when describing terror attacks

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/police-may-drop-term-islamist-when-describing-terror-attacks-7pjsf8pn7

It is not possible to solve any problem, in any field, while there is a denial of the root cause of that problem. This ought to be obvious!

Assistant Commissioner Anil Kanti “Neil” Basu wants us to drop using the term “Islamist” (which already is a dishonest term, as it seeks to downplay the scriptural basis of the terrorism) and instead use terms such as: “faith-claimed terrorism”, “terrorists abusing religious motivations” and “adherents of Osama bin Laden’s ideology”. Why does he want to do so? It is to avoid “Islamophobia”. A phobia is a medical term, describing an irrational fear of something. There is absolutely nothing irrational about fearing Islam. It is responsible for an estimated 270 million deaths in the name of Allah, over 14 centuries. The death toll continues on a daily basis around the world. In reality it is as a result of core Islamic teachings. Being deliberately dishonest puts us at a serious disadvantage, if the aim is to tackle the problem.

It is highly unlikely that Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu would be sacked by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The deceit regarding Islam has happened for many years. In 2013, following the murder of Fusilier Lee Rigby by two converts to Islam, Johnson, who was then the Mayor of London stated:

“I just want to make one obvious point which I’m sure will have occurred to many people, and that is that it is completely wrong to blame this killing on the religion of Islam. But it is also equally wrong to try to draw any link between this murder and British foreign policy, or the actions of British forces who are risking their lives abroad for the sake of freedom. The fault lies wholly and exclusively in the warped and deluded mindset of the people who did it. And what we need now is, for the sake of the victim, and for the sake of his family, is for those killers to be brought to justice.” (Note the studious avoidance of enquiry into the root cause.)

Someone who is knowledgeable about Islam is David Wood. He has numerous videos on YouTube that address Islam, usually in a humorous and ironic style. Of particular relevance to the misinformation propagated by mainstream politicians is this, in response to the murder of Fusilier Lee Rigby in 2013:

David Wood - Cameron’s Betrayal

THE JIHAD TERRORISM IS BAD ENOUGH, BUT THERE IS AN EVEN MORE SERIOUS PROBLEM: DEMOGRAPHICS.

The demographic threat from Islam, in Western nations, is several orders of magnitude WORSE than the terrorism.

Demographics are not as dramatic as bombs going off, with body parts strewn around. Or planes flying into buildings. Terrible as these are, these only directly affect a small percentage of the population. The demographics threat is far more serious, over a period of decades, because it will affect 100% of the whole population. It requires a different mode of thinking to understand this threat. Maybe the worst of it will not affect you in your own lifetime, but what about the dire effect on the younger generations? Your children and grand children. Will they curse your inaction?

THE PROBLEM: ISLAMIC TAKEOVER OF THE UK

The UK is rapidly becoming Islamised.

Every pillar of society is enabling this.

If nothing is done right now to reverse it, then the UK will reach the “point of no return” quite soon.

This point could well be in the decade 2030 to 2040.

The UK would probably still have nuclear weapons at this point, and these may well fall into the hands of fundamentalist Muslims, if the entire country does.

Unless these weapons are removed in the next few years, then the UK would become a menace to our current friends and allies. In particular, the USA and Israel would likely be targets.

The UK has a binary choice: either remove Islam from the UK, or remove weapons from the UK, especially nuclear weapons.

WHAT TO DO?

Please help to wake up those in positions of authority to the nature, severity, and urgency of the threat. Publicise this website and books - particularly the books Concise Islam, Hellish 2050 and the Abrogated Koran.

Specific tasks are outlined below.

Time is rapidly running out.

What you can do to help:

1. Spread the books “Hellish 2050”, “Abrogated Koran” and “Concise Islam” as widely as possible. These are written in the context of the UK - however, there is much information in the books that is relevant to all countries. Email the links to it to your Member of Parliament / Senator / Congressman. Write an email to explain how urgent the matter is. Also write to your vicar / rector / bishop / priest / minister, or your rabbi / brahmin priest / bhikkhu / mobed / granthi, and send them the book. Islam does not respect any other religion – we are all in this battle together.

2. If you have a website / blog / social media page, please add this link to it:

- preferably include the image of the books. When you write comments below articles, videos and so on, please also insert a link to this website.

3. Have the LEAFLETS printed, and deliver them. This is important in spreading the word to the wider public. They probably know what is coming, but do they understand the urgency? Do they know how severely it will affect them, their children, and their grandchildren? [NOTE: leaflets will be updated presently.]

4. Please ask all of your contacts to do items 1, 2 and 3.

5. If you do wish to help me financially with this task, the best way to do so is to order printed copies of the books, and/or the ebooks. And also subscribe to the Substack and “buy me a coffee”. Order numerous book copies and give them to your friends, relatives, and contacts. People often prefer printed books.

We have very little time to reverse the Islamisation of the UK. The “point of no return” will probably be in the decade 2030 to 2040 if our Government does nothing. Note that this is not the same date as when there will be a Muslim majority – expected early in the latter half of this century. The date when Muslims are in a majority is largely irrelevant, because it will be impossible to reverse things by then. Other countries are also rapidly becoming Islamised. These books can help those countries too. Sweden and France are further gone than the UK; other countries are not far behind. We must all work together to help each other avert this tragedy. I do feel that the UK can be a bastion of hope and strength. On several occasions we have helped to rescue our continental European friends from totalitarian evil. History could well repeat itself. The proponents of Islam have under-estimated the will-power of the British people. The proponents of totalitarian ideologies have done so before (the Cold War, WW2, WW1, Napoleon). If we regain our will-power, we can of course see off the totalitarian threat from Islam too. We simply have to force our Government to act decisively and in the best interests of the UK.

This is extremely serious. Try to do something helpful every day. Your help is greatly appreciated – I cannot do this on my own.

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My calling is to do something positive, every day, to push back against the darkness that is surrounding us now. The encircling gloom.

I have written over 20 books, with more coming. See the Book Catalogue article, below. My books are supportive of our freedoms, and are supportive of Israel.

I was fired from my job as an electronics engineer at a UK university. My “crime”: writing a book that criticises Islam. I have subsequently written numerous more books on this topic. I cannot now get another professional job, as I am on the blacklist of Hope not Hate. I have to subsist on low value jobs such as gardening and dog sitting. And selling books too!

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